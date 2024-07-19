5 Elegant and Joy-Inducing Shades H&M Is Backing For Summer

There’s a lot to celebrate when summer arrives. Lighter evenings, upcoming holidays abroad, and when it comes to my wardrobe there’s a sudden injection of colour. Whilst I would describe my personal aesthetic as wholly minimalist, with the background of green-washed parks, azure seas and yellow sunshine, summer is truly the time to embrace colour in all its forms. In celebration of the sunny days to come (yes, the sunshine seems to have returned) I set myself the task of finding the 5 trending colours of the season, and it turns out that H&M is primed with joy-filled and compliment-inducing shades destined to support my summer wardrobe for years to come.

Colour creates the tone of the season, with autumn pinpointed by deep burgundies, spring synonymous with pastel shades, and summer an opportunity to play with a spectrum of colours. As a key part of my wool-to-linen swap over when the first warm days arrived, as well as consistently featuring expensive-looking treasures, I turned to high street hero H&M for a much-needed splash of colour. In doing so I found myself particularly drawn to 5 shades that will seamlessly blend with my trusty staple pieces, as well as inject a fresh edge to my summer wardrobe.

Reflecting the clear skies and inviting seas, mixed shades of blue can be seen throughout the brand's summer collection. In a range of dresses, tops and forever shorts, each style is one that can be pulled out every time summer arrives, and will still feel as contemporary as they do today. It should come as no surprise that fashion circles are still enthralled by vivid red shades, punctuating outfits by way of accessories or taking centre stage through dresses and elegant tops. There are a few unexpected shades that have come to prominence this season, from deep khaki shades that bring an understated elegance to each design, alongside deep browns that add a respite from classic blacks and still blend seamlessly with all our neutrals. Finally, classic summer whites feature in skirts, trousers and plenty more, bringing a lightness to our looks that we'll appreciate through the autumn season, too.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 shades H&M is celebrating this summer.

1. Mixed Blues

H&M Crêpe Peplum Top £22 SHOP NOW From the square neckline to the shirred details, there's plenty of elegant details to this top.

H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts £20 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add colour into your monochromatic mix is with denim. And for summer 2024 it's all about longer length shorts.

H&M Tie-Detail Puff-Sleeved Dress £16 SHOP NOW Style with sandals and a basket bag for day time, or take to evening with white mules and a simple shoulder bag.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Linen continues to be a summertime hero, especially in this vibrant blue shade.

H&M Satin Scarf £10 SHOP NOW Wear as a neckerchief, wrap around a bag handle or tie into your ponytail to bring a pop of colour to minimalist looks.

2. Bold Red

H&M Sleeveless Jersey Dress £16 SHOP NOW If you're new to bold shades, look to an easy dress that just calls for simple accessories to style.

H&M Mesh Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW These contemporary flats are selling quickly.

H&M Wide Trousers £33 SHOP NOW This striking pair is selling quickly.

H&M Smocked Bandeau Dress £55 SHOP NOW Smocked detailing has been a big trend this summer, and makes for the perfect fit.

H&M Flared Shoulder Bag £28 SHOP NOW If you told me this bag was three times the price, I'd believe you.

3. Summer Whites

H&M Tie-Detail Circular Skirt £28 SHOP NOW With a simple tank, striking top or easy graphic t-shirt, this skirt will go with everything.

H&M Linen-Blend Tapered Trousers £20 SHOP NOW I turn to linen trousers on repeat every summer.

H&M Bow-Detail Dress £45 SHOP NOW Ready for special occasions now and well into the cooler months too.

H&M Small Shoulder Bag £15 SHOP NOW This has a distinctly designer feel to it.

H&M Short Jacket £38 SHOP NOW On milder days, reach for this sophisticated layer.

4. Khaki Green

H&M Linen-Blend Shorts £15 SHOP NOW H&M's linen-blend shorts are a best-selling piece.

H&M Button-Front Broderie Anglaise Dress £45 SHOP NOW Bring a bohemian edge to summer looks with this sleek broderie anglaise dress.

H&M Wide Linen-Blend Trousers £28 SHOP NOW This pair comes in a range of colours, but this deep green shade is particularly versatile.

H&M Belted Midi Dress £38 SHOP NOW Add to your workwear selection, off-duty rotations or holiday packing list.

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW A great linen shirt is undeniably versatile, and this one is seriously affordable.

5. Deep Brown

H&M Smock-Detail Dress £38 SHOP NOW Simple, understated, and endlessly refined.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts £13 SHOP NOW A summer staple you can turn to year after year.

H&M Braided Sandals £19 SHOP NOW I'm surprised this particular style is still in stock.

H&M Flared Jersey Skirt £10 SHOP NOW Skirts are big news this summer, especially in wafting maxi lengths.