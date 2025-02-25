Kerry Washington Just Nailed This Sleeper Hit Shade With Her NAACP Awards Manicure
As beauty editors, one of our favorite things to be on the lookout for during awards season is the "quiet" trends cosigned by stylish celebrities as they step onto the red carpet. While this year's NAACP Image Awards delivered several showstopping beauty moments we'll be re-creating, the one we're really stuck on is the mystical purple nail look worn by Kerry Washington. More research revealed the manicure was created by Sryenin Peng, whose stunning nail looks have been spotted on everyone from Madison Beer at this year's Grammys to Serena Williams at last year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
If you, like us, spotted Washington's nails and wondered if eggplant purple nails are on the rise again, know that we're now thoroughly convinced it's one of the most underrated nail polish shades to wear year-round. Below, read up on how the nail artist created Washington's flawless purple manicure for her most recent NAACP Image Awards red carpet appearance from beginning to end (plus, see the nail polish shades to stock up on to re-create it ASAP).
Creating Washington's Mystical Manicure
The secret weapon behind Washington's effortlessly chic NAACP Awards manicure is the Aprés Gel-X Nail Extension Kit. Peng made use of the kit's pH Bonder, Acid-Free Gel Primer, Extend Gel, and more using the medium-length, almond-shaped tips with a natural finish to kick things off. The kit is also offered in various other nail shapes and styles to help create the nail look of your dreams. Yes—It's that easy to create a flawless manicure from the comfort of your home.
Peng started by giving Washington's nail beds a smooth, clean slate with the help of this ergonomic cuticle pusher pen. Its angle head and stiff body make it ideal for gently pushing and lifting the cuticle from the nail bed, which is a critical step for a pristine Gel-X application. To clean, simply place the tool in a jar of sanitizer.
For the manicure, Peg selected the mini, medium Gel-X Tips with a natural finish included in the Gel-X Nail Extension Kit. This collection features 280 tips in half sizes making prepping your manicure easier. Each tip features a thin base end for a natural finish that requires less filing during manicure prep and a thick 'free' edge for up to 4+ weeks of wear.
Peng used the Aprés' pH Bonder to dehydrate the nail, removing oils or residue that could get in the way of your fuss-free Gel-X application. While it works well when paired with the brand's Gel-X application process, it can also be used to prepare natural nails for gel or acrylics. For the best results, simply swipe onto the nail, and allow it to dry before applying any primers or polish.
Peng applied the brand's Non-Acidic Gel Primer to Washington's Gel-X Nails. Not only does the gel primer help create a tacky surface on the nail that provides grip for Gel-X application, but its acid-free formula also won't create the soreness or sensitivity frequently associated with other similar gel primers. It's a must for ensuring your nails stay put for a while!
To add depth to the purple color Washington wore on the red carpet, Pen opted for a single coat of the Gel Couleur gel polish in the shade 344 Birnam Wood. The stunning black color provides an amazing base for any shade of choice with a smooth, highly pigmented formula. The polish also includes a brush with dense, finely cut bristles for precise and even coverage.
Peng then applied two coats of Gel Couleur in the shade G02 Andromeda Galaxy to create the vibrant, eggplant purple that piqued our attention as Washington posed for the cameras. Our prediction? We'll be seeing a lot more of this sparkling jewel-tone through the end of winter and the kick-off of spring on and off the red carpet.
No celebrity-worthy manicure is complete without a topcoat to make the look last. For Washington's NAACP appearance, Peng finished everything off with a layer of the Aprés Scratch Resistant Top Gelcoat. It uses a slightly rubberized formula as a barrier against scratches while also offering shine and durability.
Shop the Shade
Maya Thomas is Who What Wear's Associate Beauty Editor based in New York City. Her strong love for all things beauty and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University with the goal of one day pursuing a career in fashion. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer while also building a following on her lifestyle blog, Itsmayalala.com. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.
