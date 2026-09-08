Now and again, a nail trend comes along that is so good, it convinces me to ditch my milky manicure altogether. I'm a neutral nail gal through and through, but occasionally I will switch things up, especially at the start of a new season. So, when I saw the "milky matcha" manicure on Instagram, I was instantly sold.
Stylish, creamy and cool, a milky matcha manicure feels like the perfect autumnal take on my usual milky mani. I first spotted this trend on expert nail artistMateja Novakovic's account. The creamy green hue immediately caught my attention, as it looked soft and subtle whilst still incorporating one of this season's biggest shades. Novakovic used Manucurist's brand-new Milky Matcha nail polish to create this look, which I plan on adding to my basket ASAP.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite milky matcha nail looks, along with Manucurist's polish (and more milky matcha shades), so you can recreate the look at home. You are welcome...
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Milky Matcha Nail Trend
This is the manicure that convinced me to ditch my neutral polish.
The nail shape, the colour...I love everything about this look.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.