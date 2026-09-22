As nail trends go, few get me quite as excited as autumn's nail trends. By the time September rolls around, I'm ready to embrace all the autumn nail colours with open arms. After scrolling for manicure inspiration this month, I've begun seeing a flurry of seasonal shades on my feeds, and after saving some of my favourites, I noticed that they all have one thing in common.
Apart from being effortlessly chic, so many of the nail colour shades I saved just happened to be from Manucurist. This glossy French manicure brand is amongst some of my all-time favourite nail polish brands, but Manucurist particularly excels at autumnal shades. From classic dark reds to chocolaty browns, there isn't a shade that I don't want on my nails right now. Ahead, I've shared the manicures from my saved folder and have tracked down the exact shades. You're welcome.
1. Hollyhock
Hollyhock is the ultimate autumn nail colour, IMO. This rich red-black looks incredibly glossy and expensive on all nail shapes and lengths, but it looks particularly striking on short squoval nails. Manucurist's polishes come in two formulas: Green Flash, a gel-like polish that cures with Manucurist's LED nail kit for a longer-lasting manicure (it's a good gel nail polish alternative), or Nail Polish, a traditional nail varnish formula.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Hollyhock
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Hollyhock
Manucurist
Discovery Kit
2. Mocha
Chocolate brown nails lend themselves perfectly to the autumn season anyway, but with the shade trending across both runways and our makeup bags, now is a great time to try a brown manicure. Manucurist's Mocha shade is a rich espresso shade with cool undertones that is perfect for welcoming in the new season.
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Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Mocha
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Mocha
3. Aubergine
Plummy shades make a great change from dark reds whilst remaining perfectly seasonal. I've bookmarked Manucurist's Aubergine shade to try next, which has a deep purple tone that is perfect for autumn and beyond into the winter months.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Aubergine
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Aubergine
4. Milky Matcha
Not all autumn nail colours have to be dark. I'm taken with this matcha shade, which has a sheerness to it that gives a milky effect on the nails. It's a great way to wear a brighter shade whilst still feeling autumnal. The perfect pairing for an autumn walk with a matcha latte in hand.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Milky Matcha
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Milky Matcha
5. Bohème
If dark red or burgundy nails aren't your thing, then allow me to point you in the direction of Bohème. This brick red was inspired by the Montmartre hilltops with cobblestone streets, and it is such a stunning shade to wear for autumn without being too dark on the nails.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Bohème
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Bohème
6. Dark Night
At this time of year, I get the seasonal itch to dig out my navy nail colours, and I might just have to add Dark Night to my collection. An inky navy never misses—I consider it the dark-wash denim of manicures—and it'll go with anything whilst looking expensive and effortlessly cool.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Dark Night
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Dark Night
7. Grenat
Grenat is a newer addition to Manucurist's colours. It's a rich maroon that strikes the perfect balance of brown and red. It's not quite as dark as Hollyhock, and has more of an earthy undertone that looks particularly cool for this time of the year.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Grenat
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Grenat
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