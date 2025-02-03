Miley Cyrus's Grammys Hairstyle Is Giving Hannah Montana in the Best Way

Miley Cyrus is known for her edgy, experimental approach to fashion and beauty. When I heard she'd be attending the 2025 Grammys after being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Beyonce for their song "Most Wanted," I expected her look to be nothing short of spectacular. Spoiler alert: she delivered. The elements of her look were as follows: a sleek Saint Laurent dress, a sharp makeup look, and a hairstyle that was giving Hannah Montana in the best way. Yes, Hannah Montana, as in her iconic Disney Channel character and sitcom that ran from 2006 to 2011. On the show, Cyrus's character (named Miley Stewart) has long, brunette locks, but when she appeared as her alter-ego (Hannah Montana) she wore a long, blonde wig with straight-cut bangs. Cyrus's Grammys look kept the classic elements of the latter—albeit with some modern, edgy details.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus's "bronde" hair was cut into sharp layers, the first of which fell right at her jawline. She also had wispy bangs and chunky highlights and lowlights. While it lacked the golden-blonde color and layerless length of Hannah Montana's iconic wig, it's still giving me a similar vibe. As a nostalgic millennial, it stole the show before the show even started.

Celebrity hairstylist Bob Recine was the expert behind this "double bang" look. Luckily, I got all the details about the four (affordable!) styling products he used to achieve her look. Keep scrolling to see each $16-and-under item!

Nexxus Prep & Protect Heat Defense Spray $16 SHOP NOW "I started by using a generous amount of Nexxus Prep & Protect Heat Defense Spray on small sections of wet hair," Recine said. It protects the hair from heat damage up to 450°F, while conditioning, detangling, and sealing strands against humidity.

Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray $16 SHOP NOW "Then section by section, I blow-dried her hair with a flat Mason Pierson brush, adding Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray to every dried section as I finished blow drying to give her hair that lasting straight look."

Nexxus Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray $15 SHOP NOW "Once I finish blow-drying, I always apply Nexxus Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray to give hair a lustrous, healthy shine that makes hair soft and touchable."

Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil $13 SHOP NOW The final step was this shine and health-boosting hair oil: "I finished my look by adding Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil to give hair that light airy movement without the heaviness most products usually give."