I Thought I Was Over Leggings, But These 6 Outfits Are Making Them Feel Chic Again for 2025

My favourite category of clothing is pieces that achieve both style and comfort: think slouchy wool jumpers, trainers and perfect-fitting jeans. If I had to choose, how I feel in a practical sense would always come first, and yet I've never really been a fan of leggings.

2025 LEGGINGS OUTFITS

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Sure, I reached for them in my teens, pairing them with Ugg boots and a Jack Wills gilet, but the truth is, as an adult, I've always struggled to wear them in a way that feels elevated and polished; usually, they join me solely on dog walks or errand runs at the weekend when my jeans are in the wash. But in 2025, I'm planning to redefine their place in my weekly rotation, upgrading them from a downtime essential to the foundation of some seriously chic looks. If I can experience the level of comfort leggings prove while looking on-point, you can bet I'm going to figure out how.

Not one to shy away from sartorial help, I looked to some of my most trusted fashion influencers to inspire my new approach to styling leggings. From smart blazer looks to relaxed off-duty ensembles, the following examples will be joining my outfit roster ASAP. Leggings at the ready...

6 CHIC LEGGINGS OUTFITS TO COPY IN 2025:

1. Blazer + Leggings + Riding Boots

Leggings outfits 2025: @symphonyofsilk wears black leggings with a blazer and riding boots

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Riding boots and leggings is a classic coupling that it looks its most elegant with a tailored blazer in the mix. For coffee dates and work meetings, this is a fail-safe formula.

Shop the look:

Oversized Houndstooth Wool Blazer
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Oversized Houndstooth Wool Blazer

A houndstooth blazer is a cornerstone of every good outerwear collection.

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

You'll get so much wear out of this handy staple.

Essential Leggings
hush
Essential Leggings

Made from a stretch cotton, these leggings are designed for all-day comfort.

Dune Tucci Boots
dunelondon
Tucci Premium Leather Knee High Riding Boots

They're on sale now, so don't sleep on it!

2. Long Coat + Leggings + Trainers

Leggings outfits 2025: @kimturkington wears leggings with a long coat and trainers

(Image credit: @kimturkington)

Style Notes: On chilly days, a long coat can be thrown over anything and you'll instantly look put-together. Add a suede tote for an on-trend touch.

Shop the look:

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

The quality of COS's coats is next-level.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

This suede bag comes in four other colours, including a cheerful blue shade.

Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings
THE ROW
Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings

Leggings you'll love for years to come.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers
Veja
Venturi Suede Trainers

This warm beige hue feels slightly more elevated than your average white sneakers.

3. Denim Shirt + Knit + Capri Leggings

Leggings outfits 2025: @lucyalston_ wears a denim shirt with capri leggings

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Style Notes: Denim shirts and jackets are set to take centre stage in spring. Get ahead of the curve and invest in one to pair with full-length leggings now, and cropped capri-style leggings later.

Shop the look:

Ralph Lauren Oversize Fit Denim Shirt
Ralph Lauren
Oversize Fit Denim Shirt

This won't ever go out of style.

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

You'll get so much wear out of this simple style.

Capri Leggings
H&M
Capri Leggings

For that price, it's worth giving the capri trend a try.

Charlot Bag
Charles & Keith
Charlot Bag

One of the many Charles & Keith bags I have my eye on.

4. Oversized Blazer + Stirrup Leggings + Flats

Leggings outfits 2025: @nlmarilyn wears a brown blazer with stirrup leggings and flats

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Yes, it's another blazer look—but this is plainly the easiest way to dress up your leggings. A pair of sophisticated pointed flats will also help.

Shop the look:

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer
CARVEN
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer

The kind of piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.

Angular Stud Earrings
H&M
Angular Stud Earrings

For statement jewellery on a budget, turn to H&M.

Stirrup Leggings
H&M
Stirrup Leggings

These will keep their sleek look without bunching up throughout the day.

Bow Wedge Slingback Shoes
M&S Collection
Bow Wedge Slingback Shoes

I love the dainty bow detail.

5. Cable-Knit Jumper + Leggings + Trainers

Leggings outfits 2025: @honeybelleworld wears a cable knit jumper with leggings and trainers

(Image credit: @honeybelleworld)

Style Notes: This unfussy outfit is the epitome of cosy-chic, from the thick cable-knit jumper to the trending brown trainers.

Shop the look:

Cable Knit Wool Jumper
Arket
Cable Knit Wool Jumper

The latest it-knit to add to your arsenal.

Green Cap
Nobodys Child
Green Cap

Mark my words: baseball caps will be big this spring/summer.

Varley FreeSoft High Rise Legging
varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging 25

I'm into the idea of swapping black leggings for a khaki pair.

X Song for the Mute Country Og

adidas
X Song for the Mute Country Og Sneakers

The ultimate blend of style and function.

6. Cardigan + Leggings + Leopard Shoes

Leggings outfits 2025: @theannaedit wears a cardigan with leggings and leopard print flats

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: Anna's pilates ensemble puts one of 2025's biggest trends, animal print footwear, front and centre. Here, leggings are the foundation of an outfit that feels fresh and effortless.

Shop the look:

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Cashmere is always worth spending a little more on.

Arket Crew-neck T-shirt
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

This tee comes highly recommended by the whole Who What Wear team.

High Waisted Leggings
M&S Collection
High Waisted Leggings

Available in short, regular and long lengths.

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

I can't believe these aren't designer!

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

