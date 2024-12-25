I'm Bored of My Basic Mani—5 Fresh and Classy Nail Art Trends I'm Trying Instead in 2025
We all know by now that I'm not really one for nail art. I always favour simple nail designs from neutral shades to more natural finishes. So, when I was asked to look into the biggest nail art trends of 2025, I didn't think much of it. Sure, I was a little bit interested to find out what nail designs we will be seeing next year, but I figured that I wouldn't want to give any a go myself. Oh, how wrong I was.
You see, I reached out to Tinu Bello, senior Mylee ambassador and manicurist to the stars, who shared five of the biggest nail trends to try in 2025, and I've fallen in love with every single one. Perhaps it's because next year's trends are more eye-catching than most, of maybe it's because there are lots of more minimal options for a neutral nail lover like me, but all I know is that I have to share each and every one of these trends with you.
So, if you're in the mood to switch up your nails come January, I suggest that you keep on scrolling for all of the best expert-approved nail art recommendations for 2025. Don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks to take with you to the salon...
5 of the Biggest Nail Art Trends to Try in 2025
1. Abstract Nail Designs
First up, 2025 is going to be all about abstract nail designs. "Nail art in 2025 will prioritise creativity and individuality," explains Bello. "From retro swirls and artistic patterns to nail piercings, jewels, and pearls, bold and unique designs will steal the show, showcasing self-expression and making a statement."
If you want to try something new and different, abstract nail art is definitely the way to go. I'm loving nail embellishments for the festive season, but come January, I'll be opting for some retro swirls.
Shop the Trend:
This kit has all the nail brushes you need for more abstract swirls and patterns.
2. Cat-Eye Nails
Next up is cat-eye nails. This nail art has been trending for a while now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down for 2025. "Cat-eye nails, characterised by a reflective metallic line or glow that mimics a feline’s gaze, are set to remain a favourite," says Bello.
Bello tells me that this dimensional look pairs especially well with darker or vibrant shades, adding drama and sophistication to your manicure.
Shop the Trend:
This nail art can be hard to do at home, so why not try press-on nails?
These clever magnets can be used with your Mylee Cat-Eye effect gel polish to get a super cool finish.
3. Chrome Nails
Chrome nails have become somewhat of a classic nail design over the years, and this shiny finish elevates your everyday manicure in seconds. "Chrome finishes will continue to shine in 2025," says Bello. "Their bold, reflective surfaces bring versatility to nail designs, with options ranging from metallic silvers and golds to trendy glazed effects for extra sparkle."
With French tips still proving popular, I'll be opting for this chrome French tip design next year.
Shop the Trend:
4. Iridescent Pearl Nails
It's not just chrome finishes that are stealing the spotlight. "Inspired by the magic of the sea, iridescent pearl nails deliver a radiant, shimmering finish that changes with the light," explains Bello. "Experiment with shades like soft pinks, greens, and blues to capture this dreamy, ethereal look."
If you want something a little softer than chrome but still want that shiny finish, this is the trend to go for.
Shop the Trend:
5. Mocha Nail Art
Last but by no means least, say hello to mocha nail art. "With Pantone’s announcement of 2025’s Colour of the Year, soft brown nail shades are set to take the spotlight," Bello tells me. "These hues, inspired by cosy, comforting beverages, provide a stylish, versatile option that complements every skin tone. Expect to see glossy finishes and delicate gradient effects adding to their appeal."
I'm obsessed with this gradient design, and think it's the perfect way to take a more neutral nail colour and make it a little more fun for 2025.
Shop the Trend:
