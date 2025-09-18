When it comes to trending beauty treatments, from exosomes to Hydrafacials and even PDRN skincare products (yes, that is salmon sperm), nothing has been quite as popular over the last few years as filler. From lip filler to nose filler and cheek filler, there are so many areas we can have plumped and contoured, but for Who What Wear UK senior shopping editor Marina Avraam, it was nasolabial filler that she wanted to try.
Avraam paid a visit to Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, GP, cosmetic doctor and award-winning practitioner for her filler, and she documents her experience at The Aesthetics Doctor clinicbelow. She also spoke to Dr El Muntasar to help answer your most-asked questions on the popular treatment. Keep scrolling for everything we want you to know.
What Is Nasolabial Filler?
So, what is this filler treatment? "Nasolabial filler is basically a hyaluronic acid dermal filler that is used to soften the smile lines or the nasolabial folds," explains Dr El Muntasar. "These are the lines that run from the side of the nose down to the side of the mouth. Usually, these lines become deeper due to ageing, volume loss, poor skin quality and repetitive movement. Carefully placed hyaluronic-acid dermal fillers can really soften the lines and restore some of the natural volume."
The type of filler product used for the nasolabial area is more or less the same as the one used in the lips. "It's the same thickness and consistency. It's made for the perioral area, so the area around the mouth. That's usually a softer, more malleable filler compared to what is used in the cheeks or for the chin," explains Dr El Muntasar.
What Are the Benefits of Nasolabial Filler?
There are several benefits people look for from nasolabial filler. "It helps with rejuvenating the perioral area and softening and smoothing the smile lines," says Dr El Muntasar. "It's very quick, and you see the results immediately. It also has very minimal downtime."
Of course, there are some things to be aware of. "Temporary swelling, some redness and some bruising [can occur]. More serious complications can occur if the filler is mistakenly injected into a blood vessel." Vascular occlusion is a serious (but rare) complication that can occur with filler, so it's crucial to do your research and visit a medical practitioner (registered with the General Medical Council or Nursing and Midwifery Council) who has the skill, experience and tools necessary to deal with any issues, should they occur.
How Long Does Nasolabial Filler Last?
"It really depends on the person, their metabolism and how often they smile and move the area," says Dr El Muntasar. Yes, interestingly enough, your metabolism can affect how long your filler might last. "But generally, anywhere between six to 12 months is standard."
What to Expect When Getting Nasolabial Filler
"For me, as a GP, the appointment needs to [include] the fundamentals, which is a consultation," explains Dr El Muntasar. "[This] involves taking the patient's past medical history, presenting complaint, medications and allergies, and then I examine the area."
He tells me that it's important to look at the area both when it's at rest and when it's moving. Then, once a plan has been agreed upon, it's time to start the injection process. "You can either use a needle or a cannula. If there's a lot of volume loss and it needs to be really deep, I'll use a cannula. Whereas if it's more superficial and just a crease in the skin, I'll use a needle. Sometimes I'll combine both; it really depends," he says.
The whole appointment should take around 30 minutes from start to finish. "I always tell [the patient] to avoid strenuous exercise, alcohol and touching the area for the first 24 hours. Pain, bruising and swelling can occur and will subside with time. I always say you'll see the final results in two weeks."
Nasolabial Filler Review
For as long as I can remember, my smile lines have been the first thing I notice in photos. They’re not the faint little creases that come and go; they’re deep, permanent folds I definitely inherited (thanks, dad). I’d often find myself holding back a grin and running straight to an editing app to smooth them out in pictures.
I’d always assumed filler was just about lips or cheekbones, so a few years ago, when I found out you could actually treat nasolabial folds directly, it felt like someone had let me in on a secret beauty shortcut. Walking into The Aesthetic Doctor clinic, I expected to feel nervous, but the whole experience was unexpectedly calm. Dr El Muntasar instantly put me at ease, breaking down exactly what the treatment would involve and why filler in this area isn’t just about erasing lines, but subtly lifting the mid-face for balance.
Whilst he talked me through the process, he applied numbing cream, which honestly made the whole thing much less intimidating. I’d had the same treatment years before (with a different practitioner), and at the time, the discomfort had made me never want to return, but this time, I was relieved to know I was in good hands. The actual treatment took about ten minutes—just a few small injections with a fine needle—and even as someone who hates needles, it was far less dramatic than I’d built it up to be in my head, especially given my previous experience.
The results were instant but subtle, which is exactly what I wanted. My smile lines look softened without disappearing completely, and my cheeks have a little extra lift that makes my whole face look fresher. It wasn’t a "new face" moment, but more like I finally recognised the version of myself I always wanted to see in photos. I had a tiny bit of bruising (nothing a swipe of concealer couldn’t handle) and went straight back to my day. Now, instead of worrying about how my smile will look, I actually want to be in photos—and for me, that’s the biggest win.
Disclaimer: It’s crucial to do thorough research into the aesthetics procedure and practitioner(s) you’re considering. For injectable treatments, we advise checking the GMC (General Medical Council), NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council) and GDC (General Dental Council) registers to ensure your chosen practitioner is a registered medical professional with an active licence to practice medicine in the United Kingdom. Note that Botox (botulinum toxin) is a prescription medicine in the UK, and therefore can only be legally prescribed by a cosmetic or aesthetic doctor, surgeon, dentist (not a dental therapist or hygienist) or nurse prescriber after a face-to-face consultation. Dermal fillers and biostimulators (such as polynucleotides) are not prescription medicines, and can therefore be performed by non-medics (like an aesthetic practitioner, for example), though we still recommend seeking treatment with a doctor or nurse to ensure you are in the hands of someone who has the skill, experience and tools necessary to deal with any complications, should they arise. You can find recommended and vetted practitioners near you on The Tweakments Guide, or the BCAM (British College of Aesthetic Medicine) and BAMAN (British Association of Medical Aesthetic Nurses) registers. Additionally, the Government has recently announced a crackdown on unsafe cosmetic procedures, and amongst other measures, is urging the public to only visit practitioners at providers registered with the CQC (Care Quality Commission).
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.