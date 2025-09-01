9 New-In Zara Buys That Will Make My Autumn Wardrobe a More Expensive-Looking Place

At last, summer is coming to a close, and soon enough we'll be crunching over browned leaves and clutching steaming coffees in hand. Autumn will soon be upon us, and in preparation, our favourite fashion brands have launched their autumn/winter collections. As ever, Zara is ahead of the curve, releasing its September collection in preparation for the new season. I've taken the time to scroll through the new releases and tracked down the 9 new-in buys that are so good, they're sure to sell out first.
For the more organised dresser, now is the time to start the seasonal stock take. This isn't a complete overhaul of our wardrobes, but whilst we unpack our cosy knits and heavy-duty boots, we may just find that there are a few gaps in our capsule wardrobes. When planning out my new season wardrobe, I've already found a few staples missing from my capsule wardrobe, like a great rain-proof jacket and a pair of wear-everywhere boots. Alongside, I've been reacquainted with my most worn outfits from last year, which still hold their style prowess, but could do with one or two new additions to bring them into 2025.
One of the first pieces that I search for when reassembling my autumn wardrobe is a great jacket, and this year I believe Zara's offerings are the strongest ever. Smooth suedes, luxurious leathers and lightweight canvas styles are dotted throughout the new launch, and I've handpicked a few that I believe are the best of the bunch. Whether you're planning out elegant office looks or updating your off-duty ensembles, there's an array of sleek dresses, easy two-pieces and classic tailoring to make creating chic autumn looks that much easier.
Keep scrolling to explore Zara's autumn/winter collection.
Shop the 9 New Zara Buys That Will Sell Out First
Water-Repellent Trench Coat Zw Collection
A very chic way to take on the unpredictable British weather.
Flowing Blouse With Multi-Position Scarf Detail Zw Collection
The scarf can be styled in so many chic ways.
Trf Denim Bandeau Top
Denim comes into its own in the autumn months, and a sleek co-ord is a fresh way to bring the fabric back into your wardrobe.
Spacious, streamlined and timeless.
Shiny Jacket Zw Collection
The finish of this coat looks so premium.
Ladder Stitch Peplum Blouse
Pretty blouses are sticking around for autumn 2025, and this one is currently top of my wish list.
Zw Collection Leather Effect Midi Skirt
This skirt has all the hallmarks of a designer buy.
A great pair of boots will be a reliable addition to any wardrobe.
Zw Collection Poplin Shirt Dress
The short sleeve version of this dress flew off the shelves this summer. Now, the new style is ready to take over this autumn.
Shop More New-In Zara Buys:
Faux Suede Biker Jacket
The colour of this jacket ensures that it looks triple the price.
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Blazer
I'm ready to invest in a suede blazer I'll rely on year after year, and this jacket is it.
Floral Embroidery Ruffle Blouse
I'm recreating this entire outfit.
Ruched Split Suede Loafers
Pinstriped Trousers With Vents Zw Collection
I love the playful twist on classic tailoring.
Soft Knit V-Neck Sweater
Knits are about to return as an everyday staple, and this classic style is one to rely on for years to come.
100% Cashmere Knit Cardigan
Add a little luxury to your new season wardrobe with 100% cashmere in a joyful yellow hue.
Moving into the cooler months, I'm layering pretty lace camis over cosy turtlenecks.
Faux Suede Brooch Frock Coat
I'm already planning all the outfits I'll wear this with.
Leather Belt With Oval Buckle
Even a new belt in a fresh shade can make a simple outfit feel brand new.
Crinkle-Effect Satin Oversize Shirt
Another two-piece to rely upon on those days when you have five minutes to get ready.
Bring a polished edge to jeans and skirts with a crisp shirt.
Cowl Neck Midi Dress With Belt
The draped neckline on this dress is exquisite.
Animal Print Slingback Shoes
Take your minimalist outfits up a notch with these playful snake-print shoes.