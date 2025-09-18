Byredo's New Eye Shadow Palette Is the Makeup Equivalent of the Iconic Bibliothèque Scent

Byredo, the beauty brand known for its iconic fragrances, chic candles, and modern makeup collection, has just expanded its offerings with a new eye shadow palette. It's not just any eye shadow palette, though. It was created by Lucia Pica, an Italian makeup artist who was the former Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer for Chanel and is now the Creative Image and Makeup Partner for Byredo. Aptly named "Bibliophilia," the limited-edition palette is inspired by "the sensory and emotional atmosphere of a library," evoking the "tactile world of paper and pigment, shadow and light," through color.
This isn't the first time Byredo has released an iconic beauty product inspired by a love of books. The iconic Bibliothèque Eau de Parfum has been a cult-favorite for years. With notes of plum, cinnamon, leather accord, violet, birch wood, patchouli, and vanilla, it captures "A world of old books, the scent of their leather-bound pages arranged on dark wood shelves."
As a literature-loving beauty editor, this new makeup equivalent is a dream, and it feels especially relevant for fall, given the season's emphasis on academia-inspired aesthetics. Ahead, see this chic, new eye shadow palette, but fair warning: it might lead you to spend hours sitting in a comfortable corner of a dimly lit library, leafing through the pages of long-closed books.
A "library of color," each of the 18 shades was inspired by the atmosphere of the library, "where the senses expand, and stories take shape." There's soft gold, like the gilded spines of old book bindings. There's parchment and beige, like the soft, time-worn paper. There's inky burgundy and leathery brown. Thanks to three finishes—matte, satin, and metallic—they're easy to experiment with and create textured, layered looks.
I was lucky enough to test it ahead of launch, and was impressed by the silky and sumptuous pressed powders that were formulated to blend "with the ease of a page turning." They're easy to sheer out for a whisper of color or build up for a bolder look. As the brand puts it, "Blending with the ease of a page turning, the ultra-sensorial formula melts into the skin [...] allowing for layered looks that shift from quiet restraint to expressive boldness."
The 18 silky shades are encased in Byredo's signature mirrored steel and adorned with a crisp paper motif. The brand hopes it will serve as a collector's object (it's certainly chic enough to do so, in my humble opinion). The brand also hopes it will be a "portal—inviting you to leaf through a library of color, where every shade tells a story."
Creativity, imagination, and experimentation are at the forefront of this product. "Bibliophilia becomes your environment, it nurtures your personality and your imagination: a place you can enter, dream, and get lost in while having this sense of unconditional intimacy and expansion," Pica says in a press release.
Remember, this eye shadow palette is limited edition. Thanks to its chic case, curated shades, and silky textures, I can't imagine this will stay in stock long. IMO, it's one of those rare products that has instant sell-out potential.
Shop Byredo's Bibliophilia Eye Shadow Palette
byredo
Bibliophilia Eye Shadow Palette
Shop More Byredo Beauty Products
Byredo
Bibliothèque
Shop the iconic Bibliothèque fragrance.
Byredo
Bibliothèque
Don't forget the matching candle. It's a mainstay on my coffee table.
Byredo
Lipstick Matte in Eperdu
This rich, velvety red lipstick is perfect for autumn.
Byredo
Rose of No Man's Land Body Wash
Byredo's body washes make my shower feel so chic and sensorial. I like the scent Rose of No Man's Land, which features soft and sweet Turkish rose petals.
byredo
Suede Hand Lotion
This is one of my favorite hand lotions. It makes my skin feel so soft, and its notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, amber, musk, and velvet plum are intoxicating.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.