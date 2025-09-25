I’d Bet My Next Paycheck Merit’s Latest Lipstick and Leather Bag Will Sell Out By October 8

I've brought my Merit Signature Bag to dinner more times than I can count. While technically a cosmetic bag you receive with your very first purchase, the double-lined brown corduroy pouch is a staple accessory in its own right. Not to mention, it's essentially a signpost for minimalist-chic beauty fans; Merit, after all, is the go-to brand for a five-minute face. Cue Gisele's iconic TheDevil Wears Pradaline: "Are you wearing the—?" The Merit Signature Bag? Yeah, I am.
I didn't think the pouch could get any more elevated, but leave it to Brandon Maxwell to churn out a brand new classic. Today, Merit announces a collab with the luxury women's ready-to-wear label, which includes two new must-haves: a limited-edition Lip Blush and a sophisticated black leather Signature Bag. Scroll ahead to discover how to get your hands on each.
Of course, we must begin with the designer accessory. It has a similar shape to the OG iteration, just with a more structured, bucket-shaped silhouette and wrist handle, which is finished with a metal knot detail quintessential of Maxwell's signature hardware. The vegan leather bag also features a magnetic closure, as opposed to the original Signature Bag, which has a tie top. It's luxurious, modern, and ultra-exclusive—only available while supplies last—and I suspect it'll be gone in a flash once it officially launches on October 2.
To snag the soon-to-be-viral staple, all you have to do is spend over $125 on Merit Beauty items (the bag is not available for individual purchase), a relatively easy feat if you (like me) consider yourself a brand loyalist. Consider this a sign to restock the staples you know you're going to wind up re-buying anyway, such as the Flush Balm, Complexion Stick, Bronze Balm, and Signature Lip. And voilá—the Brandon Maxwell-ified Signature Bag is yours.
While you're at it, I highly recommend tossing the new Signature Lip Blush into your cart (especially if you need a bit more help reaching $125!). The formula features a blurred, soft-matte finish that adds a sheer kiss of color to the lips. (Imagine if a matte lipstick and tinted balm had a baby—that's Lip Blush.) The new collab shade is, of course, called Maxwell, which dresses your pout in a rich, swoon-worthy berry. It's also housed in a limited-edition silver packaging that, for what it's worth, pairs perfectly with that knot detail on the aforementioned Signature Bag. I can only imagine how chic the two treasures will appear side by side IRL.
Merit Beauty
Signature Lip Blush - Maxwell
The lipstick and bag are both available starting October 2, but again, you'll need to reach $125 to receive the free designer gift. For now, sign up for the Lip Blush waitlist and browse my favorite Merit items below so you're well-prepared to fill your cart as soon as both launches become available. Time is of the essence, friends. I don't expect them to stay in stock for very long!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.