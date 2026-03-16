Not Clear, Not Milky—Blurred Nails Is the New Minimalist Manicure for Spring

Look, I know that spring nail trends are usually bright and colourful, but I'm a sucker for a minimalist manicure. Last spring, I think I wore a milky manicure for six weeks straight before stepping out of my comfort zone and opting for a pastel shade instead. What can I say? They always look chic, go with everything and never leave me with that post-salon regret.
That being said, I'm a little bored with milky nails lately, and have been on the hunt for a new trend that's just as sophisticated. Enter, blurred nails. Spotted on nail artistMateja Novakovic, this nail trend is inspired by Manucurist's latest launch, Active Blur.
"Blurred Nails"
As described by Novakovic, this manicure features a powder pink undertone with a velvet-matte finish. A welcome change from the super-sheer, high-shine nails we've been seeing over the past few months, blurred nails feel cool and understated. With velvety-matte foundations and lipsticks also proving popular this spring, it's no surprise that our manicures are following suit. As someone who loves the "your nails but better" look, I'll be trying out this trend asap.
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The Manucurist polish used to create the look is described as a "beauty filter" for your nails, blurring imperfections whilst strengthening the nail plate, thanks to a niacinamide and AHA formula. In my opinion, it's the perfect low-maintenance option for a busy spring calendar.
Shop Manucurist Active Blur:
Manucurist
Active Blur
Minimalist-manicure lovers will all be wearing this nail polish this spring.
If you're thinking about giving the blurred-nails trend a go, there are many other options on the market to help you achieve the look at home. Below, I've rounded up more of my favourite blurred-nail polishes, so keep scrolling and prepare for all the compliments on your manicure.
Shop Blurred-Nail Polishes:
Nailberry
Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
It doesn't have a true matte finish, but this Nailberry polish will help create that blurred effect thanks to its powdery-pink hue.
OPI
Matte Top Coat
I love this OPI top coat for adding a cool, matte finish to any nail polish.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 01 Rose Porcelaine
Pair this Hermès polish with a matte top coat, and you have a match made in heaven.
Essie
Gel Couture Matte Top Coat
A great option from Essie.
Mylee
Matte Finish No Wipe Top Coat
If you like to do your own gel nails at home, Mylee has you covered with its Matte Finish No Wipe Top Coat.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.