It's usually considered blasphemous to wish the UK summer away; however, after what's felt like a never-ending heatwave, with temperatures rising far above 30°C, I think we’re all ready to welcome the transitional season. So, with the weather set to get colder and rain expected to fall again, this mid-weather season offers me an opportunity to experiment slightly more with my outfits, as a number of new trends are on the rise. And when it comes to the high street, H&M is known amongst editors, influencers and stylish dressers alike as the go-to destination for finding the most expensive-looking takes on high-end trends.
Already, the affordable brand has leaned into the defining trends of autumn 2026 far faster than its high-street counterparts, all of which can be worn from now and well into the upcoming season. Not to mention that, in true H&M fashion, every trend perfectly balances modern appeal with a timeless aesthetic. And luckily for you, after hours of scrolling, I've rounded up the five chicest trends below.
From elegant scarf-detailing that will dress up your jeans and Bermuda shorts to rich-looking Merlot hues that will bring some depth to any transitional outfit, keep scrolling to discover the five pre-autumn trends H&M is backing as we move from summer into autumn.
5 Pre-Autumn Trends H&M is Backing This Transitional Season
1. Pop Your Collar
Style notes: Minimal enough to pair with any dress, pair of jeans or tailored trousers, whilst also feeling fresh enough to serve as a point of difference from your classic jacket or shirts, the scarf-collar is the elegant detail H&M is backing from now and well into the autumn season. An instant outfit elevator, no one will guess that any of the polished finds below are from the high street.
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Shop the Trend:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Bubble-Hem Jacket
No notes.
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Jacket
This chocolate brown hue will be so easy to style in autumn.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Shirt
How chic is this striped waist-detail iteration?
H&M
Coated Scarf-Collar Jacket
I'd pair this with black tailored trousers and leather loafers.
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Jacket
If you already own a myriad of black jackets, why not opt for this elegant navy hue?
2. Sole Mate
Style notes: I’ve already had many a heated discussion with my fellow editors about the controversial backless trainers I’ve been spotting on my commutes to and from the office, but H&M has taken a much sleeker and more elegant approach to this slip-on style in the form of loafers; something that I’m more than willing to get behind. It’s the very definition of easy elegance.
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H&M
Loafer Mules
The comfort of a slip-on meets the polish of a loafer.
H&M
Loafer Mules
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
H&M
Loafer Mules
Animal print has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
H&M
Leather Loafer Mules
The gold buckle makes these feel very elegant.
H&M
Loafer Mules
Imagine this with an all-cream outfit.
3. Merlot Moment
Style notes: Eye-catching enough to earn you compliments, but also so classic that it will pair well with both neutrals and bold colours and prints alike, it should come as no surprise that expensive-looking merlot hues are dominating H&M’s new-in page right now. And the best part? This beautifully deep burgundy hue will never go out of style, meaning you’ll reach for it year after year.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized Felted Jacket
Yes, to this entire outfit.
H&M
Textured-Weave Button-Detail Shirt
An elegant silhouette you don't usually find on the high street.
H&M
Tote Bag
This went straight into my basket.
H&M
Pleated Tie-Belt Trousers
Just the right amount of slouch.
H&M
Lace-Inset Puff-Sleeved Blouse
This has such a vintage feel to it.
4. Bubble Trouble
Style notes: A lightweight jacket will serve you well in the period between summer and autumn, but if you’re looking for something thats slightly more elevated than your classic bomber, H&M has a number of bubble-hem iterations that will offer a voluminous but flattering edge to any outfit this season. An easy way to add interest to your jeans, skirts or tailored trousers, this playful but wearable jacket is one that you’ll reach for time and time again.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized Bubble-Hem Jacket
No one will believe this is from the high street.
H&M
Oversized Nylon Jacket
I want the entire outfit.
H&M
Oversized Bubble-Hem Jacket
Checks are synonymous with autumn.
H&M
Oversized Funnel-Collar Jacket
I love the funnel neckline.
H&M
Oversized Bubble-Hem Jacket
An easy layering piece.
5. Lace Value
Style notes: I’ve always loved the look of sheer lace separates; however, as someone who sticks to the modest side of dressing, I found them slightly too out-there for my wardrobe. Luckily for me, H&M has brought fully opaque lace-trim iterations to the forefront that feel wearable and well within my comfort zone, but with the vintage appeal of classic lace that I adore.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.