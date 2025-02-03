Miley Cyrus's Grammys Hairstyle Is Giving Hannah Montana in the Best Way
Miley Cyrus is known for her edgy, experimental approach to fashion and beauty. When I heard she'd be attending the 2025 Grammys after being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Beyonce for their song "Most Wanted," I expected her look to be nothing short of spectacular. Spoiler alert: she delivered. The elements of her look were as follows: a sleek Saint Laurent dress, a sharp makeup look, and a hairstyle that was giving Hannah Montana in the best way. Yes, Hannah Montana, as in her iconic Disney Channel character and sitcom that ran from 2006 to 2011. On the show, Cyrus's character (named Miley Stewart) has long, brunette locks, but when she appeared as her alter-ego (Hannah Montana) she wore a long, blonde wig with straight-cut bangs. Cyrus's Grammys look kept the classic elements of the latter—albeit with some modern, edgy details.
Cyrus's "bronde" hair was cut into sharp layers, the first of which fell right at her jawline. She also had wispy bangs and chunky highlights and lowlights. While it lacked the golden-blonde color and layerless length of Hannah Montana's iconic wig, it's still giving me a similar vibe. As a nostalgic millennial, it stole the show before the show even started.
Celebrity hairstylist Bob Recine was the expert behind this "double bang" look. Luckily, I got all the details about the four (affordable!) styling products he used to achieve her look. Keep scrolling to see each $16-and-under item!
"I started by using a generous amount of Nexxus Prep & Protect Heat Defense Spray on small sections of wet hair," Recine said. It protects the hair from heat damage up to 450°F, while conditioning, detangling, and sealing strands against humidity.
"Then section by section, I blow-dried her hair with a flat Mason Pierson brush, adding Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray to every dried section as I finished blow drying to give her hair that lasting straight look."
"Once I finish blow-drying, I always apply Nexxus Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray to give hair a lustrous, healthy shine that makes hair soft and touchable."
The final step was this shine and health-boosting hair oil: "I finished my look by adding Nexxus Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil to give hair that light airy movement without the heaviness most products usually give."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
The Grammys Red Carpet Is Known for Iconic Beauty Looks—Here Are the 2025 Standouts
We can't get enough.
By Maya Thomas
-
Tender! Charming! Poetic! Chanel's Spring 2025 Makeup Collection Is a Breath of Fresh Air
It encapsulates the chic spirit of spring.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Megan Fox's Makeup Artist Uses This Genius Trick to Create the Glowiest Red Carpet Skin
I'm trying it ASAP.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Want to Smell Like a New Year's Eve Angel—11 On-Sale Sephora Fragrances I'm Shopping
These scents will get you some serious aura points.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Using Revolve's Best-Selling Beauty Products for the Ultimate New Year's Glow-Up
New year, new beauty routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Found Out Meghan Markle Uses This Highlighter—Now I'm Stocking Up Ahead of Holiday Parties
Glassy skin is right this way.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
They're frosty and festive.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This French Perfume Makes Me Smell Like a Delicate Water Nymph (and It's Only $65)
I'll be wearing it until further notice.
By Kaitlyn McLintock