Award Season Is Over, and the Stats Are In—Celebs Requested *These* Makeup Looks the Most

I’ve gotten it down to a routine. The evening of every award show, I struggle to figure out what platform is streaming the red carpet, sign up for whatever 30-day trial is required, and watch with wide eyes as hordes of glittering celebrities slink down the red carpet, expertly posing to show off their recent runway acquirements or archival fashion pulls. From the gowns to the glam, there are a million details to drink up—though, the one that I always find myself fixated on (and plotting how to re-create myself) is the makeup.

We’ve all seen the heavy-blush trend blossom on and off the red carpet, middle parts sweep the scene, and so many more beauty trends start on the red carpet in award seasons past. Well, now that this one has officially come to a close with the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars, for the commoner), I took it upon myself to take a holistic look at the beauty Venn diagram of this year’s many red carpets, from film to music, to see which looks had the most crossover—and some of the most in-demand makeup artists from this season corroborated.

“I’ve noticed people leaning to a transparent approach to red carpet makeup—not so many heavy pigments and bold colors right now,” says celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin . Responsible for Emma Stone’s gloriously glowing look at the Oscars and Sophie Thatcher’s retro-inspired glam, Goodwin looks to the stars as the ultimate trendsetters versus letting herself be influenced by outside ideals—though, these are the looks that set the course for the seasons to come.

“I always tailor each makeup to the personality and unique style of whoever I’m working with to bring out the version of them that feels the most authentically them," she adds. "Whenever I can do that, I feel proud.” Below, the three makeup trends that booked and busy MUAs were repeatedly asked for this glitzy award season.

Glowy Skin

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

From “ glass skin ” to slugging , it’s no secret that celebrities will try anything to achieve glowing skin—especially on the carpet. According to the pros, it all starts with skincare and facial sculpting.

“Hydrated skin is the key to any successful makeup in my opinion, but too much product and foundation slides right off,” explains Goodwin. “It’s about striking the right balance.” The artist says skincare prep is where most of her efforts go because “glowing skin is always in,” no matter the look.

To perfect her clients’ canvases, Goodwin has a no-fail routine. “I start by spraying IS Clinical Copper Firming Mist and IS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ , then trace a NuFace along the jawline and under-eye area,” she explains. Goodwin then gets to work on the eyes first, keeping eye masks (her favorites from Bioeffect ) on until it’s time to move on to complexion.

Whether this means a sun-kissed bronze, a light-reflecting blush, or a dewy visage, celebs keep the glow going far beyond serums and masks. “My most requested makeup look has been a radiant, glowing complexion with fresh peachy-pink tones on the cheeks,” says Rokael Lizama , who has a client list boasting Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. The trick is to use a luminous foundation to start things with a shine, and Lizama creates this angelic effect with Dior Forever Skin Perfect Multi-Use Foundation Stick . “It creates a radiant, even, dewy complexion,” he says.

But the radiance doesn’t stop there—he often finished off each look by accentuating the high points of the face and décolleté with a blendable highlighter, such as this rosy Glow Maximizer from Dior.

MUA Tip

“Always apply complexion products in very thin layers and build as needed to create the most flawless, long-lasting base,” advises Lizama. “Lightweight and often gel-based moisturizers help prolong the wear of my client’s makeup and give a poreless look to the complexion.”

Shop the Look

Dior Forever Skin Perfect Multi-Use Foundation Stick $52 SHOP NOW This stick offers all-day hydration, 24-hour coverage, and a lit-from-within glow.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation $48 SHOP NOW “I have always used Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation since it’s always perfect for the red carpet,” says celebrity makeup artist to Olivia Munn Archangela Chelsea .

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask 5 Pack $135 SHOP NOW “It’s important to use a face mask before applying makeup,” Chelsea advises. “Make sure to always invest in your skin—perfect skin creates perfect makeup.”

Bioeffect Imprinting Eye Masks $49 SHOP NOW Infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, these hydrating gel eye masks reduce puffiness and the appearance of wrinkles and wipe the sleep from your eyes.

Old Hollywood Rouge

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

We’ve been in blush zeitgeist for a few years now, and this award season confirmed that this trend is nowhere near slowing down. Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez , led the charge with “Old Hollywood” lips and cheeks decorating the star’s many red carpet appearances, embracing a minimal eye with a rich lip. Several of Gonzalez’s clients this season wanted the “romantic” look of skin-forward glam with high-intensity blush. Though, she added that “full lips and fluffy lashes are still a thing.”

But while blush swept the scene for yet another award season, Gonzalez sees the color wheel tipping into deeper territory than the pastel pinks that may pop into your head. The makeup artist foresees “burgundies, deep browns, [and] deeper reds” painting the lips and cheeks of the fashion-forward in the months to come, no matter how unseasonal that might sound, because of these shades’ classic natures.

Chelsea agrees, especially as the weather becomes more mild. “With spring coming up, my clients have been loving a good blush moment. It brings youthfulness to the skin,” she explains. While the artist also agrees that bold lip colors will never leave the awards look book, stars seem to be taking a less polished approach to application. “Red lips will always be perfect for a red carpet, but I think a smudged overlined lip color has been pretty popular as well,” Chelsea adds. A bitten-lip moment, perhaps?

Shop the Look

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm $40 SHOP NOW “I always prep [lips] using the new Dior Addict Lip Glow in shade Universal, which achieves hydrated lips for up to 48 hours," says Lizama.

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème and Powder Blush Duo $38 SHOP NOW Chelsea highlights Patrick Ta's blush duos as great options for her celebrity clientele, as "they have the perfect color ranges for all skin [tones].”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Long-Lasting Velvety-Matte Lip Liner $22 SHOP NOW This formula stole the show as one of the most pigmented and long-wearing lip liners that we’ve tested.

Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour $48 SHOP NOW This wine-red shade drums up dreams of Old Hollywood starlet glamour.

Cashmere Eyes

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Silky, subtle—the elegant eyes we’ve seen on the red carpets this year feel like the older, fancier sisters of natural glam. Instead of leaning on dark eye shadows for statement eyes, Hollywood’s most in-demand artists have been approaching A-list eyes with a lighter touch—a smoky eye with shading as soft as cashmere.

“My clients love a sultry smoke on the outer corner and a bit of sparkle in the inner part of the lid,” muses Lizama, adding a “gorgeous pop” in photographs. With a dusting of taupe smoke along Demi Moore ’s lids at the SAG Awards and a golden version completing Beyoncé ’s ethereal glam at the Grammys, these silken kinds of smoky eyes were a constant for the makeup artist this season.

Chelsea created a similar champagne look for Olivia Munn's Vanity Fair Oscar Party glam, with a wash of golden shimmer sparkling atop her lids (courtesy of Armani Beauty). The main takeaways from this red carpet trend? A smoky eye doesn’t need to be dark to make a statement. Blend layers upon layers of lighter shades on top of one another to create a look that stands out without looking too harsh (and try some of the easy-to-blend palettes below for those layered cashmere eyes).

Shop the Look

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Eye Shadow Palette $69 SHOP NOW Chelsea recommends using Natasha Denona eye shadow palettes to achieve this look, as they're known for their pigment and blendability. “All of her eye shadow palettes are just perfect,” Chelsea croons.

Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Cashmere $68 SHOP NOW One of the exact palettes Demi Moore wore this season (whose name may or may not have inspired this trend).

Chanel Les Beiges $75 SHOP NOW With a balance of warm and cool shadows plus a pop of shimmer, this palette is ideal for cozy cashmere eyes.

Colourpop That's Taupe Shadow Palette $14 SHOP NOW Who said you needed to splurge to achieve red carpet style?

Who's Who