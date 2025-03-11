In Case You Were Wondering Which Pretty Sneaker Trend Anne Hathaway Would Wear, It's This One
If you didn't think that in addition to being an Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a sneaker influencer (by accident, at least), you're wrong. Everything she wears gets lots of attention, sneakers included. Actually, sneakers especially. Hathaway just wore a very trendy pair in NYC, and I'm here to draw attention to them.
Hathaway was photographed arriving on set for her latest project Verity wearing a comfortable outfit that's kind of perfect for this weird (weather-wise) time of year: a black blazer, pale pink sweatsuit, and sneakers. And lo and behold, the sneakers she wore were one of the biggest sneaker trends of the season (and also the prettiest): pale pink sneakers. Specifically, Hathaway wore rare Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers in Elemental Rose, which dropped in 2018. The sneakers can be all yours for upwards of $1k on the resale market, but if you'd prefer to not blow your shoe budget on a single pair of sneakers, special as they may be, I found a handful of other sporty and pretty pale pink sneakers to order instead. So scroll for the pretty Anne Hathaway sneaker inspiration and to shop similar pairs for your own collection.
On Anne Hathaway: Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers in Elemental Rose
Shop Sporty Pink Sneakers
