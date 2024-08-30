Angelina Jolie Reached Peak Demure in Venice By Wearing These 3 Classy Autumn Colours

Whenever I need a dose of refined style inspiration, Angelina Jolie is my go-to muse. Known for cultivating a chic aesthetic, the actor and philanthropist consistently shines in sleek, monochrome outfits that embrace comfort while exuding sophistication. Her preference for minimalist designs in understated hues allows her to maintain a classic silhouette that never goes out of style.

This week, as she graced the Venice Film Festival, Jolie continued to showcase her signature elegance with a series of stunning floor-length gowns. However, what caught my eye were the subtle yet striking autumn colour trends that have quietly made their way into her wardrobe rotation.

Sophisticated yet on-trend, Jolie's recent looks have inspired me to rethink my own autumn wardrobe. Keep reading to discover the three autumn shades that Jolie is embracing this season.

THE THREE AUTUMN COLOUR TRENDS ANGELINA IS LOVING RIGHT NOW

1. CHOCOLATE BROWN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For its luxurious quality and depth of tone, the chocolate brown colour trend is a firm favourite amongst fashion people this season. Often opting for it in place of black, this rich shade is striking yet wearable, and perfect for styling across autumn's cooler months. Incorporating the dark brown shade in the form of a pretty draped dress, Jolie nodded to the growing colour trend in a low-key way this week.

SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:

Reiss Lyra Mesh Jersey Ruched Midi Dress £148 SHOP NOW Style with brown slingbacks for a sleek, tonal look.

Reformation Wiley Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Zara Long Straight Skirt £26 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

2. BEIGE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A more wearable alternative to bright white, beige shades bring a fresh element to an outfit, without having to incorporate colour. Styling a beige dress with a bright red lip, Jolie kept her signature sophisticated style in tact on the Venice Film Festival red carpet this week.

SHOP THE BEIGE COLOUR TREND:

Mango Pleated A-Line Dress £80 SHOP NOW Pleats are coming though as a major trend this autumn.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans or pair with straight leg trousers.

Mango Flowy Straight-Fit Trousers £26 SHOP NOW These comfortable trousers will soon become your most reached for pair.

3. BLACK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: It's no secret that black is one of Jolie's favourite colours to wear, so I wasn't surprised to see it make an appearance on the red carpet this week. Wearing a sweeping black dress with a small leopard broach, Jolie proved that black will always be a wardrobe non-negotiable, particularly during the cooler months.

SHOP THE BLACK COLOUR TREND:

Reformation Raine Knit Dress £178 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.

Zara Gathered Top With Shoulder Pads £23 SHOP NOW The oversized shoulder pads will add a dramatic element to a look.