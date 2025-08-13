Allow me to let you in on a little beauty insider secret: many of the skin concerns we come up against as we age actually all come down to one thing—collagen. Fine lines and wrinkles? Collagen depletion. Sagging skin or a loss of fullness? Collagen depletion. Even dark circles can be a result of decreasing collagen levels, which can cause the skin under our eyes to become thinner and more translucent. It’s unsurprising, then, to hear that collagen banking has become a hot topic in the beauty world recently.
But what exactly is collagen banking, and how can we do it effectively? As a beauty editor who makes it her business to stay on top of the latest innovations and wonder ingredients, I had to get to the bottom of it—from what serums to use and what collagen moisturisers might help. So, I spoke to two experts, Dr Priya Verma, GP and aesthetic doctor and Dr Sidra Khan, consultant dermatologist and skin ageing expert, to get their expert advice on the subject. Here’s what they want you to know about collagen banking…
Firstly, What Is Collagen?
“Collagen is a structural protein that forms the framework of our skin,” says Dr Verma. “It’s essentially the skin’s scaffolding giving it strength, elasticity and firmness.” What this means is that the levels of collagen present in our skin can have a physical effect on both its look and feel. “Unfortunately, we begin to lose around 1% of our collagen every year from our mid-20s, with a more rapid decline from our 30s onwards,” Dr Verma continues. “This breakdown is what leads to fine lines, sagging and loss of elasticity.”
It’s also worth noting that while collagen levels play an active role in our skin health, it isn’t its only purpose. “It also helps in supporting joints, bones and connective tissues,” explained Dr Khan, while also playing a role in our hair health too. So, taking steps in our skincare routines to support and slow down the loss of collagen can have a range of benefits for our body as a whole.
What Is Collagen Banking?
So, just how do you slow down collagen decline? Well, that’s where collagen banking comes in. “Collagen banking is the idea of building and preserving your body’s own collagen stores early, before the visible signs of ageing fully develop,” says Dr Verma, “It’s a preventative approach that encourages your skin to produce more collagen while your fibroblasts (the collagen-producing cells) are still working optimally.”
“Collagen banking centres on two key strategies,” adds Dr Kahn. “First, the proactive preservation of existing collagen; and second, stimulating collagen production before a noticeable decline begins. Rather than literally storing collagen, the goal is to slow its natural breakdown and strengthen the skin’s foundation while your body is still efficient at producing it.”
What Are the Benefits of Collagen Banking?
“The aim of collagen banking is to support long-term skin health and postpone the visible signs of ageing,” says Dr Kahn. “ When done consistently, it can help preserve skin firmness, soften fine lines and potentially reduce reliance on or delay need for more invasive treatments down the line.”
And let’s not forget the other benefits. “Collagen also supports joint function and hair strength, offering broader wellness benefits beyond the skin,” Dr Kahn continues. “That said, it’s not about any one hero product or quick fix. The real impact comes from a consistent, multi-faceted approach that means daily broad-spectrum sunscreen, proven actives, good nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits, all working together over time.”
What Are the Best Products for Collagen Banking?
As Dr Kahn mentions above, effective collagen banking isn’t just about a single product or skincare ingredient. “It’s not about picking just one approach, it’s about layering the right ones,” Dr Kahn says. “Start with the basics: a solid at-home routine with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, a retinoid (prescription strength if tolerated), vitamin C and a healthy diet rich in protein and antioxidants.”
“For those looking to take things further, in-clinic treatments like microneedling, radiofrequency, certain lasers or ultrasound (e.g. Ultherapy) can stimulate collagen at deeper levels,” advises Dr Kahn.
And Dr Verna agrees: “At my London clinic, the most popular treatments for collagen banking include Endolift and biostimulating injectables. [Yet] while in-clinic treatments provide the most robust stimulation, daily at-home support is still key.”
So, what products should we use at home to effectively support our skin's collagen levels? Well, following Dr Kahn and Dr Verna’s advice, I’ve created an easy-to-follow guide below to help you build an effective collagen-banking skincare routine.
The Best Serums For Collagen Banking
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum
Skinceuticals
C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum
A vitamin C serum is considered a stape in any effective collagen-banking skincare routine, as it works to stabilise collagen present in the skin while also protecting it from UV damage. Dr Kahn recommends SkinCeuticals serum, which contains 15% pure L-ascorbic acid to help smooth and firm skin. I like to apply this each morning before following with a peptide-rich moisturiser for double-targeted action.
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Serum
Medik8
Crystal Retinal 6 Serum
Retinol has long been dubbed a wonder ingredient when it comes to tackling fine lines and wrinkles. Yet, what you may not know is that this is due to its ability to increase cell turnover, which in turn increases collagen production. Medik8’s Retinal is a favourite with celebrities, industry insiders (including Dr Kahn) as it comes in different retinal grades (from 0.01% to 0.2%) so you can tailor your treatment to your skin’s needs.
The Inkey List Collagen Peptide Serum
The Inkey List
Collagen Peptide Serum
Lastly, to help promote and stimulate collagen production, introduce a serum packed with peptides. The Inkey List’s peptide serum is one of my personal favourites as it contains a blend of peptides which work to reduce fine lines and boost skin elasticity, yet still feels lightweight on the skin. Plus, at just £15, it’s a great, affordable way to start collagen banking.
The Best Moisturisers for Collagen Banking
Naturium Multi-Peptide Mosituriser
Naturium
Multi-Peptide Mosituriser
If layering multiple face serums feels a little too complicated, switch your face cream for a peptide-infused formula instead. Naturium’s formula feels rich and nourishing on the skin while a blend of peptides and vitamin C works to protect and treat.
Revision Skincare D.E.J Night Face Cream
Revision Skincare
D.E.J Night Face Cream
Similarly, if you’re looking for a nourishing alternative to a retinol serum, Dr Verma recommends this retinol-infused night cream. Alongside 0.25% retinol, it also contains bakuchiol, a plant-based ingredient that smooths and hydrates the skin.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30
Both Dr Kahn and Dr Verma have spoken extensively about the importance of using a broad-spectrum SPF to protect the skin's collagen levels. Alongside sun protection, Elemis' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 also contains marine and plant actives to firm and boost collagen, while the gel-like texture practically melts into the skin.
The Best Supplements for Collagen Banking
Vida Glow Marine Collagen Original
Vida Glow
Marine Collagen Original
If you want to take your collagen banking routine to the next level, supplements can be used in conjunction with skincare to support and improve collagen levels. Here at Who What Wear UK, we’re big fans of Vida Glow’s sachets, which can easily be added to water for an extra collagen boost.
Artah Skin Clinic
Artah
Skin Clinic
For even more skin-loving benefits, ARTAH’s Skin Clinic capsules contain a blend of vitamin C, zinc, copper, biotin and vitamin A — all of which work to help maintain healthy skin, hair and nails. When it comes to collagen banking, vitamin C works to increase collagen production while vitamin A works to strengthen the natural skin barrier for stronger, healthier-looking skin.
Bare Biology Skinful Pure Marine Collagen Powder
Bare Biology
Skinful Pure Marine Collagen Powder
Lastly, we have Bare Biology’s Skinful powder, which is packed with sustainably sourced marine collagen. I like to mix a few spoonfuls of this flavourless powder into my morning coffee for an added collagen boost each morning.
What Are the Nuances of Collagen Banking?
So, you’ve bought the products and planned your routine, yet it’s important not to forget that collagen banking isn’t a one-and-done skincare fix. “While the concept of collagen banking itself is sound, it’s easy to get caught up in the buzz around trendy products or procedures,” says Dr Kahn. “It’s not uncommon to see people spending hundreds on in-clinic treatments or devices, while overlooking the basics. There’s limited benefit in investing in lasers, injectables, or LED masks if you're skipping daily sunscreen, continuing to smoke, running on poor sleep or neglecting a nutrient-rich, balanced diet.”
And Dr Verma agrees: “While in-clinic treatments provide the most robust stimulation, daily at-home support is still key. High-quality skincare with ingredients like retinoids, vitamin C, peptides and broad-spectrum SPF can help maintain results. Supplements can play a supporting role when backed by strong evidence, but should never replace clinical-grade treatments.”
How We Researched This Story
Although collagen banking is a relatively new term, many of the skincare products it relies upon are actually staples in any hardworking skincare routine. Therefore, as a beauty editor, I’ve spent years trialling and testing the best collagen banking skincare products without actively knowing it. Plus, alongside my product recommendations, you’ll also find recommendations from Dr Kahn and Dr Verma, who immerse themselves daily in the best collagen banking products and treatments to effectively advise their patients. That means you can rest assured, every product recommended in this edit has been thoroughly tested to form part of an effective collagen-banking routine.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.