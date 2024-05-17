The Classiest Manicures Are Always the Simplest—9 I’m Into for Summer

Although I love looking at pictures of different nail ideas and nail art, every time I've gone to the salon and tried out a new design for myself I've ended up not liking it. I don't know what it is, but I always feel more myself when I opt for a simple nail colour like a nude or a baby pink. That being said, now that summer is here, I really want to try and switch up my manicures and go for something a little more fun.

Luckily for me, after scrolling through Instagram, I've found so many simple summer nail ideas that are perfect if you prefer a more minimal manicure. Some of these designs incorporate bright pops of color, while others lean into a more monochrome aesthetic. No matter what you're into, there is definitely something for everyone.

The best bit about these simple summer nail ideas is that you can also recreate them at home. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite manicures and included lots of tips and tricks on how to do them yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest nail designs that will see you through the warmer months in style...

9 of the Best Simple Summer Nail Ideas

1. Pastel French Tips

First up is this super cute, pastel French tip design. I love the idea of having a different shade on each nail, as it adds a subtle pop of colour while still keeping things minimal and chic.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Sweetest Pastels 6-Piece Nail Polish Set £56 £24 SHOP NOW This set comes with so many fun pastel shades.

2. Neon Dots

Ok, how cool is this? To add a little fun to your manicure, simply use a neon shade of your choice and add a small dot near the bottom of each nail.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Neon Mani Marker £10 SHOP NOW This trio of neon nail pens will make doing this design so much easier.

3. Chrome Top Coat

Not a fan of bright colours? Not to worry, as this chrome manicure is still bang on trend for summer. A chrome top coat is one of the easiest ways to achieve this look at home.

Get the look:

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat £9 SHOP NOW This top coat will give that cool, chrome effect.

4. Sunset Nails

I am in love with this sunset nail design, and after watching @pink_oblivion's video on how to get the look, I was delighted to see how simple it was. Simply grab a sponge and apply an orange nail polish to one side, and a pink nail polish to the other. Then, dab the sponge onto the nails and clean up the edges using a cotton bud and some nail polish remover.

Get the look:

Nailberry Spontaneous Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW The perfect summer shade.

5. Palm Tree Designs

A great nail design for those of you who prefer a monochrome manicure. Ask your nail artist to draw on a palm tree design on the nail of your choice for a summery finish. If you want to try this at home, I recommend using a thin nail art brush.

Get the look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW This thin nail art brush will help with more precise nail designs.

6. Floral Nail Art

Floral nail art designs don't have to be super colourful and loud. I love this more muted floral manicure as it allows your natural nails to shine through.

Get the look:

In Your Dreams 3D Daisy Flower Nail Stickers £5 SHOP NOW So cute!

7. Ombré Nails

Can't decide on one shade? Why not try them all! Pick a colour palette of your choice and use a range of lighter and darker variations on each nail for a fun, summery manicure that is easy to do at home.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Apricot Crush 4-Piece Nail Polish Set £22 SHOP NOW I'm going for an ombré apricot mani this summer.

8. Micro French Tips

For a simple, modern take on the French tip nail trend, opt for a micro French tip in a summer shade of your choice.

Get the look:

Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Electric Blue £5 SHOP NOW Blue French tips are always a good idea.

9. Abstract Nail Art

If you want to keep things really minimal, you can opt for monochrome, abstract nail art like the design above. I'm personally a big fan.

Get the look: