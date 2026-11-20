Traditionally, when it comes to makeup trends, winter has been the time to reach for those rosy-coloured blushes, in a bid to create that "I've just come in from the cold" kind of effect. However, as someone who favours bronzers and blonzers over a statement blush shade, this has never really been my thing. Don't get me wrong, I think it looks incredible on other people, but it always feels a little too much for my "no makeup" makeup-loving self. However, a new blush trend seems to be in town, and it might be my favourite one yet.
Just a couple of days ago, celebrity makeup artist Nina Park shared Jennifer Lawrence's makeup look for The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping premiere in New York, and Lawrence debuted what can only be called this winter's "anti-blush" trend.
Similar to blonzing (and the '90s brown blush trend we all know and love), Lawrence's warm, bronzy makeup look featured a soft, subtle, toffee-coloured cheek that perfectly complemented her light brown lip liner. Park used multiple blushes to create this "anti-blush" effect, most notably the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Stick in the shade 103 Toffee.
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This nude-toned hue was paired with Dior's cream blush in the shade Candy, a warm, peachy pink that added a little more oomph to the pared-back look. Park finished things off with Dior's Backstage Glassy Glow Stick, which added a beautiful sheen to the cheeks.
As a makeup artist and beauty editor who spots trends for a living, there's no denying that this "anti-blush" makeup look feels like a modern take on the wintery blush trends we're used to seeing at this time of year. Although it's heavily inspired by '90s makeup, the minimal finish feels fresh and exciting, and I don't doubt that all the cool girls will be recreating the look this festive season.
If you want to try it out, I've linked the exact products Park used below.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's "Anti-Blush" Makeup Look
Dior Beauty
Backstage Rosy Glow Stick 103 Toffee
This is the perfect "anti-blush" blusher shade to try this season.
Dior Beauty
Backstage Rosy Glow 103 Toffee
Yes, it also comes in a powder blush format depending on what you prefer.
Dior Beauty
Backstage Rosy Glow Stick 077 Candy
Park layered the Toffee shade with this peachy-pink hue.
Dior Beauty
Backstage Glassy Glow Stick 034 Glazed Bubble
This balmy highlighter stick adds a natural-looking, glassy sheen to the skin.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.