When It Girls Visit Paris, This Is the Anti-Jeans Trend They Pack

I’ll happily report on Alexa Chung’s style wherever she happens to be, but I’ve spent enough time tracking the enduring It girl’s wardrobe to know that her style is at its best when she’s wandering the streets of Paris. And with Paris Fashion Week in full swing, I’ve been paying attention to how she’s dressing for the city at its most stylish.
Today, as she made her way to the Chloé spring/summer 2027 show to take her front-row seat, I couldn't help but notice that she did so wearing the elegant trouser trend I repeatedly spot on chic dressers in Paris. No, not jeans. Alexa instead opted for a pair of pale-grey pinstripe trousers, styling them with a lace-trimmed camisole in a shimmering champagne-gold hue. Polished but far from prim, her clever pairing retained enough of a party-girl edge to keep things light and fresh.
Whilst jeans would have brought a more casual energy to the look, particularly alongside such a delicate camisole, the pinstripe trousers gave the outfit a more considered feel. They’re tailored, but not corporate, and still easy enough to wear with a T-shirt, knit or simple vest. When you want to look put-together without looking like you’ve tried too hard, pinstripe trousers do a lot of the work for you. Of course, you don’t need to be heading to Paris to make the most of them. As we head further into autumn, I’d argue they’re one of the easiest trouser trends to work into a city wardrobe.
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Always one to look to Alexa for styling inspiration, I’ve rounded up the pinstripe trousers I’d be packing below.
Shop Pinstripe Trousers:
Massimo Dutti
Pinstripe Cool Wool Blend Suit Trousers
The wide-leg finish gives these a casual energy that makes them easy to slot into your daily rotation.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
I have these trousers myself, and they're some of my most worn pairs.
mytheresa
Pinstriped Virgin Wool Wide-Leg Pants
The wool composition will keep you cosy throughout the winter months.
H&M
Tailored Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
St Agni
Stripe Relaxed Pleat Pants
Style with the matching top or pair this with a simple tee.
net-a-porter
Carpenter Pinstriped Cotton and Silk-Blend Knit Straight-Leg Pants
Whilst I love these in the navy, they also come in sage green.
Minka Dink London
Mila Trousers
Wear these with loafers or dress them up with a pointed-toe heel.
Marks & Spencer
Pinstripe Straight Leg Smart Trousers
Style this with a lace-trim cami to get Alexa's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.