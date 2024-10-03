Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cosy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Autumn
In my opinion, Alexa Chung is one of the best sources for new-season style inspiration. Whilst sprinkling in the odd new trend, the model and presenter weaves her signature classic and fuss-free energy into every look. Never overindulging the season's buzziest trends, instead Chung manages to make a new it-item feel like something she's owned for years.
This week styling the forgotten jacket trend that's slowly been seeping back to the fore, Alexa Chung wore a hardy leather aviator jacket with a pair of leather shorts and buckle heels in Paris.
Made distinct by its leather exterior and fur-lined interior, the aviator design often features oversized lapels which can be buckled up to for a funnel-neck finish for left to hang loose. Originally designed to be worn by pilots, the coat is crafted to ensure lasting insulation and a comfortable fit.
Whilst boucle jackets dominated last autumn, and leather bomber jackets have been taking off for the past few months, the classic aviator jacket marries the cosiness of boucle with the cool-girl energy of a bomber to create what might just be the best autumn jacket on the market right now. Embodying the same je ne sais quois energy of its wearer, Chung's aviator jacket felt perfectly in tune with her laid-back yet polished sense of style.
Although it was Chung who brought the trend back to my attention this week, my instagram feed proves that the trend has been bubbling up for months now. Spotted across Paris' streets this season, it doesn't surprise me to hear that it's Chung and the Parisians pedalling the chic new season trend this month.
Warmer than your average leather layer, this emerging jacket trend is ideal for the particularly chilly autumn we're experiencing right now. A versatile item that can see you through the season, I've already seen the trend worn with pretty mini skirts and classic straight leg jeans this month. If you're feeling more experimental try on leather shorts to get Chung's look, otherwise style with a pretty slip dress for a 2024 take on evening style.
With more aviator options entering the market by the day, read on to discover our edit of the best aviator jackets to shop right now.
SHOP THE AVIATOR JACKET TREND:
The boxy silhouette will add a relaxed, un-done look to your daily styling.
This comes up slightly oversized and is perfect for styling over a chunky knit.
This cosy jacket is perfect for styling across autumn's milder months.
The faux fur collar is removable so you can adjust the look to your preference.
This luxurious jacket has just jumped right up to the top of my wish list.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
These 9 Fall Outfits From British Women Are So Chic They Have Me Googling "UK Visa Application"
Fresh style inspo from London to Cornwall.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Not You—It's Me: 5 New Trends I'm Politely Passing On
I'm shopping these instead.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend
Meet fashion's next obsession.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket Trend of Fall 2024
'Tis the season.
By Allyson Payer
-
7 New Trends People Are Already Wearing in My Very Stylish NYC Neighborhood
All the cool kids.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Yes, Overalls Are Cool Again—Just Ask Alexa Chung, Hailey Bieber, and New Yorkers
I'm on board.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Coat Trend Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Fall
The perfect cover-up for the in-between weather.
By Natalie Munro