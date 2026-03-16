Not Clear, Not Milky—Blurred Nails Is the New Minimalist Manicure for Spring

If you're a fan of understated nails, you'll want to know about the "blurred manicure" trend that's set to take over this season.

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A collage of the blurred nail trend and the Manucurist Active Blur nail polish
(Image credit: @gracelindsay__, @matejanova)
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Look, I know that spring nail trends are usually bright and colourful, but I'm a sucker for a minimalist manicure. Last spring, I think I wore a milky manicure for six weeks straight before stepping out of my comfort zone and opting for a pastel shade instead. What can I say? They always look chic, go with everything and never leave me with that post-salon regret.

That being said, I'm a little bored with milky nails lately, and have been on the hunt for a new trend that's just as sophisticated. Enter, blurred nails. Spotted on nail artist Mateja Novakovic, this nail trend is inspired by Manucurist's latest launch, Active Blur.

"Blurred Nails"

A close-up picture of a blurred manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

As described by Novakovic, this manicure features a powder pink undertone with a velvet-matte finish. A welcome change from the super-sheer, high-shine nails we've been seeing over the past few months, blurred nails feel cool and understated. With velvety-matte foundations and lipsticks also proving popular this spring, it's no surprise that our manicures are following suit. As someone who loves the "your nails but better" look, I'll be trying out this trend asap.

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A picture of a short, powder pink, matte manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The Manucurist polish used to create the look is described as a "beauty filter" for your nails, blurring imperfections whilst strengthening the nail plate, thanks to a niacinamide and AHA formula. In my opinion, it's the perfect low-maintenance option for a busy spring calendar.

Shop Manucurist Active Blur:

If you're thinking about giving the blurred-nails trend a go, there are many other options on the market to help you achieve the look at home. Below, I've rounded up more of my favourite blurred-nail polishes, so keep scrolling and prepare for all the compliments on your manicure.

Shop Blurred-Nail Polishes:

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.