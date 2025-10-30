Stylish New Yorkers Are Wearing This Perfectly Weird '90s Skirt Trend Everywhere This Fall

I've been really into anything shiny recently, and Sandy Liang is to blame. Often, Liang is at the scene of the crime when it comes to my credit card balance but especially right now. While popping into the designer's shop on Orchard the other week, I spotted the Pinkie, a light-pink metallic pleated skirt, hanging on a rack. I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since.
Metallic is not normally a thing I think about when it comes to my fall wardrobe. Instead I'm focused on faux fur or pony hair—textures that feel cozy. But the way Liang had the skirt styled really changed my perspective. The model was wearing open-toed sandals, which I have retired for the season, but also the perfect pink sweater layered over a collared shirt. From the knee up, this was a look I wanted to live in for the rest of the season.
It made me realize the value of adding a bit of shimmer to a standard fall look. The contrasting elements and textures play so nicely off one another without feeling like something picked out of a holiday catalog. The metallic can help bring something unexpected to a look while also making a standard sweater-and-shirt combo, which is literally a bit stuffy, quite fun.
It's also a look that's been done on many a '90s Miu Miu runway. A metallic, shimmery skirt just adds an effortlessly cool essence instantly that feels like it's from decades past. I've been seeing it a lot all over New York, too. People are out and about wearing metallic pleated skirts like Liang's or similar glitter or sequined options and layering them with chunky sweaters and scarves or leather jackets. And it's certainly about to become my fall uniform from here on out.