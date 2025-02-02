Our Live Reactions to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet: the Good, the Outrageous, and Everything in Between

Welcome to music's biggest night. The 2025 Grammys are here, and we couldn't be more excited. It's always a fun show to watch and I have a feeling this year will be no exception. Tonight's performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX. Before they take the stage, however, we'll be dissecting all the red carpet outfits in real-time, right here.
From a fashion perspective, the show is typically a no-holds-barred event. Some celebrities go all-out with their looks, experimenting with audacious, inventive, and spectacular outfits. Others prefer to play it safe with tried-and-true trends like sultry metallics and luxurious leather. So what will they have up their sleeve tonight? We're waiting with bated breath for Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and others. In the meantime, keep scrolling for our thoughts on all the 2025 Grammys red carpet looks, updated live throughout the evening.
Miley Cyrus's chunky highlights are giving Hannah Montana in the best way. She's wearing a Saint Laurent dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
All aboard! Janelle Monáe looks like the chicest train conductor I've ever seen. She's wearing Area S/S 25.
Lady Gaga wore a magnificent vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace tonight. It's from the 1930s and is made with tourmaline, pearl, and onyx. Here's a close-up look at the historical piece.
Earrings? Check. Rings? Check. Thigh-grazing jewels? Check. Here's a close-up look at the ruby-embellished letter "T" hanging from the bottom of Taylor Swift's Grammys dress.
Gracie Abrams's Chanel look at the Grammys reminded me of Kate Bosworth's wedding-worthy Met Gala moment back in 2018. Veils are too pretty to be relegated to nuptials only!
Ahead of her Grammys performance, Charli XCX just walked the red carpet wearing Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. This is exactly the kind of risk-taking I like to see at the Grammys!
While I initially thought Sabrina Carpenter was referencing Marilyn Monroe, my colleague Ana just corrected me—Sabrina and her stylist, Jared Ellner, were actually re-creating a look worn by Shirley MacLaine in What a Way to Go!, a film from 1964. Ana shares her thoughts on Sabrina Carpenter's reference in a new story.
My colleague, Maya, just published her roundup of the best beauty looks from the 2025 Grammys.
I have all the details on the jewelry draping down Sabrina Carpenter's back. In a press release, Chopard stated that "Sabrina Carpenter shimmered in a 50-carat D-flawless brilliant-cut diamond from the Garden of Kalahari Collection set in 18k white gold surrounded by pear-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds suspended from a diamond sautoir in 18k white gold featuring 18.97-carats of pear-shaped diamonds along with pavé diamonds."
My colleague, Ally, just published her Grammys roundup. It will be updated throughout the night with fashion credits.
OMG Sabrina Carpenter is giving Marilyn Monroe!
Chappell Roan has arrived on the Grammys red carpet! She dug into the archives tonight, wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture S/S 03. It was originally worn on the runway by the legendary Mariacarla Boscono. I NEVER get tired of vintage looks!
Clairo is wearing a custom Miss Claire Sullivan look made of sculptural silk taffeta. Remember Addison Rae's viral bra and panties look at the 2024 VMAs? Yep, that was Miss Claire Sullivan, too. Do I sense a new star designer in the making?