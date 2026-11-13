Recently, actress Lily James was spotted toting the black leather bag with a matching overcoat, straight-leg jeans, and black Adidas Sambas. Her laid-back street style shows how versatile studded accessories can be.
Fendi's studded baguette bag is obviously wishlist-worthy, so it's no surprise that several other brands have followed suit. Keep scrolling to check out Lily James's exact bag, plus several other studded styles at various price points to consider adding to your handbag collection.
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Shop Fendi's New Studded Baguette Bag
Fendi
Baguette
Fendi's latest baguette bag is leading the studded trend.
Shop More Studded Bags
STAUD
Dani Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Match your favorite chocolate brown boots with this sharp shoulder bag.
Cult Gaia
Gili Shoulder Bag
This shape is exquisite!
ZARA
Studded Leather Crossbody Bag
Studded styles aren't limited to black leather; choose a color that works best for your wardrobe.
MANGO
Studded Fringe Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
In a word: yes.
BP.
Studded Faux Suede Mini Bag
Love suede and studds? Here's a lovely combo.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
Yep, even classic Ralph Lauren knows studs are back in style.
Isabel Marant
Chany Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
Decorative studs work on slouchy styles, too.
ZARA
Studded Handbag
Petite and chic.
KHAITE
Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Looking for a conversation piece you can carry everywhere? Found it.
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Ellie Studded Nubuck Shoulder Bag
Slouchy, studded, and suded — oh my!
Balmain
Small Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
Imagine pairing this beautiful bag with your favorite biker jacket.
Drew Elovitz is a New York City-based writer, editor, and strategist. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from NYU before launching her digital career by tweeting on behalf of Barbie. She previously worked at Who What Wear as director of content strategy and senior managing editor, and also spent several years leading social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site covering celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (especially nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.