From L.A. to London: The Top 5 Pedicure Colors Stylish People Are Wearing for Summer 2025

As a beauty editor, I never underestimate the power of a good pedicure. Sure, they don't get nearly as much attention as manicures do, but they're still well worth the time and money, whether you book a pro appointment or DIY. Not only is a pedicure a fun and low-key way to experiment with color, but it's also something that makes me feel perfectly put-together. Even if my hair is unstyled and I'm not wearing any makeup, I can't help but feel presentable with shiny, polished toes.

Before summer officially hits, I need to know what nail polish colors to choose for my upcoming pedicures, so I reached out to the pros. Ahead, see the top five pedicure colors for summer 2025, according to nail artists.

Fiery Red

Celebrity and editorial manicurist Marisa Carmichael recommends going for a red pedicure. She doesn't recommend just any shade of red, though—not oxblood, classic crimson, or brick red. Nope. She loves a fiery red-orange.

In color psychology, red evokes love, passion, excitement, and energy. I don't know about you, but I want all of those things. What better way to manifest them than by wearing fiery red on your toes? The fact that it gives the ultimate femme fatale energy is just a bonus.

Milky White

Celebrity nail artist Lucy Tucker loves milky white for summer pedicures. Soft, subtle, and chic, this color is right in line with the milky manicure trend that's been all over the internet lately. Take this as your sign to wear it on your toes too.

Juicy Tangerine

Carmichael recommends a "beautiful orange," i.e., a bright, juicy shade of tangerine. It's bold and joyful and basically screams summertime. It even gives me a '70s vibe, which I love. While it's been one of my go-to summer pedicure colors for years, I have to admit that Carmichael's expert approval makes me feel validated and inspired to wear it again in 2025. Tangerine toes, here I come.

Crisp Coral

Coral and tangerine might seem similar, but they're different. The former has much more pink in it than the latter. In fact, it's pretty much a perfect 50-50 combination of pink and orange, which makes it look classic, vibrant, and kind of Palm Springs–esque. Tucker recommends incorporating it into summer 2025 pedicures.

Sky Blue

Tucker lists sky blue as one of her favorite pedicure colors, and I have to agree. It's one of my all-time favorite summer shades to go for. I just love how it looks when it peeks out from my sandals. It's fresh, bright, and breezy, like the summer sky.

At-Home Pedicure Tips & Tricks

If you're a DIY person, the experts have some tips and tricks to share for achieving a perfect at-home pedicure. See all the best advice below.

Never Skip Cuticle Work on Toes

The key to a truly professional-looking pedicure? Tucker says it's all in the prep work. "Clean cuticles make all the difference in the final look," she says. "Gently push back and remove any overgrowth. It makes even plain polish look professional."

Buff the Nails Smooth

Once the cuticles are taken care of, reach for a nail buffer. "A quick buff gives polish a smoother base and makes bare toenails look healthier too," Tucker says.

Hydration Is Key

"Dry heels and toes ruin a pedicure. Use a rich foot cream or balm daily, especially around the heels, big toe, and sides of the feet," Tucker says. Carmichael agrees, adding that soaking your feet before an at-home pedicure is a good idea to hydrate and soften the often-rough skin.

File Your Feet When They're Dry—Not Wet

You might think exfoliating your feet with a foot file is best done on wet skin, but that's not the case. "Dry filing allows for precise exfoliation and gives smoother, longer-lasting results, especially around heels and pressure points," Tucker says.

Don't Forget the Base Coat

Last but not least, Tucker recommends applying a base coat before traditional nail polish. "Especially with dark colors, always use base to prevent staining and help polish adhere better," she says.