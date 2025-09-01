9 New-In Zara Buys That Will Make My Autumn Wardrobe a More Expensive-Looking Place

Zara's autumn/winter collection has arrived, and already we've found nine frontrunners for the season.

At last, summer is coming to a close, and soon enough we'll be crunching over browned leaves and clutching steaming coffees in hand. Autumn will soon be upon us, and in preparation, our favourite fashion brands have launched their autumn/winter collections. As ever, Zara is ahead of the curve, releasing its September collection in preparation for the new season. I've taken the time to scroll through the new releases and tracked down the 9 new-in buys that are so good, they're sure to sell out first.

For the more organised dresser, now is the time to start the seasonal stock take. This isn't a complete overhaul of our wardrobes, but whilst we unpack our cosy knits and heavy-duty boots, we may just find that there are a few gaps in our capsule wardrobes. When planning out my new season wardrobe, I've already found a few staples missing from my capsule wardrobe, like a great rain-proof jacket and a pair of wear-everywhere boots. Alongside, I've been reacquainted with my most worn outfits from last year, which still hold their style prowess, but could do with one or two new additions to bring them into 2025.

One of the first pieces that I search for when reassembling my autumn wardrobe is a great jacket, and this year I believe Zara's offerings are the strongest ever. Smooth suedes, luxurious leathers and lightweight canvas styles are dotted throughout the new launch, and I've handpicked a few that I believe are the best of the bunch. Whether you're planning out elegant office looks or updating your off-duty ensembles, there's an array of sleek dresses, easy two-pieces and classic tailoring to make creating chic autumn looks that much easier.

Keep scrolling to explore Zara's autumn/winter collection.

Shop the 9 New Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First

Shop More New-In Zara Buys:

