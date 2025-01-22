I Thought I Was Over Leggings, But These 6 Outfits Are Making Them Feel Chic Again for 2025

My favourite category of clothing is pieces that achieve both style and comfort: think slouchy wool jumpers, trainers and perfect-fitting jeans. If I had to choose, how I feel in a practical sense would always come first, and yet I've never really been a fan of leggings.

Sure, I reached for them in my teens, pairing them with Ugg boots and a Jack Wills gilet, but the truth is, as an adult, I've always struggled to wear them in a way that feels elevated and polished; usually, they join me solely on dog walks or errand runs at the weekend when my jeans are in the wash. But in 2025, I'm planning to redefine their place in my weekly rotation, upgrading them from a downtime essential to the foundation of some seriously chic looks. If I can experience the level of comfort leggings prove while looking on-point, you can bet I'm going to figure out how.

Not one to shy away from sartorial help, I looked to some of my most trusted fashion influencers to inspire my new approach to styling leggings. From smart blazer looks to relaxed off-duty ensembles, the following examples will be joining my outfit roster ASAP. Leggings at the ready...

6 CHIC LEGGINGS OUTFITS TO COPY IN 2025:

1. Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots

Style Notes: Riding boots and leggings is a classic coupling that it looks its most elegant with a tailored blazer in the mix. For coffee dates and work meetings, this is a fail-safe formula.

Shop the look:

STELLA MCCARTNEY Oversized Houndstooth Wool Blazer £1350 SHOP NOW A houndstooth blazer is a cornerstone of every good outerwear collection.

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this handy staple.

hush Essential Leggings £30 SHOP NOW Made from a stretch cotton, these leggings are designed for all-day comfort.

dunelondon Tucci Premium Leather Knee High Riding Boots £100 SHOP NOW They're on sale now, so don't sleep on it!

2. Long Coat + Leggings + Trainers

Style Notes: On chilly days, a long coat can be thrown over anything and you'll instantly look put-together. Add a suede tote for an on-trend touch.

Shop the look:

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat £250 SHOP NOW The quality of COS's coats is next-level.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW This suede bag comes in four other colours, including a cheerful blue shade.

THE ROW Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings £640 SHOP NOW Leggings you'll love for years to come.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers £160 SHOP NOW This warm beige hue feels slightly more elevated than your average white sneakers.

3. Denim Shirt + Knit + Capri Leggings

Style Notes: Denim shirts and jackets are set to take centre stage in spring. Get ahead of the curve and invest in one to pair with full-length leggings now, and cropped capri-style leggings later.

Shop the look:

Ralph Lauren Oversize Fit Denim Shirt £229 SHOP NOW This won't ever go out of style.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this simple style.

H&M Capri Leggings £10 SHOP NOW For that price, it's worth giving the capri trend a try.

Charles & Keith Charlot Bag £69 SHOP NOW One of the many Charles & Keith bags I have my eye on.

4. Oversized Blazer + Stirrup Leggings + Flats

Style Notes: Yes, it's another blazer look—but this is plainly the easiest way to dress up your leggings. A pair of sophisticated pointed flats will also help.

Shop the look:

CARVEN Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer £1850 SHOP NOW The kind of piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.

H&M Angular Stud Earrings £13 SHOP NOW For statement jewellery on a budget, turn to H&M.

H&M Stirrup Leggings £20 SHOP NOW These will keep their sleek look without bunching up throughout the day.

M&S Collection Bow Wedge Slingback Shoes £30 SHOP NOW I love the dainty bow detail.

5. Cable-Knit Jumper + Leggings + Trainers

Style Notes: This unfussy outfit is the epitome of cosy-chic, from the thick cable-knit jumper to the trending brown trainers.

Shop the look:

Arket Cable Knit Wool Jumper £97 SHOP NOW The latest it-knit to add to your arsenal.

Nobodys Child Green Cap £25 SHOP NOW Mark my words: baseball caps will be big this spring/summer.

varley Freesoft High Rise Legging 25 £70 SHOP NOW I'm into the idea of swapping black leggings for a khaki pair.

adidas X Song for the Mute Country Og Sneakers £186 SHOP NOW The ultimate blend of style and function.

6. Cardigan + Leggings + Leopard Shoes

Style Notes: Anna's pilates ensemble puts one of 2025's biggest trends, animal print footwear, front and centre. Here, leggings are the foundation of an outfit that feels fresh and effortless.

Shop the look:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW Cashmere is always worth spending a little more on.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW This tee comes highly recommended by the whole Who What Wear team.

M&S Collection High Waisted Leggings £13 SHOP NOW Available in short, regular and long lengths.

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW I can't believe these aren't designer!