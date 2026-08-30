With temperatures dropping here in the UK, my hunt for the most elegant autumn wardrobe staples has begun. I’m typically more of a minimalist, sticking to pared-back silhouettes and timeless colours. However, every so often I like to dip my toes into the world of trends to add some interest to my outfits. And my first port of call to find the newest styles? Not a luxury brand like you might initially be expecting. They stay on top of trends of course, but as someone with high-end taste on a very high-street budget, there’s one particular brand that I turn to for expensive-looking takes on designer trends time after time. Enter H&M.
We’re not even fully in autumn, and already this high-street hero has hopped onto a number of the most elegant trends that were spotted on the autumn/winter 2026 runway earlier this year. So in order to get ahead of the pack, I’ve decided to take a scroll on the brand's new-in page for five chic but easy-to-wear trends that will fit seamlessly into my classic autumn capsule.
From edgy check prints that will add interest to your neutral wardrobe to chic waisted silhouettes that will make your outfits look instantly more polished, keep scrolling to discover the five effortlessly polished trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2026 (and beyond).
5 Chic Trends H&M is Backing for Autumn 2026
1. Checked Out
Style notes: As the weather starts to cool down, I’ll be swapping out preppy polka-dots for moody check prints. They feel perfectly suited to the "dark academia" vibe of autumn, and are also an easy way for minimalists like me to add interest to their outfits without having to incorporate bold colours. Whether you prefer the equestrian-chic aesthetic or a slightly more edgy vibe, as I do, this print is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their wardrobe this season.
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Shop the Trend:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Bubble-Hem Jacket
There's something inherently polished about a scarf jacket.
H&M
Pleated Viscose-Blend Skirt
This will add an instant sense of edge to yout autumn outfits.
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt
Wear with jeans, midi skirts, and tailored trousers alike.
H&M
Tailored Twill Trousers
This fine check print will make for easy styling.
2. Cinched-In
Style notes: An instant outfit elevator, waisted silhouettes are back for autumn 2026. Not only are they extremely flattering, but the cinched-in waist provides a polished finish that will dress up any jeans, skirts, or leggings this season. And the best part? No one will guess that any of the finds below are from the high street.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Waisted Interlock Top
An elevated take on the classic long-sleeve tee.
H&M
Collarless Scuba Blazer
An easy way to dress up your jeans.
H&M
Collarless Blazer
No one will believe this is a high-street find.
H&M
Waisted Cotton Blouse
I want the entire outfit, please.
3. Midnight Moment
Style notes: I practically live in black throughout autumn and winter, but when I want a hue that’s slightly different but no less polished, I’ll be turning to elegant midnight blues. This colour sits well within my comfort zone, but also feels a little different from my typical all-black wardrobe, which can often start to feel boring as the season drags on. Effortlessly elegant, expensive-looking at any price point and just as versatile as any neutral, it's the perfect colour for minimalists like me to invest in this season.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Single-Breasted Twill Blazer
If you already own a black blazer, why not try this elegant navy iteration?
H&M
Turtleneck Viscose Top
This feels very French-coded.
H&M
Loose-Fit Viscose Trousers
Every capsule wardrobe needs a pair of easy pull-on trousers.
H&M
Button-Detail Jacket
Military jackets are huge news this season.
4. Suede Parade
Style notes: Goodbye crinkly linen, and hello supple suede! I cannot wait to get this buttery soft fabric back into my wardrobe for the new season, and H&M has several sleek suede separates that are 100% leather at a fraction of the cost of the luxury market. And trust me when I say that they all look just as well-crafted as their high-end counterparts.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Knee-High Split Suede Boots
Boots season is almost here!
H&M
Suede Jacket
This could easily pass as designer.
H&M
Suede Crossbody Bag
Imagine this with an all-cream outfit.
H&M
Suede Ballet Flats
These will go with everything.
5. Frill-Seeking
Style notes: We’ve seen bow details, scarf collars and lace trims pop up this season at H&M. The next big trend? Vintage-inspired frill hems that feel elevated without straying too far away from my minimalist comfort zone. Whether it be a dress, blouse or cardigan, I'll be wearing this pretty trend from now until next spring.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse
Poetcore at its finest.
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Cardigan
I'd wear this as a top with some baggy jeans and leather loafers.
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Textured-Weave Dress
No notes from me.
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Tie-Neck Blouse
Wear with tailored trousers and ballet flats to the office or a satin slip skirt and kitten heels for an evening out.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.