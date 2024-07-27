People Have Moved on From Glazed Donut Manis—Now It’s All About "Glass Nails"
We've had nail trends aplenty this year, from butter nails and fruity nail art and the continued reign of neutrals and glazed chrome nails. But, a new nail trend is on the horizon in the form of glass nails.
With Google searches for glass nails up 5,000%, it's clear that there is a new chrome look that's about to take over from glazed nails. But what exactly are glass nails, and how are they different from chrome nails? Celebrity nail technician, Karolina Zuk (who has tended to the nails of the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitley) fills us in on the new nail trend.
What Are Glass Nails?
Like glazed nails, which we've seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, glass nails offer a next-level shine with chrome powder. While the glazed manicure trend often features milky white bases (such as OPI's Funny Bunny) before the application of chrome powder, glass nails feature a sheerer, neutral base that allows the chrome powder to—quite literally—shine, with a glassy, reflective finish. Glass nails are a continuation of the chrome powder trend we've seen in recent years.
"It all started many years ago when chrome powders were introduced, but because of the trends at the time, they’ve been forgotten," says Zuk. "The first global come back was when Hailey Bieber Showed her glazed manicure, so I would say this brought it back to life and it is still with us today," she says, explaining that depending on the type of chrome powder your nail tech uses, you can get different effects.
How to Get Glass Nails
There is an art to achieving glass nails, says Zuk. "When working with gel, the technique is very precise and based on counting the time of curing top coat which is the key to achieve perfectly rubbed powder," she says, which will leave you with a flawless glass finish.
"Once you have applied your ideal base colour on the nails, apply a top coat and cure it for 20-25s in UV/LED Lamp. Make sure your lamp is still working on its highest strength. Then, using eyeshadow sponge, rub the powder on the surface of the top coat, buff the free edge and seal it with non-acid primer. Remove the dust with using soft brush and apply a layer of top coat, capping free edge," she says.
Can You Do Glass Nails at Home?
Chrome powder typically needs a non-wipe gel polish to adhere to in order to get a glass-like finish, but you can find plenty of chrome effect nail polishes that will give you a similar look if you want to get the look at home. "What I always recommend is for my clients to use a Japanese manicure kit (you can buy the kit online). After this, your nails will be glass shiny and additionally super healthy," says Zuk.
Shop Glass Nails Products
OPI's glaze-effect nail polish imparts a pink mirror-like shine to nails.
For a glassy shine on natural nails, Zuk recommends a Japanese manicure kit like this one.
This chrome powder can be used with Manucurist's regular nail polishes at home for a glass nail effect without the need for gel polish.
Layer Essie's top chrome top coat over bare nails or polish to transform nails with a glassy finish.
I swear by Nails Inc's Glowing Out polishes to cheat a chrome effect at home.
Price shown is member price.
This polish looks so glassy when worn on bare nails.
This polish gives you the closest thing to a classic glazed manicure without needing to head to the salon.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's on the Rise
Will you try it?
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Forget the Trends—These 8 Nail Colors Will Always Be Popular
Fads come and go, but these shades are forever.
By Grace Lindsay
-
"Funny Bunny" Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished From Head to Toe This Summer
The iconic neutral is trending again.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
From Essie to Chanel: 8 Perfect-for-Summer Nail Colors You'll Regret Not Buying
Your summer manicures are sorted.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Is How the Best Bridal Beauty Experts Prep Their VIP Clients
A game plan for the big day.
By Maya Thomas
-
Calling It! This Playful Nail Trend Is Poised to Dominate This Summer
It's so easy to achieve.
By Jamie Schneider
-
30 Chic and Strategic Nail Designs If You're Short on Nail Space
Short nails are in.
By Maya Thomas
-
Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colors Will Give You Major Vacation Vibes
The perfect new-season mani.
By Grace Day