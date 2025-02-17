Alexa Chung Just Wore the Anti-Flats Shoe Trend Victoria Beckham and the Kardashians Love

As a fashion news writer, I sift through hundreds of celebrity outfits every week and, over time, I’ve developed a sharp eye for emerging trends and standout items. It's this frequency at which I work that means I've become a little hard to impress, too—ultimately, not every celebrity look is worth writing about. But every so often, an outfit comes along that stops me in my tracks. Alexa Chung’s latest at the BAFTA 2025 Film Awards after party? It did exactly that.

Between the sky-blue shade, the delicate lace, and the soft frills, I was already obsessed. But then, just as I was admiring her dreamy, romantic ensemble, I did a double take—because instead of her usual buckle-detailed heels or dainty mary janes, Chung had finished her look with clear heels. And, pulled them off flawlessly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A leg-lengthening shoe like no other, clear heels create the ultimate optical illusion—tricking the eye into thinking your legs go on for miles. With their barely-there transparency, they blend seamlessly with any outfit, adapting to whatever shade they’re paired with. While Chung chose to style hers with a silky sky-blue set, Victoria Beckham has been known to wear hers with deep, floor-sweeping maxis, using the trend’s subtle height boost to her advantage, while the shoe has also been a firm favourite of the Kardashians over the years, too.

Though this is the first time I’ve seen Chung embrace the clear shoe trend, I have a feeling it won’t be the last. The style made an unexpected splash on the spring/summer 2025 runways back in September, appearing everywhere from Alaïa to Tibi. What once felt like a fleeting Y2K relic has now cemented itself as a key player in the new-season shoe lineup.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Alaia)

A model wears vinyl heels on the Alaïa spring/summer 2025 runway.

And, true to form, Chung is ahead of the curve. But something tells me she won’t be alone for long. To get ahead of spring’s most unexpected shoe trend, scroll on to discover our edit of the best clear heels below.

SHOP CLEAR SHOES:

Alaïa Coeur 55 Pvc and Patent-Leather Mules £790 SHOP NOW Alaïa's Coeur shoes are fashion-person favourite.

Zara High-Heeled Vinyl Sandals With Shiny Detail £50 SHOP NOW This elegant high heels are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Manolo Blahnik Scolto 90 Pvc Mules £585 SHOP NOW Style with a pair of sleek black trousers or wear this with a cotton dress this summer.

Next Clear Forever Comfort Vinyl Block Heel Mules £34 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

Amina Muaddi Lupita Glass Pvc Mules £535 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes, so it's easy to find your perfect fit.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW If you prefer flats, this is the clear shoe for you.

ALAÏA Asymmetric Patent-Leather and Pvc Sandals £950 SHOP NOW Another incredible pair, courtesy of Alaïa.

Mango Transparent Rhinestone Pointed Toe Shoe £60 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of wedding season.

Bershka Heeled Sandals With Vinyl Straps £30 SHOP NOW Style with a maxi dress or pair with a silky set à la Chung.