Thanks to the internet, skincare has become deeply and profoundly trendy. There are popular products (Korean hydrogel masks and milky toners come to mind), ingredients (PDRN, ectoin, and exosomes), and even techniques (skin-flooding is a recent example). This is both good and bad, depending on how you look at it.
It’s good that people are caring for their skin better and more consistently than ever before. It’s also good that Instagram and TikTok help spread new skincare technologies and educate people (myself included) on potentially beneficial products and practices. However, skincare was never meant to be one-size-fits-all. And, sometimes, the expensive and/or popular products and ingredients aren’t the most effective. In fact, it’s sometimes the most standard and “unsexy” ones that perform the most efficiently.
Take sulfur, for example. Yes, sulfur, as in the chemical element you probably learned about in your high school chemistry class. (If I may refresh your memory, it can be seen on the periodic table with the symbol S and the atomic number 16.) Standard? Yes. Unsexy? Definitely. Yet it remains one of the most effective skincare ingredients in 2026, especially if you’re using it to deal with acne, redness, or irritation.
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Sulfur For Acne
Let’s start with what’s perhaps the most well-known use for sulfur in skincare products—as a treatment for acne. According to experts, it really can make a difference and contribute to clearer, calmer skin. Take it from Paula Brezavscek, PA-C, a board-certified physician associate specializing in cosmetic dermatology. “Sulfur is incredibly effective for acne because it works in multiple ways at once. It helps absorb excess oil, gently exfoliates dead skin cells, and has antibacterial properties that reduce acne-causing bacteria. What I like about sulfur is that it clears pores without being as aggressive as benzoyl peroxide, so you can treat breakouts while still maintaining a healthy skin barrier.”
Natia Rufolo FNP-C,a board-certified nurse practitioner and aesthetic injector, agrees and also highlights its four-part approach to treating and preventing breakouts: It’s 1) oil-absorbing, 2) exfoliating, 3) antibacterial, and 4) pore-unclogging benefits. She also adds another one: soothing. “Sulfur helps calm inflamed breakouts and reduces swelling.” The latter is why it’s also so beneficial for sensitive and/or irritated skin (but more on that in a minute).
Sulfur for Redness/Rosacea
Brendan Camp, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, says sulfur is used in the treatment of redness and rosacea for the same reason it’s used in the treatment of acne—its natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. “Redness in rosacea is caused by the dilation of superficial blood vessels in the skin,” he says. “The dilation of these vessels may be due in part to inflammation; by calming the skin, sulfur-containing skincare products may reduce rosacea-related redness.”
Rufolo seconds this, saying the results can be substantial when and if the right sulfur skincare products are used. “Sulfur can absolutely be beneficial for redness and rosacea-prone skin when used appropriately,” Rufolo says. “It has mild anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can help calm irritation and reduce the overgrowth of microorganisms that may contribute to flare-ups. In lower, well-formulated concentrations, it can help manage redness without overly stripping the skin.”
Brezavscek says she’s witnessed the transformative effects of sulfur on redness in her practice. “Sulfur can absolutely help with redness and rosacea,” she says. “It has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce both background redness and inflammatory lesions. In practice, I often see it used in combination formulas, like sulfacetamide plus sulfur, which are very effective for calming rosacea-prone skin.”
Sulfur for Inflammation
Both acne and rosacea are inflammatory skin conditions, so it should come as no surprise that sulfur can also treat and prevent inflammation. (The secret is, once again, due to sulfur’s potent anti-inflammatory properties. “Sulfur is interesting because it treats inflammation while still being relatively gentle,” Brezavscek says. “It helps calm irritated skin and reduce swelling without the same level of irritation you might see with stronger actives.”
However, she notes that it can still be drying if used alone or in high concentrations, and Rufolo agrees. “If it’s too strong or overused, it can disrupt the skin barrier and lead to dryness or irritation, especially in already sensitive skin types,” she says. “It really comes down to concentration and how it’s incorporated into a routine.” (Hint: pairing it with barrier-supporting ingredients, such as glycerin, ceramides, squalane, and niacinamide, can help.)
What Skin Types Does Sulfur Benefit the Most?
“Sulfur is best suited for oily, acne-prone, or combination skin,” Brezavscek says. “It’s especially helpful for patients who break out easily but can’t tolerate harsher treatments. It’s also a great option for those dealing with both acne and redness, which is a very common overlap.”
Rufolo says it’s also a great option for people who can’t tolerate stronger ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or retinoids, but still want to use something that will make a difference in the state of their skin.
Are There Any Skin Types That Should Steer Clear of Sulfur?
Camp says most sulfur-based skincare products are well-tolerated, but he still recommends performing a patch test, especially if you have sensitive skin. “People with very dry or compromised skin (such as eczema) may find sulfur products too drying or irritating,” he says.
Both Rufolo and Brezavscek agree. “I’d recommend that very dry, compromised, or highly sensitive skin types use caution with sulfur,” Rufolo says. “Because of its oil-absorbing and exfoliating effects, it can be a bit too drying and may exacerbate irritation if the skin barrier is already impaired.”
If you do find it too drying, Camp recommends using sulfur-based skincare products cautiously, AKA less often or alongside a barrier-supporting moisturizer. Brezavscek, on the other hand, has a useful tip to share. “I tend to recommend sulfur in wash-off formats or targeted treatments rather than all-over leave-ons, especially at first,” she says. This helps prevent irritation, especially for people who are new to the ingredient or have sensitive skin.
And, last but not least, we have to talk about the smell of sulfur. It’s notoriously, erm, off-putting. So, if you can’t deal with the scent of sulfur-containing skincare products, you’re not alone. That said, there are a few sulfur skincare products that lack an overt or distinct scent, thanks to their formulation and the addition of other ingredients and scents. It all depends on your perception and preference.
The Best Sulfur Skincare Products
Murad
Rapid Relief Acne Sulfur Clay Mask With Salicylic Acid
Rufolo recommends Murad's Clarifying Mask for acne-prone skin, because it "uses sulfur alongside salicylic acid to target breakouts and reduce active inflammation."
Rufolo also recommends The Ordinary's Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate as a spot treatment for breakouts. It's "a higher concentration formulation that can quickly reduce redness and lesion size, especially for inflammation."
PREQUEL
Redness Reform Sulfur Cleanser
If you struggle with redness and/or rosacea, as I do, I recommend Prequel's Redness Reform Sulfur Cleanser. It helps reduce visual redness, soothe reactivity, and gently cleanse the skin without stripping moisture.
"In this acne-fighting cleanser, sulfur is accompanied by natural oat extract, which balances sebum, and a botanical complex with honey and rice bran extract, which calms skin, to combat blackheads, sebaceous filaments, and blemishes," Camp says.
COSMEDIX
Clear Deep Cleansing Mask
Cosmedix's Clear Deep Cleansing Mask improves skin tone and texture and reduces the appearance of redness with sulfur, kaolin clay, and tea tree oil.
ZO® Skin Health
Complexion Clearing Masque
"A product I often suggest is the ZO Skin Health Complexion Clearing Masque, which combines sulfur with oil-absorbing clays to help decongest pores and calm inflammation," Brezavscek says.
Vivant Skin Care
Sulfur Clay Mask
"I also like the Vivant Sulfur Clay Mask for more acne-prone patients," Brezavscek says. "It contains a higher concentration of sulfur and pairs it with ingredients that help reduce oil and irritation, making it especially effective for active breakouts."