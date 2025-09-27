Sorry to My Closet Full of Black—These 7 Colors Are Winning Me Over This Season

Take one look at my closet and you'll see a sea of black with a sprinkling of white, denim, and neutrals throughout. Both when I'm shopping and dressing, it's just what I gravitate towards and I happen to think that dressing simply can be not only convenient but also pretty cool. Of course, I'm not such a stickler that I won't make the occasional exception. In fact, I just snagged my dream Gucci bag in green, but that's a story for another time. So, as I've been reviewing the recent street style from Copenhagen, New York, London, and now Milan, I've found myself inspired by a lot of the more colorful looks I've been seeing on the scene. So much so that there are seven shades I'm thinking of infusing into my wardrobe this season. Curious what they are? Simply keep scrolling to see and shop each for yourself.
Baby Pink
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Polo Sweater
You will wear this nonstop.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Carry Secrets Cord-Trimmed Satin-Jacquard Clutch
It's kind of a dream.
CHLOÉ
Organic Silk-Mousseline Maxi Skirt
No one does romantic and flowy like Chloe.
AEYDE
Ilvy Buckle-Embellished Faille Mules
These work in every season.
Burgundy
J.Crew
Shiny Long Barn Jacket™
I've had my eye on this for a while and I think it's time.
Janessa Leone
Leone Medium Leather Top Handle Bag
You'll reach for it every day.
DÔEN
Elowette Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
It's in my cart.
Saint Laurent
Vendome Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
They really nail slingbacks.
Moss Green
J.Crew
Layered Pointelle Sweater-Tee in Merino Wool
This color is sneakily so easy to match with everything.
JACQUEMUS
Le Salon Croc-Effect Suede Clutch
Give every look a pop.
ZARA
Satin Shorts Harry Lambert for Zara X Disney
Zara has you covered.
Margaux
The Fonteyn
Get them before they're gone.
Chocolate Brown
dissh
CORFU DARK CHOC SLEEVED MINI DRESS
I love how it can be worn as a dress or top.
Bottega Veneta
Small Parachute Chain in Fondant
I think I need this.
ZARA
Satin Straight Leg Pants
Immediate yes.
Tory Burch
Peep-Toe T-Strap Heeled Sandal in Brown
Their shoes are unparalleled right now.
Tan
ALTUZARRA
Dak Layered Draped Wool-Blend Felt Coat
It's even better in person.
KHAITE
Simona Suede Shoulder Bag
A forever bag.
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt
I'll take the whole outfit.
Ugg
Elea Slip-Ons
These run one size small!
Navy
Reformation
Kari Two Piece
Nothing better than a Ref set.
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote
As if I needed another excuse to buy a Savette bag.
Madewell
Quilted Bomber Jacket
The little corduroy touches make it.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Consider them an investment.
Pale Yellow
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Sculpted Cashmere Cardigan
Wear it with everything from skirts to jeans to dresses to trousers.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.