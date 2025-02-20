Alexa Chung Just Wore Spring's Skirt-and-Jacket Pairing That’s Already a Hit In Copenhagen and New York

Honestly, Alexa Chung has been my go-to for style inspiration for about ten years now. Making bold items feel impressively wearable and well-loved pieces feel brand-new, the model and presenter's sense of style is one I'll always have a soft spot for.

Showing me exactly why she's earned her place as a style icon, this week I spotted Chung style the chic skirt-and-jacket pairing that’s been making waves in both Copenhagen and New York all month long.

Alexa Chung wears a white skirt and brown leather jacket.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Popping up across the most stylish cities in the world, this two-piece formula pairs a breezy white cotton skirt with a tough leather jacket—a contrast that feels just right for spring’s in-between weather—where summer’s airy ease meets winter’s structured cool.

Influencer wears a leather jacket and white skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chung opted for a sleek brown leather jacket to complete her daytime look, but this elegant combo leaves plenty of room for personal interpretation. A jet-black leather bomber will add an effortless edge, while a supple suede jacket softens the aesthetic.

Influencer wears a leather jacket and white skirt.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Rounding off her outfit with a cosy crochet scarf wrapped around her head and a pair of leather boots, she was perfectly prepared for Britain’s unpredictable weather. But if you’re somewhere sunnier, go sans scarf and reach for Mary Janes, or even a strappy heel for a playful, party-ready spin.

Influencer wears a leather jacket and white skirt.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker )

Once again, Chung has provided the kind of outfit inspiration that sticks. Read on to shop my edit of the best leather jackets and white cotton skirts below.

SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BROWN LEATHER JACKETS:

Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket

The cropped design gives this a structured, more elevated feel.

Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt

The circle design gives this plenty of volume and beautiful movement.

Drey
COS
Oversized Collared Leather Jacket

This has a buttery soft finish that makes it such a pleasure to wear.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Reformation's Lucy skirt is a fashion person's favourite.

Faux Leather Jacket
Marks & Spencer
Faux Leather Jacket

This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

A-Line Maxi Poplin Skirt
Monki
A-Line Maxi Poplin Skirt

Style with a biker boot this winter, before swapping to a ballet flat or Mary Jane come spring.

Veda Reed Leather Jacket
Reformation
Veda Reed Leather Jacket

This also comes in black leather and light beige suede.

Mango, Cotton Pleated Skirt
Mango
Cotton Pleated Skirt

Suddenly, everyone is the Who What Wear office is styling pleated skirts, and I'm about to join them with this chic style.

Mango, Leather Bomber Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leather Bomber Jacket

Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.

Zw Collection Long Skirt
Zara
Long Skirt

Style with a simple tank top or pair with a boho blouse.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

