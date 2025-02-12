2000 People Have Waited for This Injector-Developed Lip Plumper That Rivals Filler—It's Finally Here
When a lip product is developed by a dermatologist, we take note. When a lip product promises to boost lip volume by up to 20% without needles, we pay attention. When a lip product has a 2,000-person waitlist, we clamor to learn more.
That's the case with Dr. Whitney Bowe's new Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment. Long before launch day, it built up an impressive 2,000+ waitlist. People couldn't wait to get their hands on it (and it on their lips) after learning that it promised to mimic the look of lip injections, without, well, actual injections. Bowe says it will plump, smooth, and enhance the look of the lips for a fraction of what lip filler costs. Keep scrolling to learn more and snag one before it sells out.
The key ingredients in Dr. Whitney Bowe's Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment are as follows: palmitoyl tripeptide-1, hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, shea butter, and orchid extract. Let's dive into each one.
First, palmitoyl tripeptide-1 is a biomimetic peptide that, when paired with hyaluronic acid, has been proven to boost lip volume and smoothness. (Seriously, the combo of those two ingredients works wonders to truly and visibly plump the lips.) Second, a combination of squalane, ceramides, and shea butter forms a nourishing complex that hydrates, moisturizes, and soothes the lips. Translation? It prevents dryness. Last but not least, the orchid extract is a powerful antioxidant that protects the lips from environmental aggressors and the premature aging they cause.
Together, these ingredients are super effective and offer some impressive stats.
The Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment Can...
- Boost lip volume up to 21%
- Enhance the definition of the cupid's bow up to 28%
- Smooth texture and reduce lines on and around the lips
- Hydrate and smooth the lips
- Complement in-office lip procedures, expediting recovery and enhancing results (yes, that means you can use it alongside lip filler if you so wish)
Now, let's talk about the texture, finish, and color. It has a lightweight, non-sticky texture, a glossy finish, and a transparent pink color. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-comedogenic.
If you're as eager to get your hands on a tube of it as we are, you can snag one starting today, February 12. Act fast, though. We're guessing it won't last long if everyone on that 2,000-person waitlist wants in on it too.
Shop More Lip Products We Love
We love the new Rhode Peptide Lip Shapes. Read our full review.
This lip gloss-oil hybrid is so incredibly underrated.
The Who What Wear beauty editors love Merit's Signature Lip Lipstick.
This cream lipstick is highly pigmented and so comfortable to wear.
This Fenty Beauty Lip Stain is at the top of our spring-summer wishlist.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
The Internet's Fave Lip Mask Just Got a Matching Lip Serum—I Bet It Sells Out Within 24 Hours
It promises to give you plump, glossy, juicy lips.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
"Notox" Is Trending—Here's How Far Botox Alternatives Can Go, According to Experts
To inject or not to inject?
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Instagram's Fave Derm Says This Device Is Her Best-Kept Travel Secret for Kicking Dry, Irritated Skin
Shereene Idriss calls it "incredibly helpful."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Buh-Bye, Fine Lines! These 20 Squalane Skincare Products Are All You Need for a Strong Skin Barrier
Take notes.
By Maya Thomas
-
Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf's New Holiday Lip Product Is Sure to Sell Out ASAP
Act fast if you want in on this cool-girl collab.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Experts, Editors, and the Internet Agree: These 12 Serums Unlock Hyper-Speed Hair Growth
Long! Strong! Healthy!
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Anine Bing Just Made This Scandi, TikTok-Viral Lip Balm Even Cooler
I didn't think it could get any better.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Stressed About Clogged Pores and Congestion? Let Me Introduce You to This Underrated Face Oil
It's anti-inflammatory and non-comedogenic.
By Kaitlyn McLintock