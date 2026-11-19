During the summer months, I tend to avoid the hair salon as much as possible. It's not that I don't enjoy going, but when it's warm outside, I'd much rather soak up the sunshine with friends than worry about the next big hair trend. I always think my hair looks best in summer, too. My balayage takes on a sun-kissed glow, and no matter how many times it is subjected to salt water, sun cream and chlorine, my ends never feel brittle. However, now that the winter weather is here, my strands are suddenly dull, dry and lifeless. With so many festivities already in the diary, it's definitely time to get back in that salon chair. It seems I'm not the only one wanting a hair refresh, as top stylists have told me their salons are booked and busy this season. But what winter hair trends will everyone be asking for this year?
Thanks to my job, I'm always talking to hair experts who are one step ahead of the curve, and I just caught up with Tina Farey, editorial director at RUSH Hair. We chatted about all things winter hair trends, from cuts to hair colours, and according to Farey, these six looks are about to be the most requested in salons...
6 Biggest Winter Hair Trends 2026
1. C-Curl Layers
From blunt, choppy layers to face-framing styles, everyone's wanting a bit of movement in their strands this season, but according to Farey, it's "c-curl layers" that will dominate this winter. "C-curl layers are the chic older sister of the bouncy blow dry—more defined, more dramatic," she tells me. "The ‘c-curl’ is exactly what the name suggests, with the ends curving inwards completely, mirroring the silhouette of the letter ‘C’. Its arched, nearly sculptural look is loved for its versatility, complementing a wide variety of face shapes, hair types and textures."
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Get the Look:
GHD
Rise Volumising Hot Brush
Color Wow
Style on Steroids Spray
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Hair Oil
2. Micro Mini Bob
Those of you who got the chop earlier in the year will be delighted to know that the bob isn't going anywhere. In fact, it's only getting shorter. "A sharp, sculpted silhouette, the micro mini bob is the perfect balance between striking and bold with a feminine touch," says Farey. "Falling somewhere between the jawline and cheekbone, this cut focuses on precise lines which naturally enhance the face. It's simultaneously on-trend and timeless, working beautifully for those who want to feel chic without being overly styled."
Get the Look:
Gisou
Honey Milk 5-In-1 Styling Cream
GHD
Mini Hair Straightener
OUAI
Curl Creme
3. Creamy Honey
If you're wanting to try a new hair colour, "creamy honey" has already made it onto my winter Pinterest board. "This shade is soft and glamorous, blending seamlessly with a naturally lighter base colour, whilst the addition of lighter ribbons is used to emphasise richness and brightness," explains Farey. "To achieve this subtle, sophisticated look, it’s all about colour placement and ensuring that the highlights are placed strategically throughout the hair for that glowing, glossy, luxurious effect."
Get the Look:
Glaze
Supergloss Honey Blonde
L'Oreal Professionnel
Golden Lightweight Mask
Garnier
Ultimate Blends Hair Honey Serum
4. Tousled Pixie
A style that celebs can't get enough of atm is the tousled pixie, and according to Farey, it's big news this winter. "The tousled pixie adds height and volume at the crown of the head, which makes the hair look longer with the help of subtle layering and feathery texture," she explains. "You’ll see all the cool girls swapping their long locks for a tousled pixie this winter."
Get the Look:
Arkive
Dry Texturising Spray
L'Oréal Professionnel
Tecni.Art Flex Pli Spray
Moroccanoil
Sculpting Pomade
5. Molten Brunette
Another winter hair colour trend that's caught my attention. "Focusing on depth, shine and gloss, 'molten brunette' is renowned for its expensive-looking finish," says Farey. "Marrying chocolate, espresso and mocha tones, it's rooted in warmth, with lowlights blended throughout for subtle depth and dimension. The result is a multi-dimensional brunette shade that will make your complexion glow and give your hair a truly mesmerising shine."
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss
John Frieda
Brilliant Brunette Shampoo
Olaplex
Shine Serum Oil Mist
6. Flicked Bob
Last but not least, the flicked bob. "[This style] infuses the silhouette of the classic bob cut and the preppy essence of 60s nostalgia," explains Farey. "The flicked bob looks best when worn slightly shorter, with the hair being cut at the jawline and the ends of the hair styled flicked out to create that beautiful 'C' shape, which looks so chic."
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.