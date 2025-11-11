Ulta's Sneaky Sale Saved Me $351 While Doing Early Holiday Shopping—Deals on MAC, Shark, and More End Tonight

No time to waste.

A split image of a holiday tablescape and shadows of skincare bottles cast on the wall.
(Image credit: Vault Stock)
Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News

I don't know about you, but it feels like this time of year flies by in the blink of an eye. Between the glitzy holiday parties, busy days at work, and final hangouts with friends before departing for family time, it's easy to neglect gift shopping. To avoid the unnecessary rush-ship fees and last-minute panic purchases, I've learned that it's best to start gathering holiday gifts now, especially because the best deals often surface ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Case in point: Ulta's Hello Holidays Sale—offering up to 50% off some of our favorite beauty brands like MAC Cosmetics, Shark Beauty, Clinique, and more—which ends tonight.

Short and sweet, this three-day sale started on November 8 and concludes tonight, November 11. But that doesn't mean that there's not still time to clinch jaw-dropping deals before the Black Friday rush begins. For the next few hours, you can save on holiday wish-list items like Billie Eilish's No.2 Eau de Parfum, snag the editor-loved Shark FlexStyle for $100 less, and stock up on party-ready makeup essentials from as little as $3. If you're an Ulta rewards program member (it's free to join!), you can unlock even more savings when you shop this sale—Diamond- and Platinum-tier members earn up to 40% off premium brands like MAC, Clinique, Pureology, and more. Plus, you can take up to $20 off your purchase when you enter the code GIFTS at checkout, which counts toward prestige beauty and fragrances too.

Think this deal can't get any sweeter? Think again. Below, shop the best deals I've found at Ulta's Black Friday–rivaling sale, starting at $5.

Shadows of skincare bottles cast on the wall.

(Image credit: Vault Stock)

The Best Deals at Ulta's Early Holiday Sale

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸