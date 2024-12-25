I'm Bored of My Basic Mani—5 Fresh and Classy Nail Art Trends I'm Trying Instead in 2025

We all know by now that I'm not really one for nail art. I always favour simple nail designs from neutral shades to more natural finishes. So, when I was asked to look into the biggest nail art trends of 2025, I didn't think much of it. Sure, I was a little bit interested to find out what nail designs we will be seeing next year, but I figured that I wouldn't want to give any a go myself. Oh, how wrong I was.

You see, I reached out to Tinu Bello, senior Mylee ambassador and manicurist to the stars, who shared five of the biggest nail trends to try in 2025, and I've fallen in love with every single one. Perhaps it's because next year's trends are more eye-catching than most, of maybe it's because there are lots of more minimal options for a neutral nail lover like me, but all I know is that I have to share each and every one of these trends with you.

So, if you're in the mood to switch up your nails come January, I suggest that you keep on scrolling for all of the best expert-approved nail art recommendations for 2025. Don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks to take with you to the salon...

1. Abstract Nail Designs

@nailartbyqueenie abstract nail art

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

First up, 2025 is going to be all about abstract nail designs. "Nail art in 2025 will prioritise creativity and individuality," explains Bello. "From retro swirls and artistic patterns to nail piercings, jewels, and pearls, bold and unique designs will steal the show, showcasing self-expression and making a statement."

@iramshelton abstract nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you want to try something new and different, abstract nail art is definitely the way to go. I'm loving nail embellishments for the festive season, but come January, I'll be opting for some retro swirls.

Shop the Trend:

Mylee Maestro Nail Brush Kit
MYLEE
Maestro Nail Brush Kit

This kit has all the nail brushes you need for more abstract swirls and patterns.

Sephora Collection Glitter Under the Sun Individual Gems 1pc
Sephora Collection
Glitter Under the Sun Individual Gems

How cute are these nail gems?

2. Cat-Eye Nails

@nailartbyqueenie cat eye nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Next up is cat-eye nails. This nail art has been trending for a while now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down for 2025. "Cat-eye nails, characterised by a reflective metallic line or glow that mimics a feline’s gaze, are set to remain a favourite," says Bello.

@nailartbyqueenie cat eye nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Bello tells me that this dimensional look pairs especially well with darker or vibrant shades, adding drama and sophistication to your manicure.

Shop the Trend:

Swipe Night
OPI
Swipe Night Press-On Nails

This nail art can be hard to do at home, so why not try press-on nails?

Magnet Duo for Cat Eye Effect Polish
Mylee
Magnet Duo for Cat-Eye Effect Polish

These clever magnets can be used with your Mylee Cat-Eye effect gel polish to get a super cool finish.

3. Chrome Nails

@iramshelton chrome nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Chrome nails have become somewhat of a classic nail design over the years, and this shiny finish elevates your everyday manicure in seconds. "Chrome finishes will continue to shine in 2025," says Bello. "Their bold, reflective surfaces bring versatility to nail designs, with options ranging from metallic silvers and golds to trendy glazed effects for extra sparkle."

@harrietwestmoreland chrome nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

With French tips still proving popular, I'll be opting for this chrome French tip design next year.

Shop the Trend:

Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish

Get a salon-worthy chrome manicure in seconds.

Opi Nature Strong Nail Lacquer
OPI
Nature Strong Nail Lacquer, Intentions are Rose Gold

Why not try a pop of pink chrome?

4. Iridescent Pearl Nails

@raelondonnails pearl nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

It's not just chrome finishes that are stealing the spotlight. "Inspired by the magic of the sea, iridescent pearl nails deliver a radiant, shimmering finish that changes with the light," explains Bello. "Experiment with shades like soft pinks, greens, and blues to capture this dreamy, ethereal look."

@themaniclub pearl nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

If you want something a little softer than chrome but still want that shiny finish, this is the trend to go for.

Shop the Trend:

nails inc. Plant Power Nail Varnish - Glowing Somewhere
Nails Inc.
Plant Power Nail Polish - Glowing Somewhere

This polish gives such a stunning finish.

Pearl Top Coat
Palette London
Pearl Top Coat

A pearl top coat and strengthening treatment in one.

5. Mocha Nail Art

@nailartbyqueenie brown nail art

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Last but by no means least, say hello to mocha nail art. "With Pantone’s announcement of 2025’s Colour of the Year, soft brown nail shades are set to take the spotlight," Bello tells me. "These hues, inspired by cosy, comforting beverages, provide a stylish, versatile option that complements every skin tone. Expect to see glossy finishes and delicate gradient effects adding to their appeal."

@rebeccaferrazwyatt brown nail design

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

I'm obsessed with this gradient design, and think it's the perfect way to take a more neutral nail colour and make it a little more fun for 2025.

Shop the Trend:

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis 105 PARTICULIÈRE

This shade is going to be so popular next year.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Vernis 206 Gris Dior

A super chic option from Dior.

