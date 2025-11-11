Ulta's Sneaky Sale Saved Me $351 While Doing Early Holiday Shopping—Deals on MAC, Shark, and More End Tonight

I don't know about you, but it feels like this time of year flies by in the blink of an eye. Between the glitzy holiday parties, busy days at work, and final hangouts with friends before departing for family time, it's easy to neglect gift shopping. To avoid the unnecessary rush-ship fees and last-minute panic purchases, I've learned that it's best to start gathering holiday gifts now, especially because the best deals often surface ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Case in point: Ulta's Hello Holidays Sale—offering up to 50% off some of our favorite beauty brands like MAC Cosmetics, Shark Beauty, Clinique, and more—which ends tonight.
Short and sweet, this three-day sale started on November 8 and concludes tonight, November 11. But that doesn't mean that there's not still time to clinch jaw-dropping deals before the Black Friday rush begins. For the next few hours, you can save on holiday wish-list items like Billie Eilish's No.2 Eau de Parfum, snag the editor-loved Shark FlexStyle for $100 less, and stock up on party-ready makeup essentials from as little as $3. If you're an Ulta rewards program member (it's free to join!), you can unlock even more savings when you shop this sale—Diamond- and Platinum-tier members earn up to 40% off premium brands like MAC, Clinique, Pureology, and more. Plus, you can take up to $20 off your purchase when you enter the code GIFTS at checkout, which counts toward prestige beauty and fragrances too.
Who What Wear editors have long been enamored with the Shark FlexStyle. This nifty multistyler has earned a spot in nearly our entire team's personal collections because of its styling attachments that work with a variety of hair types (this set comes with a diffuser and is ideal for curly hair) and price compared to the famed Dyson Airwrap, which is nearly twice as expensive. Right now, you can take $100 off this spendier purchase—no membership required.
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue is a WWW favorite, and you can save 20% when you shop with a Diamond or Platinum membership. This scent spins the sensual accords of salty skin, juicy citrus, and earthy wood into a whimsical cloud that smells like vacation every time you spritz.
Perricone MD
High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
If you've come looking for prestige beauty, you've found just the place. Perricone MD's High Potency Tinted Face Moisturizer offers a generous dose of hydration while also protecting the skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 30. When used regularly, it plumps and tightens the skin and minimizes the appearance of fine lines.
Billie Eilish
No. 2 Eau de Parfum
You likely know someone with Billie Eilish's viral woody-floral perfume on their holiday wish list. If you shop before midnight, you can score this dimensional fragrance—accented with notes of apple blossom, palo santo, and wild poppies—for 30% off.
T3
Airebrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush
Why spend so much money on a salon blowout when you can achieve one at home with this tool for a one-time discounted price? This tool works on a variety of hair types and includes a specially engineered fan that ensures gentle heat styling. Oh, and it's $40 less if you shop right now!
Patchology
Serve Chilled on Ice Cooling & Firming Under Eye Gel Patches
Not only are these Patchology eye patches the perfect "wake me up" product on days when my under-eyes look more prominent than usual, but they also make for the best low-lift gift. I always snag a few of these for stocking stuffers.
MAC Cosmetics
Lip Liner Pencil
I don't know about you, but one of the first things I buy at Ulta whenever I see a sale is a handful of MAC lip liners. Cool Spice is one of my favorite shades, and it fits in perfectly with the cool-toned makeup trend that the internet's It girls popularized this year.
This pressed-powder foundation is my all-time favorite—not only for its ability to effectively camouflage blemishes, dark spots, fine lines, and texture but also for its versatility. I use it as both a finishing powder and a corrector when I overapply blush or bronzer, and right now, you can score it for up to 20% off.
Urban Decay
All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
The setting spray we all know and love was just elevated with 24-hour longevity and a much finer mist. Its upgraded formula makes your makeup totally transfer- and sweat-resistant, and right now, it's only $10.
Clinique
Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Gel Moisturizer
This moisturizer has over 3000 five-star reviews for a reason. It's oil-free and pumped with hyaluronic acid and aloe, making it a potent hydrator. "My dry, sensitive skin is in HEAVEN with this moisturizer," wrote one customer. "I've forgone primer and used this for my makeup instead. So glad I got the jumbo size so it can last me forever."
Pureology
Hydrate Shampoo for Dry Hair
It's normal for hair to turn dry as the weather grows cold, which is where Pureology's hydrating shampoo comes in. This replenishing formula works best on normal to thick hair, hydrating your strands from the root and enhancing color. You can get this bottle (and the matching conditioner) up to 40% off depending on your rewards status.
BaBylissPRO
Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin 1-In. Straightening Iron
If you're in the market for a new flat iron, look no further than this discounted pick from BabylissPro. It's $60 less than usual right now and dripping in five-star reviews.
ULTA Beauty Collection
Eyeshadow Single
Holiday parties are right around the corner, and what better way to dress up your eyes than with a shimmery eye shadow? All Ulta Beauty Collection products are 40% off until midnight, so there's never been a better time to stock up on your favorite shade.
Morphe
Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio
Blush lovers, behold the Morphe Cheek Thrills Face Trio. This blush compact holds tonal pinks in three different finishes (which reminds me so much of the viral Patrick Ta Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo), and it's on sale for just $13 right now.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).