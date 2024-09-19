Alexa Chung Just Wore the Autumn Coat Trend Every Fashion Person Is Currently Obsessing Over

Unveiling her collaboration with British designer Barbour, model and presenter Alexa Chung stepped out last night in an unexpected ensemble that I'm entirely obsessed with. Styling her sparkling minidress with a relaxed, country-side staple, Chung's high-low look encapsulated both sides of her style spectrum in the chicest way possible.

Whilst her dress met all of the criteria for an excellent party-wear buy, Chung's outerwear choice veered in an entirely different direction. Styling a relaxed barn coat in a light cream shade, the model's weather-proof layer brought a comfortable energy to her look, whilst retaining her expensive-looking edge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a straight cut and fuss-free design, the barn coat design skims the body, falling between knee and calf length with a neat pointed collar and single breasted button fastening. Taking off in major cities this season—I spotted the trend on the streets of Copenhagen multiple times during fashion week last month, the barn coat trend is asserting itself as a new-season staple.

A chic retort to the stuffy blazers that often dominate over the autumn months, this new coat trend offers a fresh silhouette that I predict will be everywhere this season.

Though this style of coat is certainly a new face on the style scene, the humble outerwear trend has long lived in the wardrobes of fashion-conscious county-dwellers. Warm enough to keep you insulated, but lightweight enough to halt overheating when you're out for a walk, the fool-proof layer is an autumn wardrobe staple for so many for a reason.

Whilst Chung wore hers with a glitzy mini, this trend also styles well with denim or cotton trousers, and looks especially at home when paired with a chunky knit.

Chung's style was plucked from her new collaboration with Barbour, but I've also found compliment-worthy coats at a number of high street shops. H&M's cotton twill style has already become a talking point in the Who What Wear office, whilst I've spotted Align's style all over my instagram feed this month.

To buy into the trend that's only only going up from here, read on to discover our edit of the best country coats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COUNTRY COATS HERE:

H&M Cotton Twill Coat £60 SHOP NOW The contrast corduroy detailing adds an elevated edge.

Aligne Barnaby Reversible Check Trench Coat £249 SHOP NOW This is a favourite within fashion circles.

Barbour The Edit by Alexa Natalie Waterproof Trench Coat £349 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light blue and chocolate shade.

COS Wool-Trimmed Car Coat £200 SHOP NOW The wool blend composition ensures lasting insluation.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat £65 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Arket Maxi Linen-Cotton Coat £249 SHOP NOW This classic coat won't be in stock for long.

Barbour Archive Renton Trench Coat £279 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans or wear with a white cotton dress.