This Iconic Foundation Was Used to Create Sabrina Carpenter's "Baby Angel" Grammys Look

Sabrina Carpenter just won her first two Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Espresso") and Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n' Sweet). She was also nominated for four others, so, yeah, she's had one hell of a year. Not to mention that she's been crushing it in the beauty department, bringing a vintage, pinup-inspired aesthetic back to the mainstream featuring dewy skin, glamorous makeup, and bouncy and voluptuous hair.

Her 2025 Grammys look was right in line with her signature aesthetic. She paired her custom JW Anderson dress with a look that her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez described as "baby angel with a touch of romance." Keep scrolling to see every product she used to create Carpenter's red carpet look.

Skin Prep

Gonzalez used SK-II and Prada Beauty products to give Carpenter her glow.

Makeup

Armani Beauty, Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation in 5.1 and 5.9

Carpenter's flawless complexion was thanks to this iconic foundation, which is beloved by celebs, makeup artists, and editors (not to mention facialists, since it never clogs pores). It offers medium, buildable coverage with a natural finish.

Armani Beauty, Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer in 5.25

Next, Gonzalez used this blurring, medium-coverage concealer.

Armani Beauty, Luminous Silk Cheek Tint
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in 53 Bold Pink

This is the product behind Carpenter's signature baby-pink flush.

Prada Beauty, Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette
Prada Beauty
Dimensions Multi-Effect Refillable Eyeshadow Palette in 04 Poetry

Next, it was time for eye makeup. Gonzalez used this Prada Beauty palette.

Velour Lashes, Velour-Xtensions False Lash Clusters in Natural Volume
Velour Lashes
Velour-Xtensions False Lash Clusters in Natural Volume

Carpenter's natural lashes were accentuated with these false lash clusters.

Prada Beauty, Hydrating Lip Balm in U001 Astral Pink
Prada Beauty
Hydrating Lip Balm in U001 Astral Pink

Gonzalez created a "lip layering" of Prada Beauty products to create Carpenter's red carpet lip color. The first product was this viral, pH-adjusting lip balm. It's clear before it changes to a bespoke rosy pink.

Prada Beauty, Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick
Prada Beauty
Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick

Next was Prada Beauty's Soft Matte Blur Lipstick in B101 Tiepolo—a soft, nude pink.

Prada Beauty, Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick
Prada Beauty
Monochrome Hyper Matte Refillable Lipstick in B11 Alabaster

Finally, she used the Monochrome Hyper Matte Lipstick in this light nude shade.

