In Case You Were Wondering Which Pretty Sneaker Trend Anne Hathaway Would Wear, It's This One

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

If you didn't think that in addition to being an Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a sneaker influencer (by accident, at least), you're wrong. Everything she wears gets lots of attention, sneakers included. Actually, sneakers especially. Hathaway just wore a very trendy pair in NYC, and I'm here to draw attention to them.

Hathaway was photographed arriving on set for her latest project Verity wearing a comfortable outfit that's kind of perfect for this weird (weather-wise) time of year: a black blazer, pale pink sweatsuit, and sneakers. And lo and behold, the sneakers she wore were one of the biggest sneaker trends of the season (and also the prettiest): pale pink sneakers. Specifically, Hathaway wore rare Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers in Elemental Rose, which dropped in 2018. The sneakers can be all yours for upwards of $1k on the resale market, but if you'd prefer to not blow your shoe budget on a single pair of sneakers, special as they may be, I found a handful of other sporty and pretty pale pink sneakers to order instead. So scroll for the pretty Anne Hathaway sneaker inspiration and to shop similar pairs for your own collection.

Anne Hathaway wearing a black blazer, pink sweatsuit, and pink Nike sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway wearing a black blazer, pink sweatsuit, and pink Nike sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Anne Hathaway: Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers in Elemental Rose

Shop Sporty Pink Sneakers

Zoom Vomero 5 Roam Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Roam Sneakers

New Balance U9060 Sneakers
New Balance
U9060 Sneakers

On Cloudmonster Sneakers
On
Cloudmonster Sneakers

Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Running Shoe
Nike
Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Running Shoes in Pink Oxford/Soft Pink

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers

Asics, Gel-NYC Sneakers
Asics
Gel-NYC Sneakers

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Saucony Progrid Triumph 4 Sneakers
Saucony
Progrid Triumph 4 Sneakers

New Balance 2002r Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
2002R Unisex Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

