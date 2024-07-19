5 Elegant and Joy-Inducing Shades H&M Is Backing For Summer
There’s a lot to celebrate when summer arrives. Lighter evenings, upcoming holidays abroad, and when it comes to my wardrobe there’s a sudden injection of colour. Whilst I would describe my personal aesthetic as wholly minimalist, with the background of green-washed parks, azure seas and yellow sunshine, summer is truly the time to embrace colour in all its forms. In celebration of the sunny days to come (yes, the sunshine seems to have returned) I set myself the task of finding the 5 trending colours of the season, and it turns out that H&M is primed with joy-filled and compliment-inducing shades destined to support my summer wardrobe for years to come.
Colour creates the tone of the season, with autumn pinpointed by deep burgundies, spring synonymous with pastel shades, and summer an opportunity to play with a spectrum of colours. As a key part of my wool-to-linen swap over when the first warm days arrived, as well as consistently featuring expensive-looking treasures, I turned to high street hero H&M for a much-needed splash of colour. In doing so I found myself particularly drawn to 5 shades that will seamlessly blend with my trusty staple pieces, as well as inject a fresh edge to my summer wardrobe.
Reflecting the clear skies and inviting seas, mixed shades of blue can be seen throughout the brand's summer collection. In a range of dresses, tops and forever shorts, each style is one that can be pulled out every time summer arrives, and will still feel as contemporary as they do today. It should come as no surprise that fashion circles are still enthralled by vivid red shades, punctuating outfits by way of accessories or taking centre stage through dresses and elegant tops. There are a few unexpected shades that have come to prominence this season, from deep khaki shades that bring an understated elegance to each design, alongside deep browns that add a respite from classic blacks and still blend seamlessly with all our neutrals. Finally, classic summer whites feature in skirts, trousers and plenty more, bringing a lightness to our looks that we'll appreciate through the autumn season, too.
Keep scrolling to explore the 5 shades H&M is celebrating this summer.
1. Mixed Blues
From the square neckline to the shirred details, there's plenty of elegant details to this top.
The easiest way to add colour into your monochromatic mix is with denim. And for summer 2024 it's all about longer length shorts.
Style with sandals and a basket bag for day time, or take to evening with white mules and a simple shoulder bag.
Linen continues to be a summertime hero, especially in this vibrant blue shade.
Wear as a neckerchief, wrap around a bag handle or tie into your ponytail to bring a pop of colour to minimalist looks.
2. Bold Red
If you're new to bold shades, look to an easy dress that just calls for simple accessories to style.
Smocked detailing has been a big trend this summer, and makes for the perfect fit.
3. Summer Whites
With a simple tank, striking top or easy graphic t-shirt, this skirt will go with everything.
4. Khaki Green
Bring a bohemian edge to summer looks with this sleek broderie anglaise dress.
This pair comes in a range of colours, but this deep green shade is particularly versatile.
A great linen shirt is undeniably versatile, and this one is seriously affordable.
5. Deep Brown
