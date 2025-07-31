I have spent the majority of today running from meeting to meeting with the temperature being at 99°, so as you can imagine, I'm a bit of a mess. There's a very specific kind of fashion paralysis that hits me when the temperature soars above 90°. Suddenly, the idea of putting together an outfit—let alone one that's stylish—feels like a chore. I want to look put-together, but I also want to avoid melting into the sidewalk. If you've ever stood in front of your closet sweating just from the effort of thinking, you're not alone. The good news? Celebrities have been out and about this summer proving that chic and heat can, in fact, coexist.
Whether they're navigating paparazzi in Manhattan or stepping out for a shopping day in Italy, these stars have mastered the art of warm-weather dressing. Think breathable fabrics, clever silhouettes, and subtle styling tricks that make a major impact. It's not about wearing less—it's about wearing smarter. Lucky for us, the proof is all over recent street style and candid snaps. Below, I'm sharing seven hand-selected celebrity outfit ideas that you can easily re-create without overheating. Enjoy!
This is the look that inspired my outfit today. Bella Hadid's stamp of approval on all things '70s is exactly what I needed. A playful dress, wire-frame sunglasses, and a slouchy bag make for the perfect summer 2025 outfit.
MANGO
Lace Camisole Dress
Ganni
Mid Shaft Embroidered Cowboy Boots
Naomi Campbell is spending her Euro summer on a shopping spree, and I am looking for my next opportunity to copy her outfit. The semi-sheer minidress shows off an effortlessly chic bikini, and of course, it pairs well with her raffia bag. It's an outfit worth packing on your next trip.
Iris Law is certainly having a summer of outside, and her take on a top and skirt is honestly inspiring me to wear this combo more often. The cowl-neck shape of the top pairs well with a midi skirt, and a scarf to pull you hair out of the way is always a vibe.
Staud
Phare Asymmetric Silk-Blend Top
j.crew
Side-Tie Skirt in Ramie
Sometimes, in the midst of a heat wave, the simpler the better. Simone Ashley made a tank top and denim shorts feel dressed up while on set by simply choosing the most flattering styles on her, and I'm officially convinced that less is more.
Faherty
Featherweight Freestyle Rib Tank Top
FRAME
The Hang Frayed Hem Denim Short
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal
My work here wouldn't be done until I found a really good poplin set, and you'd be surprised by how many celeb looks there were to choose from in this category. Poplin is a no-brainer in the heat, especially since it's so easy to wash.
LPA
Brigette Top
LPA
Brigette Midi Skirt
Addison Rae and I certainly have this one thing in common: When it is hot outside, we slip into a minidress. This one feels special because the cut is a subtle nod to the early aughts.
Babaton
Audience Satin Mini Dress
Prada
Saffiano Leather Pump
Fit and flare will always be a silhouette that wins me over, and the styling on this look has that vibe. A corset top with a flouncy skirt is always a moment, and Tessa Thompson has me convinced that this look is heat wave–proof.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.