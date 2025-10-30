Anne Hathaway's Uncommon Shoe Color Gives Basic Jeans Main-Character Energy

Thank you, Anne Hathaway, for giving the people what they want: sequels to The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries. I hate to play favorites, but I have to say I'm particularly excited about Hathaway reprising her role as Andy Sachs. According to Variety, "the storyline reportedly follows [Miranda] Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Emily Blunt's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs." That sounds juicy.
A few days after announcing on Instagram that she's completed principal photography for The Devil Wears Prada sequel, Hathaway was spotted in New York City wearing a thoroughly chic look that would have Miranda Priestly shaking in her boots. I am obsessed with her magenta-colored heels that make her jeans look super elevated. I currently don't own any magenta shoes, but I need to change that ahead of the holiday season because the color is equal parts festive and fresh. Scroll down to see Anne Hathaway's newest outfit and shop similar pieces.
