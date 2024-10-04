The Princess Diaries 3 Is Officially Happening—Here's Everything to Know

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Shut. Up. More than 20 years later, The Princess Diaries is finally getting a third installment. Mia Thermopolis herself, Anne Hathaway, confirmed the news with a cute video on her Instagram. "The fairy tale continues," she wrote. As it turns out, miracles do happen!

As Variety reported, the threequel will be directed by Adele Lim, who previously wrote Crazy Rich Asians and other hit films. "As a die-hard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," Lim told Variety. "We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

Fans of early 2000s Hathaway—aka me—have much to look forward to. As I reported back in July, The Devil Wears Prada is also set for a revival. According to Variety , "the storyline reportedly follows [Miranda] Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against [Emily] Blunt's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs."

While we await more news on both of these exciting projects, scroll down to revisit our favorite moments from The Princess Diaries. While you're at it, why not be the Princess of Genovia for Halloween this year?

