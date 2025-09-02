For me, the most distinct shift from summer into autumn is the textural updates. Over the past few months, our everyday outfits have been defined by the cooling properties of lightweight linens and airy cottons. As the cooler days roll in, we're about to shift our focus from breezy styles into warm-weather wares, reintroducing the likes of soft cashmere, sturdy leather and reliable denim back into the fold. Along with these textural pillars is one fabric that, in my opinion, is synonymous with autumn's arrival, and that is suede. Smooth and sumptuous, suede brings a richness to any outfit it's paired with, and has long been a favourite for the coming season. With browning leaves and crisp mornings on their way, I started my annual hunt for standout suede buys, and as my wish list began to grow, I've found that one brand, and one specific category, are outpacing all the rest. Now, I've rounded up the best suede Zara jackets for autumn 2025.
Already this season, Zara's bomber jackets have piqued the interest of the style set looking for a more laid-back feel, whilst those searching for a more structured silhouette are turning to the array of polished blazers. Alongside, the more classic dressers will be pleased to see that the beloved trench coat has had a fresh suede update. There are also cropped styles that are primed to be paired with beloved high-waist trousers, and knee-length versions that bring a more elevated feel to the classic suede jacket. In terms of colourways, you'll find dependable neutrals of deep brown, soft tan and easy-to-style creams, along with more playful khaki and joyful yellows (personally, I can see the buttery shades selling out fast).
What unites the various suede jacket offerings at Zara this year is the timeless appeal. No matter the year, this style is one we see return every spring and autumn, consistently celebrated for its versatility and classic nature. Unlike passing trends, this wardrobe addition will retain its standing in our wardrobes as a capsule wardrobe buy we can depend on for years to come. For those looking to invest, Zara has a selection of 100% leather suede offerings with a high-quality feel and expensive look to match. And for those who are working with a more reserved budget, the high street hero ensures that you can still get the look with one of the various faux suede offerings that could easily pass for the real deal. Over the coming weeks, we're sure to see the imminent return of suede jackets to the everyday, contrasting smart tailoring or layered over summer dresses to bring them into the new season.
Keep scrolling to shop the best suede Zara jackets for autumn 2025.
Shop the Best Suede Zara Jackets for Autumn 2025
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket
The oversized silhouette brings a contemporary feel to this jacket.
ZARA
Oversize 100% Suede Leather Blazer
Make a simple jeans and Tee look feel brand new with this smart blazer.
ZARA
Faux Suede Biker Jacket
From the colour to the design, every detail feels incredibly elevated.
ZARA
100% Leather Long Jacket
This looks like a vintage find.
ZARA
100% Leather Short Trench Coat
Reinvigorate your trench coat looks with this jacket.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
Deep brown is about to become a key part of my autumn colour palette.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.