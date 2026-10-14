Now and Then: The Cult Accessories That Dominated the Aughts and the New Icons of Today

The 2000s had a particularly memorable set of It-accessories. From the Fendi Baguette and Chloé Paddington to Tiffany & Co.’s Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Bracelet, these were pieces that defined the decade—and, in many cases, became cultural phenomena in their own right. A celebrity sighting could turn a handbag into a must-have overnight, while a distinctive logo, shape or detail was enough to make an accessory instantly recognisable. Think Kate Moss with her Paddington, Paris Hilton carrying the Cambon Bag, or Carrie Bradshaw declaring, “It’s not a bag. It’s a Baguette!” These were the accessories that drove headlines and everyone wanted to own, if budgets allowed.
Fast-forward to 2026, and the idea of the cult accessory is still very much alive. What’s changed is the way these pieces are being interpreted. Some of the biggest names in fashion are revisiting their most recognisable designs, while a new generation of accessories is developing its own following among the fashion set. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra is being layered and stacked, Fendi’s Baguette has returned in a Re-Edition form, and Tory Burch’s Beaded Pump is giving the brand a new It-shoe moment. Elsewhere, Miu Miu, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Cartier and Tiffany & Co. are all putting fresh spins on signatures that have already proved their staying power.
So, which accessories defined the aughts, and what are their 2026 counterparts? From the It bags and statement shoes that became synonymous with the decade to the new cult pieces we’re seeing everywhere now, we’re looking back at the accessories that had everyone talking then, and the ones fashion insiders are reaching for today.
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A single Alhambra Pendant was the 2000s version of a quiet flex. Today, insiders like Zendaya, A$AP Rocky, and Bad Bunny have recoded it by layering, stacking, and multiplying the motif.
Van Cleef & Arpels
Vintage Alhambra Necklace, 10 Motifs
The Fendi Baguette became fashion history the moment Carrie Bradshaw declared, “It’s not a bag. It’s a Baguette!” Decades later, the Re-Edition proves an icon doesn’t need reinventing; it just needs another generation to obsess over it.
fendi
Re-Edition Baguette Bag
The 2006 Reva Flat became an instant cultural phenomenon, earning a permanent place in wardrobes across America. The 2026 Beaded Pump is a clear marker of the Toryssance—a sculptural cult buy for the fashion set.
Tory Burch
Beaded Pumps
In the 2000s, the Return to Tiffany Heart Tag Bracelet was practically a rite of passage—a heavy sterling silver piece that defined an entire era. Today, the HardWear Bracelet channels that same confidence through sleek, industrial gauge links designed with a distinctly modern point of view.
tiffany & Co.
HardWear Bracelet
Phoebe Philo’s 2005 Paddington Bag, carried by Kate Moss and Mischa Barton, set the standard for 2000s It bags with its slouchy leather and oversize padlock. Its modern iterations have brought 1970s bohemian style back to the runways
Chloé
Paddington Leather-Trimmed Tweed Shoulder Bag
Cartier’s original Love Bracelet was a 2000s red carpet staple famous for its screwdriver lock. The new Love Unlimited Bracelet updates the iconic hardware with a fluid, flexible construction favored by brand ambassador Jacob Elordi.
Cartier
Love Unlimited Bracelet, Flexible
In 2009, Saint Laurent defined late-aughts “indie sleaze” glamour with the TribToo Heel, a toe-numbing, five-inch, hidden platform worn religiously by Victoria Beckham and Beyoncé. Today, Anthony Vaccarello reimagines towering heels with the Brigitte Pump—a razor-sharp shoe that Charli XCX has on rotation.
Saint Laurent
Brigitte Pumps
The same year Who What Wear launched, Miu Miu introduced the Matelassé leather bag that would define an era of It bags. The 2006 Coffer Bag captured the slouchy, bohemian charm of mid-2000s style, becoming a favorite of Lindsay Lohan and Sienna Miller. Today, Miu Miu’s east-west Arcadie Bag proves the house’s signature codes still feel entirely of the moment.
Miu Miu
Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Bag
Karl Lagerfeld captured peak Y2K energy with the Cambon Bag, a staple on The Hills and favorite of Paris Hilton. Now, Matthieu Blazy’s reimagining of the Flap Bag is ushering the house’s most iconic silhouette into its next era.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.