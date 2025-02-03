This Iconic Foundation Was Used to Create Sabrina Carpenter's "Baby Angel" Grammys Look
Sabrina Carpenter just won her first two Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Espresso") and Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n' Sweet). She was also nominated for four others, so, yeah, she's had one hell of a year. Not to mention that she's been crushing it in the beauty department, bringing a vintage, pinup-inspired aesthetic back to the mainstream featuring dewy skin, glamorous makeup, and bouncy and voluptuous hair.
Her 2025 Grammys look was right in line with her signature aesthetic. She paired her custom JW Anderson dress with a look that her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez described as "baby angel with a touch of romance." Keep scrolling to see every product she used to create Carpenter's red carpet look.
Skin Prep
Gonzalez used SK-II and Prada Beauty products to give Carpenter her glow.
- SK-II Facial Treatment Mask ($100)
- SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($99)
- SK-II GenOptics Ultraura Essence Serum ($265)
- SK-II SkinPower Eye Cream ($145)
- SK-II SkinPower Advanced Cream ($255)
- Prada Beauty Refine Blurring Extending Primer ($50)
- Prada Beauty Reset Rebalancing Refillable Setting Powder ($90)
Makeup
Carpenter's flawless complexion was thanks to this iconic foundation, which is beloved by celebs, makeup artists, and editors (not to mention facialists, since it never clogs pores). It offers medium, buildable coverage with a natural finish.
Next, Gonzalez used this blurring, medium-coverage concealer.
This is the product behind Carpenter's signature baby-pink flush.
Next, it was time for eye makeup. Gonzalez used this Prada Beauty palette.
Carpenter's natural lashes were accentuated with these false lash clusters.
Gonzalez created a "lip layering" of Prada Beauty products to create Carpenter's red carpet lip color. The first product was this viral, pH-adjusting lip balm. It's clear before it changes to a bespoke rosy pink.
Next was Prada Beauty's Soft Matte Blur Lipstick in B101 Tiepolo—a soft, nude pink.
Finally, she used the Monochrome Hyper Matte Lipstick in this light nude shade.
