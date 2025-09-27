Sorry to My Closet Full of Black—These 7 Colors Are Winning Me Over This Season

Fall 2025 Color Trends
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)
Take one look at my closet and you'll see a sea of black with a sprinkling of white, denim, and neutrals throughout. Both when I'm shopping and dressing, it's just what I gravitate towards and I happen to think that dressing simply can be not only convenient but also pretty cool. Of course, I'm not such a stickler that I won't make the occasional exception. In fact, I just snagged my dream Gucci bag in green, but that's a story for another time. So, as I've been reviewing the recent street style from Copenhagen, New York, London, and now Milan, I've found myself inspired by a lot of the more colorful looks I've been seeing on the scene. So much so that there are seven shades I'm thinking of infusing into my wardrobe this season. Curious what they are? Simply keep scrolling to see and shop each for yourself.

Baby Pink

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Burgundy

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Moss Green

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: Sarah Ellen Treacher)

Chocolate Brown

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Tan

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Navy

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Pale Yellow

Fall 2025 Color Trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)
