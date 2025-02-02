Our Live Reactions to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet: the Good, the Outrageous, and Everything in Between

Welcome to music's biggest night. The 2025 Grammys are here, and we couldn't be more excited. It's always a fun show to watch and I have a feeling this year will be no exception. Tonight's performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX. Before they take the stage, however, we'll be dissecting all the red carpet outfits in real-time, right here.

From a fashion perspective, the show is typically a no-holds-barred event. Some celebrities go all-out with their looks, experimenting with audacious, inventive, and spectacular outfits. Others prefer to play it safe with tried-and-true trends like sultry metallics and luxurious leather. So what will they have up their sleeve tonight? We're waiting with bated breath for Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and others. In the meantime, keep scrolling for our thoughts on all the 2025 Grammys red carpet looks, updated live throughout the evening.