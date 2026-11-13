Mark My Words: This Is the One Bag Trend That'll Outsell Suede Totes This Winter

Lily James just wore it in New York City.

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Lily James carries the new studded black leather Fendi baguette bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Suddenly, several of our favorite trends from the past decade are making a comeback. And we're most definitely here for the resurgence of all things from the 2010s—well, at least the accessories. Top houses, including Gucci, Prada, and Dior, have resurrected key pieces and motifs from this era of peak millennial fashion. But Fendi's latest iteration of the iconic baguette bag is leading the charge with some serious hardware: studs.

Recently, actress Lily James was spotted toting the black leather bag with a matching overcoat, straight-leg jeans, and black Adidas Sambas. Her laid-back street style shows how versatile studded accessories can be.

Fendi's studded baguette bag is obviously wishlist-worthy, so it's no surprise that several other brands have followed suit. Keep scrolling to check out Lily James's exact bag, plus several other studded styles at various price points to consider adding to your handbag collection.

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Lily James carries the new studded black leather Fendi baguette bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is a New York City-based writer, editor, and strategist. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from NYU before launching her digital career by tweeting on behalf of Barbie. She previously worked at Who What Wear as director of content strategy and senior managing editor, and also spent several years leading social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site covering celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (especially nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.