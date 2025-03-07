Cameron Diaz Just Wore the Timeless Bag Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Affluent

Cameron Diaz wearing a red dress and white coat at PFW

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)

Cameron Diaz is at Paris Fashion Week, and I love to see it. Diaz's chic, easy, California-girl style has plenty of fans, and the outfits she's been photographed in thus far stayed true to her signature aesthetic but took things up a notch (because, Paris). One of the ways she elevated her outfits was with her accessories, and as promised, I'm here to discuss her bag.

Yesterday, she sat in the front row of the Stella McCartney show (wearing a look from the brand, naturally). On her arm was a bag trend that I think about kind of a lot given how timeless and elegant it is. That trend is the woven leather bag trend, made famous by Bottega Veneta but now a part of many other brands' bag collections. In case you were wondering, Diaz's stunning chocolate-brown Stella McCartney bag is a brand-new style that's available for preorder. What's most appealing about woven leather bags is that they work for every season of the year, they're wildly elegant, and they have the power to make any outfit they're paired with look infinitely richer. If I've convinced you that they're a wardrobe staple, keep scrolling to see the power of Diaz's bag and shop a handful of woven leather bags that I consider to be worth the money.

Cameron Diaz wearing a black outfit at PFW

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Cameron Diaz: Stella McCartney coat, dress, shoes, and Ryder Shoulder Bag ($2050)

Shop Woven Leather Bags

Ryder Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney
Ryder Shoulder Bag

Lauren 1980 Small Intrecciato Leather Clutch
BOTTEGA VENETA
Lauren 1980 Small Intrecciato Leather Clutch

Madewell, The Handwoven Shoulder Bag
Madewell
The Handwoven Shoulder Bag

Woven Mini Tote
St. Agni
Woven Mini Tote

Dragon Diffusion Rosanna Tote
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna Tote

Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Woven Bucket Bag

Hammock Woven Leather Tote Bag
LOEWE
Hammock Woven Leather Tote Bag

Medium Woven N/s Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Medium Woven N/S Tote Bag in Leather

Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

