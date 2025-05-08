Anne Hathaway Just Followed the Smartest Denim-on-Denim Fashion Rule
Ready for a master class in denim dressing? You've got it. We recently spotted Anne Hathaway sporting an elevated Canadian tuxedo look while hailing a taxicab in New York City. It's down-to-earth yet chic thanks to a simple styling motto. Break. It. Up.
Hathaway understood this implicitly, using a perfectly placed belt and a deliberately tucked-in shirt to define her waist and avoid denim overload. The sold-out gold-lamé Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew barn jacket adds an extra layer of polish, and her maroon Adidas Sambas keep the overall look grounded in contemporary style.
Ultimately, Hathaway's look serves as a potent reminder that denim, in all its glorious washes and weights, is a versatile building block, not a sartorial science. Keep scrolling for more outfit inspo, including bags and belts, so you can ditch the denim-on-denim doubt and embrace the art of the divide.
On Anne Hathaway: Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew jacket; Stella McCartney jeans; Brunello Cucinelli bag; Adidas shoes; Bulgari sunglasses and watch
Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Anne Hathaway's Denim-on-Denim Look
This laminated linen style is a nice alternative, and it's on sale.
We love the simple design on Hathaway's gorgeous leather tote.
Not into the full suede look? Try it as a collar accent.
These jeans look just as good with a basic white T-shirt.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
