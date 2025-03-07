Cameron Diaz Just Wore the Timeless Bag Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Affluent
Cameron Diaz is at Paris Fashion Week, and I love to see it. Diaz's chic, easy, California-girl style has plenty of fans, and the outfits she's been photographed in thus far stayed true to her signature aesthetic but took things up a notch (because, Paris). One of the ways she elevated her outfits was with her accessories, and as promised, I'm here to discuss her bag.
Yesterday, she sat in the front row of the Stella McCartney show (wearing a look from the brand, naturally). On her arm was a bag trend that I think about kind of a lot given how timeless and elegant it is. That trend is the woven leather bag trend, made famous by Bottega Veneta but now a part of many other brands' bag collections. In case you were wondering, Diaz's stunning chocolate-brown Stella McCartney bag is a brand-new style that's available for preorder. What's most appealing about woven leather bags is that they work for every season of the year, they're wildly elegant, and they have the power to make any outfit they're paired with look infinitely richer. If I've convinced you that they're a wardrobe staple, keep scrolling to see the power of Diaz's bag and shop a handful of woven leather bags that I consider to be worth the money.
On Cameron Diaz: Stella McCartney coat, dress, shoes, and Ryder Shoulder Bag ($2050)
Shop Woven Leather Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
