The Oscars Are the Pinnacle of Award Season (and so Are the Beauty Looks)—22 Standouts

Well, folks, we’ve made it to the pinnacle of award season. It all started with the Golden Globes, followed by the Grammys, the SAG Awards, and now, the Oscars. That's right—tonight, the 97th annual Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles.

Films like Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and A Complete Unknown have been nominated, as have celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Demi Moore. So, yeah, we knew the red carpet would be full of sensational beauty looks, but we didn't know just how sensational. Keep scrolling to see all the best beauty looks from Hollywood's most glamorous night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez is the epitome of elegance with fluttery lashes and a full face of monochromatic peach makeup (all Rare Beauty products, we're sure!). Look closely to see her ever-so-slight, super-dainty winged eyeliner. The detail!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande gave her Wicked character, Glinda, a run for her money with fluttery eyelashes and petal-pink eyes, lips, and cheeks. Yep, it's official. She won our award for the "most magical" red carpet makeup look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo's maximalist manicure is everything, but don't let that distract you from her glowing complexion and her thick, winged eyeliner. Gorgeous.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore's long, black hair cascaded down her back in loose waves. Add petal-pink lips and a bold inner-corner highlight, and you have a winning look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The glossy hair! The sculptural updo! The berry-stained lips! In our opinion, everything about Margaret Qualley's look is pure and utter perfection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus's look is '80s grunge meets '90s supermodel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If anyone will convince you to *finally* book that hair appointment for a long-awaited pixie cut, it's Emma Stone. Her 1920s-esque style is so chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning always nails a red carpet beauty look. This one is no different. She went with a timeless look—winged eyeliner, rosy lips, and chic updo included.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, Lisa's hair and makeup are stunning, but we can't help but look at her gradient nails. They're further proof that maximalist manicures are *it* for 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana de Armas subbed classic crimson lipstick for an unexpected brick color.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling makes the case for abandoning so-called "clean-girl makeup" for something bolder and more glamorous. Her silver eyes and glossy lips are so good.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña's red carpet beauty equation involves glossy lips and loose waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

H.E.R. embodies the TikTok-viral "cloud-skin" trend; her complexion has a lit-from-within, velvety matte finish. That, paired with her shine-free lipstick, is making the case for matte makeup products.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black-cherry lipstick is trending, but Lupita Nyong'o's raspberry lip color has us contemplating a switch-up. It looks so sophisticated, especially with a shiny finish. And those pearl hair accessories? So good.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can all agree that cobalt blue is Michelle Yeoh's color, right? We can also all agree that her hair and makeup are utterly timeless.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry is proof; flipped ends will never go out of style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz looked like a Greek goddess with her flowing side part.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones is sleek and sophisticated with glowing skin and soft-pink lips.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruna Marquezine proves the sun-kissed skin is in, whether it's on the Academy Awards red carpet or otherwise. Excuse us while we go find our bronzer…

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Lawrence's light-pink lip color is giving soft and elegant vibes, while her black eyeliner is giving us bold and edgy vibes. We love the dichotomy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Storm Reid's hair and makeup are so sleek. Her winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and slicked-back hair just might be our new favorite red carpet beauty combination.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough channeled Old Hollywood vibes with a voluminous bob, red lipstick, and a blinding highlight. To us, it's giving a 1940s aesthetic.

