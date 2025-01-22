I Thought I Was Over Leggings, But These 6 Outfits Are Making Them Feel Chic Again for 2025
My favourite category of clothing is pieces that achieve both style and comfort: think slouchy wool jumpers, trainers and perfect-fitting jeans. If I had to choose, how I feel in a practical sense would always come first, and yet I've never really been a fan of leggings.
Sure, I reached for them in my teens, pairing them with Ugg boots and a Jack Wills gilet, but the truth is, as an adult, I've always struggled to wear them in a way that feels elevated and polished; usually, they join me solely on dog walks or errand runs at the weekend when my jeans are in the wash. But in 2025, I'm planning to redefine their place in my weekly rotation, upgrading them from a downtime essential to the foundation of some seriously chic looks. If I can experience the level of comfort leggings prove while looking on-point, you can bet I'm going to figure out how.
Not one to shy away from sartorial help, I looked to some of my most trusted fashion influencers to inspire my new approach to styling leggings. From smart blazer looks to relaxed off-duty ensembles, the following examples will be joining my outfit roster ASAP. Leggings at the ready...
6 CHIC LEGGINGS OUTFITS TO COPY IN 2025:
1. Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: Riding boots and leggings is a classic coupling that it looks its most elegant with a tailored blazer in the mix. For coffee dates and work meetings, this is a fail-safe formula.
Shop the look:
A houndstooth blazer is a cornerstone of every good outerwear collection.
Made from a stretch cotton, these leggings are designed for all-day comfort.
2. Long Coat + Leggings + Trainers
Style Notes: On chilly days, a long coat can be thrown over anything and you'll instantly look put-together. Add a suede tote for an on-trend touch.
Shop the look:
This suede bag comes in four other colours, including a cheerful blue shade.
This warm beige hue feels slightly more elevated than your average white sneakers.
3. Denim Shirt + Knit + Capri Leggings
Style Notes: Denim shirts and jackets are set to take centre stage in spring. Get ahead of the curve and invest in one to pair with full-length leggings now, and cropped capri-style leggings later.
Shop the look:
4. Oversized Blazer + Stirrup Leggings + Flats
Style Notes: Yes, it's another blazer look—but this is plainly the easiest way to dress up your leggings. A pair of sophisticated pointed flats will also help.
Shop the look:
5. Cable-Knit Jumper + Leggings + Trainers
Style Notes: This unfussy outfit is the epitome of cosy-chic, from the thick cable-knit jumper to the trending brown trainers.
Shop the look:
6. Cardigan + Leggings + Leopard Shoes
Style Notes: Anna's pilates ensemble puts one of 2025's biggest trends, animal print footwear, front and centre. Here, leggings are the foundation of an outfit that feels fresh and effortless.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
