Anne Hathaway Just Followed the Smartest Denim-on-Denim Fashion Rule

By
published
in News

Ready for a master class in denim dressing? You've got it. We recently spotted Anne Hathaway sporting an elevated Canadian tuxedo look while hailing a taxicab in New York City. It's down-to-earth yet chic thanks to a simple styling motto. Break. It. Up.

Hathaway understood this implicitly, using a perfectly placed belt and a deliberately tucked-in shirt to define her waist and avoid denim overload. The sold-out gold-lamé Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew barn jacket adds an extra layer of polish, and her maroon Adidas Sambas keep the overall look grounded in contemporary style.

Ultimately, Hathaway's look serves as a potent reminder that denim, in all its glorious washes and weights, is a versatile building block, not a sartorial science. Keep scrolling for more outfit inspo, including bags and belts, so you can ditch the denim-on-denim doubt and embrace the art of the divide.

Anne Hathaway wears jeans in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew jacket; Stella McCartney jeans; Brunello Cucinelli bag; Adidas shoes; Bulgari sunglasses and watch

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Anne Hathaway's Denim-on-Denim Look

Collection Barn Jacket™ in Laminated Linen
J.Crew Collection
Barn Jacket in Laminated Linen

This laminated linen style is a nice alternative, and it's on sale.

Western Denim Shirt
Alex Mill
Western Denim Shirt

Bonus points for the Western-style pockets.

The High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans
Frame
The High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans

Hem these trousers for the perfect fit.

Samba Og "maroon" Sneakers | 9
Adidas
Samba

These are the exact shoes we spotted on Hathaway.

Classic Western Belt
Anthropologie
Classic Western Belt

A versatile belt with a bit of Western flair.

BC Duo bag in calfskin with monili
Brunello Cucinelli
Calfskin BC Duo Bag

We love the simple design on Hathaway's gorgeous leather tote.

Contrast Collar Barn Jacket
Avec Les Filles
Contrast Collar Barn Jacket

Contrasting collars help simple barn jackets stand out.

Relaxed Fit Denim Button-Up Shirt
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Relaxed Fit Denim Button-Up Shirt

It's denim—not chambray.

Wide Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide Leg Jeans

Keep your denim in the same wash family, or mix and match.

Handball Spezial Sneaker
Adidas
Handball Spezial Sneaker

Another pair of excellent brown Adidas sneakers.

Allegra European Leather Belt
Quince
Allegra European Leather Belt

Quince's leather goods are affordable and amazing.

Everyday Soft Leather Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Leather Tote

This bag is buttery soft.

Vince Suede Collar Utility Snap Front Jacket
Vince
Suede Collar Utility Snap Front Jacket

Not into the full suede look? Try it as a collar accent.

Z1975 Denim Shirt
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Shirt

Look for shirts with a looser fit—men's styles work too.

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

These jeans look just as good with a basic white T-shirt.

Sl 72 Sneaker
Adidas
SL 72 Sneaker

Sporty and chic, right?

Taylor Belt - Natural Heritage - Vegetable-Tanned Smooth Cowhide Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Taylor Belt

Consider this belt a gift to your wardrobe for years to come.

The Zip Top Essential Tote
Madewell
The Zip Top Essential Tote

This beautiful leather bag only gets better with time.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸