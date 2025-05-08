Anne Hathaway Just Followed the Smartest Denim-on-Denim Fashion Rule

Ready for a master class in denim dressing? You've got it. We recently spotted Anne Hathaway sporting an elevated Canadian tuxedo look while hailing a taxicab in New York City. It's down-to-earth yet chic thanks to a simple styling motto. Break. It. Up.

Hathaway understood this implicitly, using a perfectly placed belt and a deliberately tucked-in shirt to define her waist and avoid denim overload. The sold-out gold-lamé Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew barn jacket adds an extra layer of polish, and her maroon Adidas Sambas keep the overall look grounded in contemporary style.

Ultimately, Hathaway's look serves as a potent reminder that denim, in all its glorious washes and weights, is a versatile building block, not a sartorial science. Keep scrolling for more outfit inspo, including bags and belts, so you can ditch the denim-on-denim doubt and embrace the art of the divide.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew jacket; Stella McCartney jeans; Brunello Cucinelli bag; Adidas shoes; Bulgari sunglasses and watch

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Anne Hathaway's Denim-on-Denim Look

J.Crew Collection Barn Jacket in Laminated Linen $398 $300 SHOP NOW This laminated linen style is a nice alternative, and it's on sale.

Alex Mill Western Denim Shirt $155 SHOP NOW Bonus points for the Western-style pockets.

Frame The High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans $298 $179 SHOP NOW Hem these trousers for the perfect fit.

Adidas Samba $145 SHOP NOW These are the exact shoes we spotted on Hathaway.

Anthropologie Classic Western Belt $68 SHOP NOW A versatile belt with a bit of Western flair.

Brunello Cucinelli Calfskin BC Duo Bag $3950 SHOP NOW We love the simple design on Hathaway's gorgeous leather tote.

Avec Les Filles Contrast Collar Barn Jacket $158 SHOP NOW Contrasting collars help simple barn jackets stand out.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Denim Button-Up Shirt $145 $102 SHOP NOW It's denim—not chambray.

& Other Stories Wide Leg Jeans $129 SHOP NOW Keep your denim in the same wash family, or mix and match.

Adidas Handball Spezial Sneaker $110 SHOP NOW Another pair of excellent brown Adidas sneakers.

Quince Allegra European Leather Belt $50 SHOP NOW Quince's leather goods are affordable and amazing.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Leather Tote $895 SHOP NOW This bag is buttery soft.

Vince Suede Collar Utility Snap Front Jacket $598 $359 SHOP NOW Not into the full suede look? Try it as a collar accent.

ZARA Z1975 Denim Shirt $46 SHOP NOW Look for shirts with a looser fit—men's styles work too.

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW These jeans look just as good with a basic white T-shirt.

Adidas SL 72 Sneaker $70 SHOP NOW Sporty and chic, right?

Sézane Taylor Belt $85 SHOP NOW Consider this belt a gift to your wardrobe for years to come.

Madewell The Zip Top Essential Tote $120 SHOP NOW This beautiful leather bag only gets better with time.