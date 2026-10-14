At this time of year, I often expect the same neutral nail colours to come into fashion. Chocolate brown, black, milky white... they all look sophisticated in the colder seasons. However, yesterday I was scrolling through my Instagram feed, and I came across what can only be described as the most expensive-looking neutral nail shade for October and beyond.
Spotted on expert nail artist Mateja Novakovic, this nail colour sits somewhere between grey and beige, with a warm, pearly undertone that looks so elegant. The nail polish in question? Tweed by Manucurist.
Manucurist Tweed Nail Polish
Sorry, but how chic is this colour? I wouldn't normally gravitate toward these tones this time of year (I'm more of a burgundy nail gal myself), but imagine this nail polish paired with neutral knits this winter.
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As you can probably see, the polish has a very slight shimmer that makes your natural nails look plump and healthy, too.
I already know this colour will be spotted on the most stylish hands this season, so I plan on adding the Manucurist polish to my basket ASAP.
Whether you like normal nail polish or a gel manicure, the brand offers both options in this sophisticated shade. I'm taking a little break from gel nails, so I plan to treat myself to the regular polish, which offers long-lasting wear and a high-shine finish. If you're already a neutral nail lover or you're simply looking for a new autumn manicure colour to switch things up this season, I think Tweed is the answer...
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Manucurist
Tweed Nail Polish
I have a feeling this polish is about to be very popular.
Manucurist
Tweed Gel Nail Polish
If you want to do gel nails at home, you'll be delighted to know that this polish also comes in a gel version.
Manucurist
Super Starter Kit
The ultimate kit for anyone wanting to do their own gel manicures.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.