13 Dark Purple Nail Designs That Are Beyond Perfect for Autumn

I'm not sure about you, but personally, I find there’s something particularly appealing about dark purple at this time of year. As summer starts to fade and my autumn wardrobe comes into focus, I find myself drawn to shades that feel richer and more considered, without going all the way into the dark, dramatic palette of winter, and the same can be said for my nail colour.
Don't get me wrong, I love a glossy brown manicure, but I'm not quite ready for them just yet. Dark purple is therefore my happy place. Plus, the beauty of purple is that there’s plenty of scope to make it feel wearable, from muted mauve to glossy plum, aubergine and rich grape tones.
It also works beautifully with the colours that tend to dominate our fashion trends in early autumn, such as camel, grey and cream, making it an easy shade to carry through the transitional weeks. Ultimately, whether you prefer minimalist nail art or an all-over statement shade, it’s a colour that can be as understated or as bold as you like. Below, I've rounded up 13 dark purple nail designs to bookmark now.
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13 Dark Purple Nail Designs to Try Now
1. Mystic Winter Purple
This high-shine, rich purple is a colourful antidote to the neutral manicures that crop up this time of year.
2. Grape Micro Tips
These grape micro French tips are a chic and subtle nod to the purple trend.
3. Plum Croc Print
For something much bolder, opt for this deep plum croc-style mani.
4. Blackcurrant Ombré
Ombré gets a glamorous update with a dusting of glitter, creating a deep, moody manicure that catches the light beautifully.
5. Lightening Bolt Purple
These mystical purple lightning-bolt nails bring a playful, high-voltage twist to the autumn manicure.
6. Plum Jam
This rich, juicy shade feels cosy and chic without veering into the usual brown and burgundy territory.
7. Polka Dots on Heather Base
A soft heather-purple base gets a playful update with delicate polka dots, proving that autumn nails can be pretty and playful without feeling overly sweet.
8. Deep Aubergine
Deep aubergine is a perennial autumn favourite, offering an almost-black take on purple that feels super chic.
9. Negative Space Mauve
This muted mauve makes a case for a negative space mani.
10. Chrome Mulberry Dip
This dipped effect mani has a cool, liquid-metal finish that feels anything but predictable.
11. Plum Floral Accents
A mix of deep purple and blue floral accents on a creamy neutral base keeps this manicure feeling fresh.
Perdita Nouril is a London-based beauty editor with over 15 years of experience in beauty and health media. She is widely regarded as a trusted authority, known for her ability to spot emerging trends and translate complex scientific insights into clear, consumer-friendly advice. She also regularly conducts in-depth interviews with high-profile celebrities, offering insight into their health and beauty routines and personal philosophies.
Her work has appeared in leading national newspapers and magazines, including The Telegraph, Sunday Times Style, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Grazia, Stylist, Refinery29 and Vice. Perdita currently serves as Beauty Editor at Women’s Health UK and Grooming Editor at Men’s Health UK. She is also the co-host of The Outspoken Beauty Podcast.