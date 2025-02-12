2000 People Have Waited for This Injector-Developed Lip Plumper That Rivals Filler—It's Finally Here

(Image credit: Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty)

When a lip product is developed by a dermatologist, we take note. When a lip product promises to boost lip volume by up to 20% without needles, we pay attention. When a lip product has a 2,000-person waitlist, we clamor to learn more.

That's the case with Dr. Whitney Bowe's new Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment. Long before launch day, it built up an impressive 2,000+ waitlist. People couldn't wait to get their hands on it (and it on their lips) after learning that it promised to mimic the look of lip injections, without, well, actual injections. Bowe says it will plump, smooth, and enhance the look of the lips for a fraction of what lip filler costs. Keep scrolling to learn more and snag one before it sells out.

Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment $34 SHOP NOW The key ingredients in Dr. Whitney Bowe's Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment are as follows: palmitoyl tripeptide-1, hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, shea butter, and orchid extract. Let's dive into each one. First, palmitoyl tripeptide-1 is a biomimetic peptide that, when paired with hyaluronic acid, has been proven to boost lip volume and smoothness. (Seriously, the combo of those two ingredients works wonders to truly and visibly plump the lips.) Second, a combination of squalane, ceramides, and shea butter forms a nourishing complex that hydrates, moisturizes, and soothes the lips. Translation? It prevents dryness. Last but not least, the orchid extract is a powerful antioxidant that protects the lips from environmental aggressors and the premature aging they cause. Together, these ingredients are super effective and offer some impressive stats.

The Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment Can...

Boost lip volume up to 21%

Enhance the definition of the cupid's bow up to 28%

Smooth texture and reduce lines on and around the lips

Hydrate and smooth the lips

Complement in-office lip procedures, expediting recovery and enhancing results (yes, that means you can use it alongside lip filler if you so wish)

Now, let's talk about the texture, finish, and color. It has a lightweight, non-sticky texture, a glossy finish, and a transparent pink color. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and non-comedogenic.

If you're as eager to get your hands on a tube of it as we are, you can snag one starting today, February 12. Act fast, though. We're guessing it won't last long if everyone on that 2,000-person waitlist wants in on it too.

