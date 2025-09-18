I Just Tried a Medical Pedicure for the First Time—Here's Why I'm Rebooking Immediately

We may have covered every trending pedicure colour under the sun, but today, we're here to talk about an actual pedicure treatment. And not just any pedicure treatment, but the pedicure treatment if you want the best-looking feet of your life. At least, that's what Who What Wear UK managing editor Poppy Nash said after her very first medical pedicure at Margaret Dabbs London.
Intrigued? We thought you would be. Below, Poppy shares her entire experience, including before-and-after pictures, and we answer some of your most burning questions about this popular pedicure treatment.
What Is a Medical Pedicure?
What's the difference between a normal pedicure and a medical pedicure? Well, whilst a normal pedicure is largely cosmetic, aiming to leave your feet smooth and your toes looking pretty and polished, a medical pedicure focuses on the health of your feet, as well as the aesthetic element.
"It is a bespoke treatment performed by a fully qualified podiatrist or foot-health specialist, and addresses all foot concerns, combining clinical expertise with aesthetic treatment results," explains Margaret Dabbs OBE, renowned podiatrist and founder of Margaret Dabbs London. "It is the most thorough foot treatment you will ever receive, [like] a hygienist and foot facialist all in one."
Managing editor Poppy Nash headed to the Margaret Dabbs Clinic in Fitzrovia, London, for her first medical pedicure.
What Are the Benefits of a Medical Pedicure?
As explained by Dabbs, this pedicure is great for a wide range of foot-related concerns. "Hard and dry skin, corns, calluses, bunions, ingrown toenails, fungal nails and athlete's foot are all addressed within the 45-minute treatment," she says. "With outstanding treatment results, your feet will look and feel like new, as every aspect of the foot is addressed with a firm eye. Every treatment is bespoke, and expert product formulations will transform the feet."
Does a Medical Pedicure Hurt?
Don't be alarmed by the word "medical"; Dabbs assures us that the treatment doesn't hurt. "A medical pedicure should not hurt," she says. "Our expert podiatrists are highly trained to ensure your treatment is both effective and comfortable. Every step is carried out with precision and care in sterile conditions, so you can relax knowing your feet are in safe hands."
Medical Pedicure Review
I’m not proud to admit it, but my feet are usually an afterthought. They get me from A to B, squeeze into what my boyfriend lovingly calls "silly shoes" when I need them to, and occasionally get a very half-hearted file and a layer of foot cream before bed. Beyond that? They are neglected to the point where my friends will joke, to my face, I hasten to add, that my feet are the only part of me I refuse to pay any attention to. So, when I started hearing editors rave about the life-changing power of a medical pedicure, I knew I owed it to my feet to see what all the hype was about.
I headed to the Margaret Dabbs clinic in Fitzrovia, not really knowing what to expect. But from the moment I walked into the clinic, it was clear that I wasn’t in for just a regular treatment. My pedicure took place in a private room, where my podiatrist (the pedicure is performed by an actual medical professional) explained what the next 45 minutes would involve. She asked me about my feet and any concerns I had, what type of shoes I wear and generally walked me through what she would be doing during the treatment. She also took some time to assess the state my feet were in, and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that they weren't actually that bad at all.
I had just come back from two weeks in Italy, so there was some hard skin around my heels and near my toes, and I also found out I suffered from a bunion. Now, I’ll be honest: I had no idea what a bunion actually was at this point, but my podiatrist explained that it’s effectively a bit of bone that forms at the side of your foot, usually on the joint at the base of your big toe. It often develops because of wearing the wrong shoes (guilty!), but it can also be genetic. Whilst there’s nothing that can be done for a bunion during a medical pedicure, my podiatrist gave me some advice to ensure that it doesn't get worse.
After the assessment came the first part of the pedicure. Performed entirely on dry feet (mainly for hygiene reasons but also, I’m told, because it's better to work on the skin in its natural state, so the pedicure can be as thorough as possible), the medical pedicure goes far beyond buffing away hard skin. Using extremely luxurious products packed with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, my podiatrist worked over every inch of my feet with care and precision.
She used mini drills and scalpels to remove any corns and calluses, then cut, shaped and buffed the nails, as well as tending to the cuticles. Finally, she exfoliated my feet with the brand’s own specially designed foot file, followed by an application of a refreshing and nourishing oil spray.
It’s worth flagging that you genuinely don’t feel a thing during the entire process, and if you do, it’s actually a very nice, satisfying feeling. The thought of "proper tools" being used on your feet can be nerve-wracking, but honestly, the entire experience was incredibly relaxing and completely pain-free.
At this point, you can opt to have polish applied if you like. My nails looked so clean and shiny after the treatment that I contemplated leaving them bare, but since I was there, I took advantage and had a pale-pink pedicure colour applied to my toes. Walking out of the clinic, I couldn’t stop looking down at my feet; they felt lighter and looked softer and totally transformed.
In fact, I even went for dinner at my best friend’s house that evening and showed off my new feet. They just looked that good! The treatment doesn’t come cheap—prices start at £85 and can rise to £140 if you book with the principal podiatrist—but given the results, it feels more like an investment in both foot health and beauty than a random splurge.
A few weeks later, and my feet are still feeling good. A bit of dry skin has returned—mostly from wearing sandals and stomping around London—but overall, they look much better than before. I genuinely found this treatment excellent. It’s part health check, part luxury, and completely unlike any pedicure I’ve ever had. I left convinced this is the kind of self-care I should have been prioritising all along, and I’ll 100% be booking in for another one in a few months.
