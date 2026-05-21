There's always that one summer shoe trend that feels a little bit magical. It instantly transforms whatever you're wearing into something more intentional, more styled, and, frankly, more fun. This season, that role belongs to what insiders are calling princess shoes—a wave of sparkly, embellished, slightly whimsical footwear that feels equal parts nostalgic and directional. Think crystals, bows, satin finishes, and delicate details that catch the light just enough to make even the simplest outfit feel put-together. While the name might sound tongue-in-cheek, the appeal is very real.
The term itself was coined by Cat Ward, the woman behind @glowupu who has been spotlighting this ultra-pretty footwear category across her content. What makes the trend feel especially current is its versatility. These aren't just occasion shoes. Embellished flats, low heels, and even barely-there sandals are being styled with everyday summer staples, which is exactly why they're resonating right now. In a season when personal style is leaning a little more playful and expressive, shoes are becoming the focal point again.
As for how to wear them, the formula is surprisingly low-effort. The key is contrast: Pair something inherently delicate with something grounded and casual. Think crystal-embellished flats with relaxed denim, satin kitten heels with a simple tank and skirt, or bow-adorned sandals with an otherwise minimalist outfit. Princess shoes follow that same logic. They're less about dressing up and more about making everyday outfits feel special.
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Get the look: Jacket + Miniskirt + Pink satin heels