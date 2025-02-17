Alexa Chung Just Wore the Anti-Flats Shoe Trend Victoria Beckham and the Kardashians Love
As a fashion news writer, I sift through hundreds of celebrity outfits every week and, over time, I’ve developed a sharp eye for emerging trends and standout items. It's this frequency at which I work that means I've become a little hard to impress, too—ultimately, not every celebrity look is worth writing about. But every so often, an outfit comes along that stops me in my tracks. Alexa Chung’s latest at the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards after party? It did exactly that.
Between the sky-blue shade, the delicate lace, and the soft frills, I was already obsessed. But then, just as I was admiring her dreamy, romantic ensemble, I did a double take—because instead of her usual buckle-detailed heels or dainty mary janes, Chung had finished her look with clear heels. And, pulled them off flawlessly.
A leg-lengthening shoe like no other, clear heels create the ultimate optical illusion—tricking the eye into thinking your legs go on for miles. With their barely-there transparency, they blend seamlessly with any outfit, adapting to whatever shade they’re paired with. While Chung chose to style hers with a silky sky-blue set, Victoria Beckham has been known to wear hers with deep, floor-sweeping maxis, using the trend’s subtle height boost to her advantage, while the shoe has also been a firm favourite of the Kardashians over the years, too.
Though this is the first time I’ve seen Chung embrace the clear shoe trend, I have a feeling it won’t be the last. The style made an unexpected splash on the spring/summer 2025 runways back in September, appearing everywhere from Alaïa to Tibi. What once felt like a fleeting Y2K relic has now cemented itself as a key player in the new-season shoe lineup.
A model wears vinyl heels on the Alaïa spring/summer 2025 runway.
And, true to form, Chung is ahead of the curve. But something tells me she won’t be alone for long. To get ahead of spring’s most unexpected shoe trend, scroll on to discover our edit of the best clear heels below.
SHOP CLEAR SHOES:
This elegant high heels are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with a pair of sleek black trousers or wear this with a cotton dress this summer.
These also come in half sizes, so it's easy to find your perfect fit.
Style with a maxi dress or pair with a silky set à la Chung.
While I love the simple, beige shade, these also come in black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
