Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cosy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Autumn

In my opinion, Alexa Chung is one of the best sources for new-season style inspiration. Whilst sprinkling in the odd new trend, the model and presenter weaves her signature classic and fuss-free energy into every look. Never overindulging the season's buzziest trends, instead Chung manages to make a new it-item feel like something she's owned for years.

This week styling the forgotten jacket trend that's slowly been seeping back to the fore, Alexa Chung wore a hardy leather aviator jacket with a pair of leather shorts and buckle heels in Paris.

Made distinct by its leather exterior and fur-lined interior, the aviator design often features oversized lapels which can be buckled up to for a funnel-neck finish for left to hang loose. Originally designed to be worn by pilots, the coat is crafted to ensure lasting insulation and a comfortable fit.

Whilst boucle jackets dominated last autumn, and leather bomber jackets have been taking off for the past few months, the classic aviator jacket marries the cosiness of boucle with the cool-girl energy of a bomber to create what might just be the best autumn jacket on the market right now. Embodying the same je ne sais quois energy of its wearer, Chung's aviator jacket felt perfectly in tune with her laid-back yet polished sense of style.

Although it was Chung who brought the trend back to my attention this week, my instagram feed proves that the trend has been bubbling up for months now. Spotted across Paris' streets this season, it doesn't surprise me to hear that it's Chung and the Parisians pedalling the chic new season trend this month.

Warmer than your average leather layer, this emerging jacket trend is ideal for the particularly chilly autumn we're experiencing right now. A versatile item that can see you through the season, I've already seen the trend worn with pretty mini skirts and classic straight leg jeans this month. If you're feeling more experimental try on leather shorts to get Chung's look, otherwise style with a pretty slip dress for a 2024 take on evening style.

With more aviator options entering the market by the day, read on to discover our edit of the best aviator jackets to shop right now.

