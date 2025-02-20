Alexa Chung Just Wore Spring's Skirt-and-Jacket Pairing That’s Already a Hit In Copenhagen and New York
Honestly, Alexa Chung has been my go-to for style inspiration for about ten years now. Making bold items feel impressively wearable and well-loved pieces feel brand-new, the model and presenter's sense of style is one I'll always have a soft spot for.
Showing me exactly why she's earned her place as a style icon, this week I spotted Chung style the chic skirt-and-jacket pairing that’s been making waves in both Copenhagen and New York all month long.
Popping up across the most stylish cities in the world, this two-piece formula pairs a breezy white cotton skirt with a tough leather jacket—a contrast that feels just right for spring’s in-between weather—where summer’s airy ease meets winter’s structured cool.
Chung opted for a sleek brown leather jacket to complete her daytime look, but this elegant combo leaves plenty of room for personal interpretation. A jet-black leather bomber will add an effortless edge, while a supple suede jacket softens the aesthetic.
Rounding off her outfit with a cosy crochet scarf wrapped around her head and a pair of leather boots, she was perfectly prepared for Britain’s unpredictable weather. But if you’re somewhere sunnier, go sans scarf and reach for Mary Janes, or even a strappy heel for a playful, party-ready spin.
Once again, Chung has provided the kind of outfit inspiration that sticks. Read on to shop my edit of the best leather jackets and white cotton skirts below.
SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BROWN LEATHER JACKETS:
The cropped design gives this a structured, more elevated feel.
The circle design gives this plenty of volume and beautiful movement.
This has a buttery soft finish that makes it such a pleasure to wear.
Style with a biker boot this winter, before swapping to a ballet flat or Mary Jane come spring.
Suddenly, everyone is the Who What Wear office is styling pleated skirts, and I'm about to join them with this chic style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
