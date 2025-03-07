Cameron Diaz Just Wore the Timeless Bag Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Affluent

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)

Cameron Diaz is at Paris Fashion Week, and I love to see it. Diaz's chic, easy, California-girl style has plenty of fans, and the outfits she's been photographed in thus far stayed true to her signature aesthetic but took things up a notch (because, Paris). One of the ways she elevated her outfits was with her accessories, and as promised, I'm here to discuss her bag.

Yesterday, she sat in the front row of the Stella McCartney show (wearing a look from the brand, naturally). On her arm was a bag trend that I think about kind of a lot given how timeless and elegant it is. That trend is the woven leather bag trend, made famous by Bottega Veneta but now a part of many other brands' bag collections. In case you were wondering, Diaz's stunning chocolate-brown Stella McCartney bag is a brand-new style that's available for preorder. What's most appealing about woven leather bags is that they work for every season of the year, they're wildly elegant, and they have the power to make any outfit they're paired with look infinitely richer. If I've convinced you that they're a wardrobe staple, keep scrolling to see the power of Diaz's bag and shop a handful of woven leather bags that I consider to be worth the money.

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Cameron Diaz: Stella McCartney coat, dress, shoes, and Ryder Shoulder Bag ($2050)

Shop Woven Leather Bags

Stella McCartney Ryder Shoulder Bag $2050 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Lauren 1980 Small Intrecciato Leather Clutch $3900 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Handwoven Shoulder Bag $148 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Woven Mini Tote $379 SHOP NOW

Dragon Diffusion Rosanna Tote $325 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag $280 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Hammock Woven Leather Tote Bag $4150 SHOP NOW

The Row Medium Woven N/S Tote Bag in Leather $6100 SHOP NOW