Alexa Chung Just Wore the Autumn Coat Trend Every Fashion Person Is Currently Obsessing Over
Unveiling her collaboration with British designer Barbour, model and presenter Alexa Chung stepped out last night in an unexpected ensemble that I'm entirely obsessed with. Styling her sparkling minidress with a relaxed, country-side staple, Chung's high-low look encapsulated both sides of her style spectrum in the chicest way possible.
Whilst her dress met all of the criteria for an excellent party-wear buy, Chung's outerwear choice veered in an entirely different direction. Styling a relaxed barn coat in a light cream shade, the model's weather-proof layer brought a comfortable energy to her look, whilst retaining her expensive-looking edge.
With a straight cut and fuss-free design, the barn coat design skims the body, falling between knee and calf length with a neat pointed collar and single breasted button fastening. Taking off in major cities this season—I spotted the trend on the streets of Copenhagen multiple times during fashion week last month, the barn coat trend is asserting itself as a new-season staple.
A chic retort to the stuffy blazers that often dominate over the autumn months, this new coat trend offers a fresh silhouette that I predict will be everywhere this season.
Though this style of coat is certainly a new face on the style scene, the humble outerwear trend has long lived in the wardrobes of fashion-conscious county-dwellers. Warm enough to keep you insulated, but lightweight enough to halt overheating when you're out for a walk, the fool-proof layer is an autumn wardrobe staple for so many for a reason.
Whilst Chung wore hers with a glitzy mini, this trend also styles well with denim or cotton trousers, and looks especially at home when paired with a chunky knit.
Chung's style was plucked from her new collaboration with Barbour, but I've also found compliment-worthy coats at a number of high street shops. H&M's cotton twill style has already become a talking point in the Who What Wear office, whilst I've spotted Align's style all over my instagram feed this month.
To buy into the trend that's only only going up from here, read on to discover our edit of the best country coats below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COUNTRY COATS HERE:
This also comes in a light blue and chocolate shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
