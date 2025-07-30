In the Hamptons, Apple Martin Wore the Skirt Trend That Screams "East-End Elite"

Apple Martin has always kept a decidedly lower profile than her famous parents, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, but this has been especially true recently. As the world already knows, Martin unintentionally outed a cheating couple at a Coldplay concert in the most viral video of the year. (The TikTok video racked up over 128 million views in case you were wondering.) Hilariously, his ex-wife then got in on the action via her Astronomer advertisement. So what was Apple Martin doing while all this was happening with her parents, you might ask? Well, she's been living her best life in the Hamptons, of course! Love that for her.
Martin was photographed in East Hampton wearing an A-line chambray midi skirt—a trend that perfectly encapsulates the preppy, chill-yet-chic vibe of Long Island's East End. The skirt trend is at once easy and polished, so Martin fits right in. She finished her outfit with a simple white tee and black Mary Jane flats. All in all, it's the perfect vacation outfit no matter where you are. Scroll down to re-create it.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.