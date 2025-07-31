7 Celeb Outfits That Prove You Can Look Stylish Even When It's Sweltering

Addison Rae walking with a matcha latte in hand.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

I have spent the majority of today running from meeting to meeting with the temperature being at 99°, so as you can imagine, I'm a bit of a mess. There's a very specific kind of fashion paralysis that hits me when the temperature soars above 90°. Suddenly, the idea of putting together an outfit—let alone one that's stylish—feels like a chore. I want to look put-together, but I also want to avoid melting into the sidewalk. If you've ever stood in front of your closet sweating just from the effort of thinking, you're not alone. The good news? Celebrities have been out and about this summer proving that chic and heat can, in fact, coexist.

Whether they're navigating paparazzi in Manhattan or stepping out for a shopping day in Italy, these stars have mastered the art of warm-weather dressing. Think breathable fabrics, clever silhouettes, and subtle styling tricks that make a major impact. It's not about wearing less—it's about wearing smarter. Lucky for us, the proof is all over recent street style and candid snaps. Below, I'm sharing seven hand-selected celebrity outfit ideas that you can easily re-create without overheating. Enjoy!

Bella Hadid wearing a white maxi dress and brown cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This is the look that inspired my outfit today. Bella Hadid's stamp of approval on all things '70s is exactly what I needed. A playful dress, wire-frame sunglasses, and a slouchy bag make for the perfect summer 2025 outfit.

Lace Camisole Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lace Camisole Dress

Mid Shaft Embroidered Cowboy Boots
Ganni
Mid Shaft Embroidered Cowboy Boots

Naomi Campbell wearing a semi-sheer minidress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Naomi Campbell is spending her Euro summer on a shopping spree, and I am looking for my next opportunity to copy her outfit. The semi-sheer minidress shows off an effortlessly chic bikini, and of course, it pairs well with her raffia bag. It's an outfit worth packing on your next trip.

Freya Mini Dress
Lovers and Friends
Freya Mini Dress

Glazed Lumière Embellished Metallic Triangle Bikini
OSÉREE
Glazed Lumière Embellished Metallic Triangle Bikini

+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza
Anagram Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Iris Law wearing a red halter top with a white midi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law is certainly having a summer of outside, and her take on a top and skirt is honestly inspiring me to wear this combo more often. The cowl-neck shape of the top pairs well with a midi skirt, and a scarf to pull you hair out of the way is always a vibe.

Phare Asymmetric Silk-Blend Top
Staud
Phare Asymmetric Silk-Blend Top

Side-Tie Skirt in Ramie
j.crew
Side-Tie Skirt in Ramie

Simone Ashley wearing a black tank top and light-wash denim shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, in the midst of a heat wave, the simpler the better. Simone Ashley made a tank top and denim shorts feel dressed up while on set by simply choosing the most flattering styles on her, and I'm officially convinced that less is more.

Featherweight Freestyle Rib Tank Top
Faherty
Featherweight Freestyle Rib Tank Top

The Hang Frayed Hem Denim Short
FRAME
The Hang Frayed Hem Denim Short

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

Daisy Edgar Jones wearing a striped poplin skirt set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My work here wouldn't be done until I found a really good poplin set, and you'd be surprised by how many celeb looks there were to choose from in this category. Poplin is a no-brainer in the heat, especially since it's so easy to wash.

Brigette Top
LPA
Brigette Top

Brigette Midi Skirt
LPA
Brigette Midi Skirt

Addison Rae wearing a halterneck minidress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Addison Rae and I certainly have this one thing in common: When it is hot outside, we slip into a minidress. This one feels special because the cut is a subtle nod to the early aughts.

aritzia, Audience Satin Mini Dress
Babaton
Audience Satin Mini Dress

Saffiano Leather Pump
Prada
Saffiano Leather Pump

Tessa Thompson wearing a white corset top with a tiered white miniskirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Fit and flare will always be a silhouette that wins me over, and the styling on this look has that vibe. A corset top with a flouncy skirt is always a moment, and Tessa Thompson has me convinced that this look is heat wave–proof.

100% Linen Scoopneck Cutaway Vest
Madewell
100% Linen Scoopneck Cutaway Vest

Tulip Tutu Skirt
BUCI
Tulip Tutu Skirt

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸