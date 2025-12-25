Zara's End-of-Year Sale is Here—11 Elegant Finds That Will Be Gone Before 2026

The new year is just one week away, and there’s no better time to start investing in new items than in the Boxing Day sales. Or in Zara's case, the Christmas Day sale. Beacause yes, the Zara 2026 sale has started today, Christmas Day, at 6 pm on the app and website.
For 2026, I’m determined to create a capsule wardrobe that perfectly strikes the balance between feeling comfy and looking elegant. I must admit, as someone with a luxury taste on a very non-luxury budget, I’ve always been extremely picky with the high-street buys that I invest in. However, there’s one store that I know I can rely on time and again for expensive-looking buys that will actually stand the test of time in my wardrobe—Zara.
An equal mix of on-trend items and timeless staples, Zara never fails to impress me. And luckily for me (and now you), the brand’s Boxing Day sale is filled with a number of designer-looking pieces that I spotted on my chicest colleagues earlier this year when they were full-priced. Now, the number of items in the sale can feel overwhelming, so I decided to focus my attention on the eleven pieces that truly stand out to me. Think effortlessly chic staples that are able to perfectly blend classic elegance with modern appeal and can be easily mixed and matched into any existing wardrobe.
From sophisticated outerwear to elevated shoe styles, keep scrolling to shop the 11 Zara sale buys that I’m convinced will sell first.
Shop the 11 Best Zara Sale Pieces:
Soft Knit V-Neck Jumper
Zip-Up Knit Bomber Jacket
Bomber jackets will continue to dominate trends in 2026.
Wool Coat With Puff Sleeves and Contrast Collar
Now's the time to invest in a gorgeous coat.
Striped Mini Flare Leggings
Flat Leather Ballerinas
Bandana Lace Cardigan
This is so cute with the little built-in bandana.
A capsule wardrobe essential.
Trf Straight Wide High-Waist Jeans
I already own these jeans and wear them three or four times a week.
Herringbone Wool Blend Blazer Zw Collection
Knit Jumper With Back Detail
Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
I love the colour and texture of this jacket.
Shop More Sale Buys I Love:
Soft Double-Breasted Coat
Cashmere and Wool Long Sleeve Cardigan
Zw Collection Cuffed Balloon Trousers
Brushed Effect Jacquard Knit Cardigan
Contrast Poplin Midi Dress
Oversized Coat With Wool
Zw Collection Limited Edition Long Wool Coat