Alexa Chung Just Wore Spring's Skirt-and-Jacket Pairing That’s Already a Hit In Copenhagen and New York

Honestly, Alexa Chung has been my go-to for style inspiration for about ten years now. Making bold items feel impressively wearable and well-loved pieces feel brand-new, the model and presenter's sense of style is one I'll always have a soft spot for.

Showing me exactly why she's earned her place as a style icon, this week I spotted Chung style the chic skirt-and-jacket pairing that’s been making waves in both Copenhagen and New York all month long.

Popping up across the most stylish cities in the world, this two-piece formula pairs a breezy white cotton skirt with a tough leather jacket—a contrast that feels just right for spring’s in-between weather—where summer’s airy ease meets winter’s structured cool.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chung opted for a sleek brown leather jacket to complete her daytime look, but this elegant combo leaves plenty of room for personal interpretation. A jet-black leather bomber will add an effortless edge, while a supple suede jacket softens the aesthetic.

Rounding off her outfit with a cosy crochet scarf wrapped around her head and a pair of leather boots, she was perfectly prepared for Britain’s unpredictable weather. But if you’re somewhere sunnier, go sans scarf and reach for Mary Janes, or even a strappy heel for a playful, party-ready spin.

Once again, Chung has provided the kind of outfit inspiration that sticks. Read on to shop my edit of the best leather jackets and white cotton skirts below.

SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BROWN LEATHER JACKETS:

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Crunch Jacket £299 SHOP NOW The cropped design gives this a structured, more elevated feel.

Massimo Dutti Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt £90 SHOP NOW The circle design gives this plenty of volume and beautiful movement.

COS Oversized Collared Leather Jacket £400 SHOP NOW This has a buttery soft finish that makes it such a pleasure to wear.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW Reformation's Lucy skirt is a fashion person's favourite.

Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Jacket £59 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Monki A-Line Maxi Poplin Skirt £35 SHOP NOW Style with a biker boot this winter, before swapping to a ballet flat or Mary Jane come spring.

Reformation Veda Reed Leather Jacket £448 SHOP NOW This also comes in black leather and light beige suede.

Mango Leather Bomber Jacket £140 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.